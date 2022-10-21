Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTAR.com
Man charged for smuggling methamphetamine across border at San Luis
PHOENIX – A man from Mexico has been charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico, authorities said. Juan Alberto Gomez-Antimo, 25, was charged by criminal complaint — an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence — last week, the...
holtvilletribune.com
Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested
EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
thedesertreview.com
Railroad murders trial
EL CENTRO — A possible double homicide rocked the outskirts of El Centro in the fall of 2019, when a call was made to authorities near dawn about a trash-can fire by the railroad tracks that left a smoke screen of unanswered questions within the community. The remains of...
kyma.com
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
Crash suspect faces DUI charges
The Yuma man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed with a motorcyclist on Airport Loop was formally charged today in court. The post Crash suspect faces DUI charges appeared first on KYMA.
arizonasuntimes.com
Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night
On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an armed robbery. The post Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night appeared first on KYMA.
ICNTF seized fentanyl pills in Thursday bust
On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force (ICNTF) received a call for assistance. The post ICNTF seized fentanyl pills in Thursday bust appeared first on KYMA.
YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide
Over 24 hours since the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a 911 call on Friday, October 21, 2022, they have found the suspect. The post YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide appeared first on KYMA.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey moves forward with containers along Mexican border
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in...
kyma.com
Calexico residents and candidates react to state audit
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the California State Auditor's report, the city of Calexico is at high risk due to its financial and operational management. The city of has also been deemed at “high risk” of financial distress based on its “shortsighted budget practices,” the California State Auditor Office has reported.
kyma.com
Mark Kelly speaks to Yuma voters
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Democratic Arizona Senator Mark Kelly landed in Yuma today, encouraging local voters to turn in their ballots. “We have a stronger democracy when more people vote, regardless of who they’re voting for,” said Mark Kelly, Arizona Senator. When talking to Yumans, he highlighted...
kawc.org
Two more women in San Luis charged with ballot harvesting
Two more women in San Luis, Arizona have been charged with ballot harvesting. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that San Luis Councilwoman Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, also known as Nadia Buchanan, have been charged by the State Grand Jury with Conspiracy and Ballot Abuse arising from an alleged scheme where early ballots from other voters were collected and deposited into a ballot box on primary Election Day in August 2020.
Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy
The Yuma Police Department announced they will be holding the 2023 Citizens Police Academy and is accepting applications, no fee is needed. The post Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy appeared first on KYMA.
CCI to break ground on Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project
State, Mexican, and regional officials will join Caltrans to break ground on the Clean California Calexico International Gateway Project. The post CCI to break ground on Calexico International Gateway Beautification Project appeared first on KYMA.
Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land
A representative from the Cocopah Indian Tribe gave a statement on the federal government asking Arizona to take down the shipping containers on tribal land along the Yuma border. The post Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land appeared first on KYMA.
Serious injury collision early Tuesday morning
Through a press release, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a single vehicle rollover collision. The post Serious injury collision early Tuesday morning appeared first on KYMA.
KTAR.com
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
kyma.com
Wanted man found in restaurant bathroom in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said they found a wanted man in a restaurant's restroom and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for murder. ECPD responded to a call about an individual refusing to leave a restaurant in the 2100 block...
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
EL CENTRO – A 66-year-old El Centro man sustained fatal injuries in a collision with a vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. First responders dispatched by 9-1-1 calls to the scene encountered a gray Toyota Camry and a Black Yamaha motorcycle, both of which sustained damages, the El Centro Police Department stated in a press release.
Comments / 1