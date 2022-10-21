Read full article on original website
Related
Cher's Malibu mansion hits market for $85M: report
A multimillion-dollar home that reportedly belongs to Cher has been listed with an eight-figure price tag. Perched on a Malibu bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the luxury property includes a 13,200-square-foot main house and a separate gatehouse that serves as a guest house, according to The Wall Street Journal. The...
Cruise Ship Worker Shares 'Below Deck Secrets' We Had No Idea About
Most people don't know this exists!
‘Renovation Island’: You Can Rent Bryan and Sarah Baeumler’s Florida Vacation Home on Airbnb
'Renovation Island' fans can book a stay at the Bryan and Sarah Baeumler's West Palm Beach vacation rental for $350 per night.
A woman hired a private investigator after waiting months for a tiny home she'd paid $46,000 for but never received
A woman hired a private investigator after waiting months for her tiny home to be delivered. She discovered the Holy Ground Tiny Houses founder didn't have any assets in his name, NBC reported. Matt Sowash promised buyers tiny homes, but has filed for bankruptcy, court records show. A woman resorted...
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Nurses discover unique similarity with twins they delivered
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter helped deliver and care for twin girls who are also named Emma and Julia.
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies
Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
A Portland man bought a 70-year-old double-decker bus and turned it into a tiny home that he rents out on Airbnb. Take a look at how he did it.
Whit Scott, the owner, estimates that he spent about $25,000 on the conversion. The whole project took 10 months to complete.
Byron Allen Closes on $100M Property, the Most Any African American Has Ever Spent on a Home Purchase
This is what a nine-figure budget can afford you in an exclusive Malibu community.American businessman and philanthropist Byron Allen has closed a deal on a new home purchase in California, a $100 million property in Malibu’s exclusive Paradise Cove enclave. According to TMZ, the billionaire topped the record books...
Demonstrators on 405 Freeway overpass express support for Kanye West's antisemitic remarks
Anti-Defamation League of Southern California condemned an incident involving antisemitic banners draped from an overpass above the 405 Freeway.
Sexy Chicago costume ideas
👋 Hi, it's Justin. If you're still searching for a cool costume with Halloween just a week away, you may want to check out the Tribune's list of Chicago-themed outfits. The one problem: They forgot that these days, every costume has a more popular "sexy" version.At some point, we moved on from scary nurses and vampires to sexy medical workers and blood suckers. Burning question: Does this trend translate to Chicago-inspired costumes? You decide. Sexy gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey arrives by tractor at the Illinois State Fair. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios This comes in two styles: One involves a...
Harper's Bazaar
The insider’s guide to New York
Concrete jungle. The big Apple. The city that never sleeps. Two key qualities seem to unite New York’s many names: enormity and possibility. From its eclectic food scene to its iconic line-up of department stores, you’re unlikely to be able to enjoy everything this sprawling metropolis has to offer during a single trip – so whittling down your priorities before you board your flight is crucial.
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily
Where Luxury Homes Are the Youngest, U.S. Rents Show Signs of Leveling off, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Oct. 21, 2022. The Lead. Heart Set on a New Build? Here’s Where Luxury Homes Are the...
brickunderground.com
From the UES to Ditmas Park: I was paying too much for a sublet and wanted a real kitchen
After living in a pricey, temporary sublet with a tiny kitchen on the Upper East Side, Shraddha Borawake went on a grueling search for a cheaper place with a kitchen she could actually cook in. She found a rent-stabilized studio in Ditmas Park, which she finds rich in both culture and friendliness. Here's her story.
People reveal why they stopped using Airbnb as hosts complain bookings are down
Airbnb has dominated the vacation rental industry for more than a decade. But in a Facebook group dedicated to Airbnb hosts, some people have claimed to recently see decline in bookings.Now, a screenshot from the Facebook group has gone viral, as former Airbnb users reveal why they stopped using the homeshare platform, dubbing the exodus as the “Airbnbust”.“What’s going on? No bookings at all,” read one post from the Airbnb Superhosts Facebook group, which has nearly 200,000 members. Another host asked a similar question: “Has anyone seen a huge decrease in bookings over the last 3 to 4 months?...
housebeautiful.com
You can now stay in the 18th century castle from The Empress via Airbnb
The sprawling Bavarian castle which featured in Netflix's period drama, The Empress, is now available to rent via Airbnb. Nestled in Pommersfelden, Schloss Weißenstein (Weissenstein Palace) was used as Sisi's principal royal residence in the hit series. Considered to be one of Germany's greatest Baroque buildings, the property has been occupied by the same family since its construction in the 18th century and is steeped in rich history.
Comments / 0