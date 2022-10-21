ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moultrie, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

Georgia Power brings new smart technology to Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - With all of the new technology the world has to offer, Georgia Power thinks it’s time they step it up a notch. Georgia Power said they are investing in the future of energy by making the grids smarter, stronger and more resilient. The new smart circuit will cater to about 2,500 people in the community.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. wood mill company seeing benefits from Highway 82 expansion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Woodgrain Mill Company employees are now worry-free when it comes to water access at their facility. Businesses in Lee County will not only gain increased water access from this project, but some, like Woodgrain Mill Company, will actually be better able to serve their employees when it comes to safe conditions.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Minor home repair grants available for Valdosta residents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta City Council has set aside funds specifically for residents aimed at helping with minor home repairs. The American Rescue Plan Act is money that the city receives from the government. The city said this is the first time they have done this, and they plan to allocate funds for major repairs soon.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

TikTok of Tifton middle school lunchroom prank goes viral

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton middle school went viral on TikTok drawing the attention of over six million views and reshares. They turned a lunchroom prank into a birthday surprise for their principal. Two 8th-grade students started a play fight during their lunch period to get the attention of...
TIFTON, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Police: 4 shot at south Georgia restaurant

CORDELE, Ga. — A Michigan man shot four people at a Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, police told news outlets. Bryant Lamar Collins, 42, opened fire at the 16 East Bar and Grill around 10:30 p.m., according to Cordele Police. Of the four victims taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one person has been released.
CORDELE, GA
douglasnow.com

City to mobile car washes: Use containment mats

Preventing runoff from mobile car washing activities from entering the streets and storm drains in the city limits of Douglas helps protect waterways from pollution. The City of Douglas would like to remind mobile car wash owners that effective January 1, 2023, all mobile car wash business owners who operate in the city are required to have a water containment mat to catch water.
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

4 arrested in Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Monday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Jarvis Antonio Burton, 18, Claudarius Ceasar, 18, Kedric Jamel Singletary, 19, and a minor were charged with armed robbery with the potential for additional firearm charges and gang affiliation.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy