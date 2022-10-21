Two more women in San Luis, Arizona have been charged with ballot harvesting. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that San Luis Councilwoman Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, also known as Nadia Buchanan, have been charged by the State Grand Jury with Conspiracy and Ballot Abuse arising from an alleged scheme where early ballots from other voters were collected and deposited into a ballot box on primary Election Day in August 2020.

