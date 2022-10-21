Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thomasville Residents ask for the removal of City Council Members Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley and for TransparencyTruflix NetworkThomasville, GA
Thomasville’s Adam Hopkins to play in Under Armour All-America gameTruflix NetworkThomasville, GA
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationTruflix NetworkThomasville, GA
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Truflix NetworkThomasville, GA
Related
WALB 10
Georgia Power brings new smart technology to Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With all of the new technology the world has to offer, Georgia Power thinks it’s time they step it up a notch. Georgia Power said they are investing in the future of energy by making the grids smarter, stronger and more resilient. The new smart circuit will cater to about 2,500 people in the community.
WALB 10
Lee Co. wood mill company seeing benefits from Highway 82 expansion
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Woodgrain Mill Company employees are now worry-free when it comes to water access at their facility. Businesses in Lee County will not only gain increased water access from this project, but some, like Woodgrain Mill Company, will actually be better able to serve their employees when it comes to safe conditions.
WALB 10
Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
WCTV
Dozens of volunteers turn out to search for remains of missing south Georgia father
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of volunteers showed up at the Lanier County Courthouse on Saturday morning to help search for the remains of Brandon Helms, who was 42 when he vanished from a nearby home in Lakeland. The search party met in the quaint downtown at 9 a.m. and...
Community Outraged Over Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween Decoration
Man Depicted as Picking Cotton for Halloween DecorationMykhael Ben Yahudah. A community is outraged after a picture went viral of a man depicted as picking cotton for Halloween decor in a South Georgia Town.
WALB 10
TikTok of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank goes viral
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton middle school went viral on TikTok drawing the attention of over six million views and reshares. They turned a lunchroom prank into a birthday surprise for their principal. Two 8th-grade students started a play fight during their lunch period to get the attention of...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy, girl traveling in pickup truck
DAWSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two teenage kids. According to the Dawson Police Department, 13-year-old Xavian Jackson and 13-year-old Anilah Kitchens were reported missing several days ago. Xavian was last seen the night of October 21....
Dozens of Ga. ballots potentially lost after USPS car goes up in flames
BAKER COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of ballots could have been lost on Tuesday when a USPS car went up in flames, election officials said. In a news conference, Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling said that a USPS car carrying was “burned to a crisp” while delivering mail in Baker County.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police: 4 shot at south Georgia restaurant
CORDELE, Ga. — A Michigan man shot four people at a Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, police told news outlets. Bryant Lamar Collins, 42, opened fire at the 16 East Bar and Grill around 10:30 p.m., according to Cordele Police. Of the four victims taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one person has been released.
douglasnow.com
City to mobile car washes: Use containment mats
Preventing runoff from mobile car washing activities from entering the streets and storm drains in the city limits of Douglas helps protect waterways from pollution. The City of Douglas would like to remind mobile car wash owners that effective January 1, 2023, all mobile car wash business owners who operate in the city are required to have a water containment mat to catch water.
Thomasville Residents ask for the removal of City Council Members Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley and for Transparency
In the Thomasville City Council meeting held on Monday, residents Jennifer Dyson and Thomas County NAACP President, Lucinda Brown, had a list of demands and one of them included the removal of Wanda Warren and Todd Mobley.
WALB 10
18-year-old killed in Albany homicide; suspect in camo-detailed car wanted
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old has been killed in a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The 18-year-old was found dead at the scene by police in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler has identified the victim killed as Jatavious Johnson. The...
WALB 10
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Monday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Jarvis Antonio Burton, 18, Claudarius Ceasar, 18, Kedric Jamel Singletary, 19, and a minor were charged with armed robbery with the potential for additional firearm charges and gang affiliation.
Comments / 0