Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 10/26/22
We are dry for the rest of this week but we are going to see some cooler weather sticking around. Lows tonight will be in the low 40s. It will be cool through the weekend, too. We do have that northwest wind bringing cooler weather for today but a southeast...
fourstateshomepage.com
Dry & Cool This Week But Plenty of Sunshine
We are dry for the rest of this week but we are going to see some cooler weather sticking around. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s. It will be cool through the weekend, too. We do have that northwest wind bringing cooler weather for tonight. It’s also dry...
The Smallest Park in the Entire State of Iowa
The Hawkeye State is home to some truly wonderful parks. Some of the most popular include Lake Manawa, Backbone, and the Yellow River State Forest. But not all Iowa parks are created equal. In fact, it's puzzling as to why this one was created in the first place. We often...
KOMU
Forecast: Rain returns to Missouri today, could bring 1-2" accum. to the region
While not "drought-busting", this rain fall arriving Monday will help improve dry conditions across Missouri. This upcoming rainfall later today will be well-received by residents of Missouri and the very dry ground. That is later today. Until them it is more of the same - dry, warm and windy. Temps will already be in the 70s this morning, reaching the middle 70s around noon which will be the daytime highs for Monday.
fourstateshomepage.com
Drought and today’s rain leads to slip and slide crashes in the Four States
JOPLIN, Mo. — Too many days without rain, or at least any significant widespread rainfall, ended up creating hazardous driving conditions in the Four States. The area is finally seeing enough water that it’s not immediately disappearing due to rapid evaporation. We have been suffering through an extended drought, where our concerns have been focused on the negative impact on vegetation and groundwater, as our water table steadily drops with each passing day. But when no substantial rain is available for “street cleaning,” the focus changes.
Where and when to find frost flowers in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Frost flowers are unique natural phenomena that you can find in the forests of Missouri and sometimes in your backyard if you have the right plants — just don’t try to pick them, as they won’t last very long in the flower vase. Dot Soldavini, who lives in southwest Missouri, captured the […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas Regional Forecast 10-24-22
A cold front will be moving through the Four States area today, and that strong southerly wind we endured over the weekend will finally carry enough moisture northward ahead of the frontal boundary, to bring us some soaking rainfall in the form of showers and thunderstorms. While we may see periodic showers in a few spots during the early part of the day, the best chance of widespread rainfall will be right along the cold front, which will be moving very slowly while awaiting the arrival of a trailing upper level low. The period of soaking rains with the front will be from around 10 am to 3 pm CDT for Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma, and from around 2 pm to 7pm CDT for Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. A few light showers may continue following frontal passage into the evening hours however, there may be a short break in the action around midnight before more substantial rain moves in again in association with the trailing upper level system. This area of showers will also take quite a while to move across the Four States and may not be finished providing necessary rainfall, until the early to mid afternoon hours on Tuesday. The combination of these two slow moving weather systems may produce widespread one to two inch rainfall amounts for most of the region; with localized areas ending up receiving close to three inches of rain. This type of rainfall will be welcomed after three to four months of near desert-like conditions. Of course, we would need many more, similar frontal systems to help the region gradually pull out of such an extended period of drought. Temperatures will be held back today under the advancing clouds. After a mild start to the day, the mercury may rise only a few degrees into the lower 70s before the rain begins, and then temperatures will drop back into the middle and lower 60s later in the afternoon. By Tuesday morning, lows will be closer to normal for late October; bottoming out in the middle and upper 40s.
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds deer hunters of CWD mandatory sampling Nov. 12-13
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters that it will be holding mandatory CWD sampling during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season, November 12 and 13, for hunters who harvest deer in 34 of 38 MDC CWD Management Zone counties. According...
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
kchi.com
10 Missouri State Parks To Close For Managed Deer Hunts
Ten Missouri State Parks will be closed for Managed Deer Hunts. The state’s DNR and MDC are coordinating efforts to manage deep populations in some state parks. The Department of Natural Resources announced 10 State Parks will have scheduled closings for the Managed Deer Hunt. This includes two state parks in the local counties – Crowder State Park and Pershing State Park, both on December 10th and 11th.
KYTV
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
This Missouri Cave Said to Be Haunted By Woman Who First Owned It
There are a lot of caves in Missouri, but very few can claim they're haunted. That is the case for a Missouri cave where legend says the woman who first owned it never really left. Only In Your State just shared the interesting tale of Onondaga Cave. It's the story...
Missouri Teacher Died Monday as She Was Protecting Her Students
What was and is a scene of tragedy Monday at a St. Louis school as a shooter killed 2 is now also a story of heroism. Multiple reports say that one of the 2 killed Monday was a Missouri teacher who saved many students lives while losing her own. As...
Southwest Iowa is under Wind Advisory this Afternoon and Tonight
(Des Moines) Button-down the hatch’s high winds could be an issue in southwest Iowa today. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for southwest and west central Iowa today from 3:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Monday. Forecasters are calling for gusty winds of 25-to-30 and as high...
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts
Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren’t bringing in enough revenue. Cousins Matt and Clay Deane, the second generation to run the family farm, took a risk and decided to add peanuts...
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
I-70 reopened Sunday morning after brush fire Saturday night
A brush fire caused major traffic problems in mid-Missouri Saturday night.
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other...
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
Comments / 0