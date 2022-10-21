ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTAR.com

Man charged for smuggling methamphetamine across border at San Luis

PHOENIX – A man from Mexico has been charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico, authorities said. Juan Alberto Gomez-Antimo, 25, was charged by criminal complaint — an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence — last week, the...
SAN LUIS, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested

EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Railroad murders trial

EL CENTRO — A possible double homicide rocked the outskirts of El Centro in the fall of 2019, when a call was made to authorities near dawn about a trash-can fire by the railroad tracks that left a smoke screen of unanswered questions within the community. The remains of...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Crash suspect faces DUI charges

The Yuma man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed with a motorcyclist on Airport Loop was formally charged today in court. The post Crash suspect faces DUI charges appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
kyma.com

Calexico residents and candidates react to state audit

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the California State Auditor's report, the city of Calexico is at high risk due to its financial and operational management. The city of has also been deemed at “high risk” of financial distress based on its “shortsighted budget practices,” the California State Auditor Office has reported.
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Mark Kelly speaks to Yuma voters

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Democratic Arizona Senator Mark Kelly landed in Yuma today, encouraging local voters to turn in their ballots. “We have a stronger democracy when more people vote, regardless of who they’re voting for,” said Mark Kelly, Arizona Senator. When talking to Yumans, he highlighted...
YUMA, AZ
kawc.org

Two more women in San Luis charged with ballot harvesting

Two more women in San Luis, Arizona have been charged with ballot harvesting. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that San Luis Councilwoman Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, also known as Nadia Buchanan, have been charged by the State Grand Jury with Conspiracy and Ballot Abuse arising from an alleged scheme where early ballots from other voters were collected and deposited into a ballot box on primary Election Day in August 2020.
SAN LUIS, AZ
kyma.com

Wanted man found in restaurant bathroom in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said they found a wanted man in a restaurant's restroom and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for murder. ECPD responded to a call about an individual refusing to leave a restaurant in the 2100 block...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

El Centro Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident

EL CENTRO – A 66-year-old El Centro man sustained fatal injuries in a collision with a vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. First responders dispatched by 9-1-1 calls to the scene encountered a gray Toyota Camry and a Black Yamaha motorcycle, both of which sustained damages, the El Centro Police Department stated in a press release.
EL CENTRO, CA

