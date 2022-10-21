ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox Business

Cher's Malibu mansion hits market for $85M: report

A multimillion-dollar home that reportedly belongs to Cher has been listed with an eight-figure price tag. Perched on a Malibu bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the luxury property includes a 13,200-square-foot main house and a separate gatehouse that serves as a guest house, according to The Wall Street Journal. The...
MALIBU, CA
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Axios Chicago

Sexy Chicago costume ideas

👋 Hi, it's Justin. If you're still searching for a cool costume with Halloween just a week away, you may want to check out the Tribune's list of Chicago-themed outfits. The one problem: They forgot that these days, every costume has a more popular "sexy" version.At some point, we moved on from scary nurses and vampires to sexy medical workers and blood suckers. Burning question: Does this trend translate to Chicago-inspired costumes? You decide. Sexy gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey arrives by tractor at the Illinois State Fair. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios This comes in two styles: One involves a...
CHICAGO, IL
Harper's Bazaar

The insider’s guide to New York

Concrete jungle. The big Apple. The city that never sleeps. Two key qualities seem to unite New York’s many names: enormity and possibility. From its eclectic food scene to its iconic line-up of department stores, you’re unlikely to be able to enjoy everything this sprawling metropolis has to offer during a single trip – so whittling down your priorities before you board your flight is crucial.
NEW YORK STATE
mansionglobal.com

Mansion Global Daily

Where Luxury Homes Are the Youngest, U.S. Rents Show Signs of Leveling off, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Oct. 21, 2022. The Lead. Heart Set on a New Build? Here’s Where Luxury Homes Are the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

People reveal why they stopped using Airbnb as hosts complain bookings are down

Airbnb has dominated the vacation rental industry for more than a decade. But in a Facebook group dedicated to Airbnb hosts, some people have claimed to recently see decline in bookings.Now, a screenshot from the Facebook group has gone viral, as former Airbnb users reveal why they stopped using the homeshare platform, dubbing the exodus as the “Airbnbust”.“What’s going on? No bookings at all,” read one post from the Airbnb Superhosts Facebook group, which has nearly 200,000 members. Another host asked a similar question: “Has anyone seen a huge decrease in bookings over the last 3 to 4 months?...
TEXAS STATE
housebeautiful.com

You can now stay in the 18th century castle from The Empress via Airbnb

The sprawling Bavarian castle which featured in Netflix's period drama, The Empress, is now available to rent via Airbnb. Nestled in Pommersfelden, Schloss Weißenstein (Weissenstein Palace) was used as Sisi's principal royal residence in the hit series. Considered to be one of Germany's greatest Baroque buildings, the property has been occupied by the same family since its construction in the 18th century and is steeped in rich history.

