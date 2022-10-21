Construction begins on Valentine Road, October 24
PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The city of Pittsfield announced that beginning Monday, October 24, Eversource will be performing an upgrade to the underground electrical system along Valentine Road from West Street to Taconic High School. The work is expected to continue through the winter as permitted.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
The city explains the crews are expected to begin work at 93 Valentine Road. The work will begin at 7 a.m. through 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. One lane of traffic will be available, and a police detail will be on-site during peak hours for nearby school drop-off and pick up activity. Delays are to be expected.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0