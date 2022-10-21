ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Construction begins on Valentine Road, October 24

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6qu9_0ii4TMX100

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The city of Pittsfield announced that beginning Monday, October 24, Eversource will be performing an upgrade to the underground electrical system along Valentine Road from West Street to Taconic High School. The work is expected to continue through the winter as permitted.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The city explains the crews are expected to begin work at 93 Valentine Road. The work will begin at 7 a.m. through 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. One lane of traffic will be available, and a police detail will be on-site during peak hours for nearby school drop-off and pick up activity. Delays are to be expected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. The viewer said, quote:. “Wondering if you have any info regarding the expected completion date of the...
MONSON, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 dead, 5 injured in crash along Route 7 in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are dead and five others were injured in a crash this morning in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a minivan heading north and a pickup truck heading south collided on Route 7 in Sheffield, near Pike Road.
SHEFFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Troy water main break closes 2 schools, impacts residents

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two schools are closed and several residents impacted in South Troy following a water main break on Polk St. and Second St. KIPP Troy Prep Middle School and High School are closed, according to district media representative Kate Better. Gary Reynolds, Water and Sewer Supervisor for the City of Troy, said […]
TROY, NY
wamc.org

Early morning crash between truck, minivan leaves 3 dead in Sheffield

A motor vehicle collision in Sheffield, Massachusetts Tuesday morning has left three dead. Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson says the crash took place on Route 7 near Pike Road around 5:30 a.m. “It was a pickup truck versus a minivan," Munson told WAMC. "Three passengers in the minivan passed away....
SHEFFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Investigation Underway Into Fire in Schenectady That Left Several Displaced

An investigation is underway into what sparked a massive fire in Schenectady that resulted in several people being displaced. Crews were called to battle the blaze at a rooming house on Nott Terrace Sunday and arrived to find the building was already fully engulfed in heavy smoke and flames. One resident was hurt but that individual is expected to be OK. The American Red Cross is now helping people who were affected by the fire.
SCHENECTADY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Recent bear activity in western Massachusetts has many people concerned for their safety. “The bears used to come at night and tear down all the bird feeders…We used to take the bird feeders out at night and put them up in the morning, but now, they are coming during the day too,” said Angelo Della Ripa of Westfield.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNYT

Menands road reopens after police response

North Pearl Street outside our studio is back open, after Albany police blocked it off overnight. Multiple officers and cruisers were on scene. We saw police vehicles parked in the gas station, and blocking off part of North Pearl Street. We are now being told that it was a shooting...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy