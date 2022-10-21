A cold front will be moving through the Four States area today, and that strong southerly wind we endured over the weekend will finally carry enough moisture northward ahead of the frontal boundary, to bring us some soaking rainfall in the form of showers and thunderstorms. While we may see periodic showers in a few spots during the early part of the day, the best chance of widespread rainfall will be right along the cold front, which will be moving very slowly while awaiting the arrival of a trailing upper level low. The period of soaking rains with the front will be from around 10 am to 3 pm CDT for Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma, and from around 2 pm to 7pm CDT for Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. A few light showers may continue following frontal passage into the evening hours however, there may be a short break in the action around midnight before more substantial rain moves in again in association with the trailing upper level system. This area of showers will also take quite a while to move across the Four States and may not be finished providing necessary rainfall, until the early to mid afternoon hours on Tuesday. The combination of these two slow moving weather systems may produce widespread one to two inch rainfall amounts for most of the region; with localized areas ending up receiving close to three inches of rain. This type of rainfall will be welcomed after three to four months of near desert-like conditions. Of course, we would need many more, similar frontal systems to help the region gradually pull out of such an extended period of drought. Temperatures will be held back today under the advancing clouds. After a mild start to the day, the mercury may rise only a few degrees into the lower 70s before the rain begins, and then temperatures will drop back into the middle and lower 60s later in the afternoon. By Tuesday morning, lows will be closer to normal for late October; bottoming out in the middle and upper 40s.

