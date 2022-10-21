Read full article on original website
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
After the 'Great Dying,' life on Earth took millions of years to recover. Now, scientists know why.
After the "Great Dying" at the end of the Permian period, life was slow to recover. The loss of a group of tiny marine organisms might explain why.
scitechdaily.com
An Underground Ocean? Scientists Discover Water Deep Within Earth
An international research team led by a Goethe University professor analyzes diamond inclusions. The boundary layer between the upper and lower mantles of the Earth is known as the transition zone (TZ). It is located between 410 and 660 kilometers (between 255 and 410 miles) under the surface. The olive-green mineral olivine, commonly known as peridot, which makes up around 70% of the Earth’s upper mantle, changes its crystalline structure at the extreme pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ. At a depth of around 410 kilometers (255 miles), at the upper edge of the transition zone, it changes into denser wadsleyite, and at a depth of 520 kilometers (323 miles), it transforms into even denser ringwoodite.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Mechanism of Hearing in Near-Atomic Detail
Discovery made possible by state-of-the-art imaging and more than 60 million worms. For the first time and in near-atomic detail, scientists at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) have revealed the structure of the key part of the inner ear responsible for hearing. “This is the last sensory system in...
An Essential Step in The Evolution of Life on Earth Could Have Taken Place in The Air
Life's emergence in a 'warm little pond' some 4.5 billion years ago is a relatively solid foundation of modern biology. In spite of water's vital role in facilitating early organic reactions on Earth, one of the most basic ingredients won't form in aqueous surrounds, raising the question of how life initially acquired them.
Scientists Say Blue-Eyed People Have a Single Ancestor
Scientists have tracked down a genetic mutation that took place 6,000–10,000 years agoPixabay/Cocoparisienne. Human genetics is particularly fascinating since it determines our physical qualities, which until recently determined one’s rights in this world and, tragically, still do in some regions of the world. However, scientists have shown that individuals with blue eyes may only have one common ancestor, suggesting that all individuals with blue eyes may be connected. Those who hold a more religious view of the human family tree may not be interested in this, but those who believe in science will find it fascinating.
Massive Energy Beam Pointed at Earth Appears to Break the Laws of Physics, Scientists Say
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. An intense jet of energy in space appears to be traveling seven times faster than the speed of light—a feat that is considered physically impossible in our universe. Though this rapid pace is only an optical illusion, according to a new study, it still represents a blast of energy shooting towards us at very nearly the speed of light.
Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature
Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
Space discoveries that will blow your mind
Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark matter, […]
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Early Martians may have wiped themselves out in ‘life-ending Mars event’, shock study reveals
THE first lifeforms on Mars may have been the architects of their own downfall. According to research, ancient Mars may have had an environment capable of harbouring an underground world teeming with microscopic organisms. But if they existed, these simple microbes would have altered the atmosphere so profoundly that they...
'We've never seen anything like this before': Astronomers spot black hole spewing out material three YEARS after shredding a star
A black hole has been spotted ejecting material three years after consuming a star, in what astronomers are comparing to a cosmic burp. Ordinarily, this sort of phenomenon would be witnessed during the event, and the Harvard University researchers are still unsure why the delay has occurred. They monitored the...
Dead Creatures Buried in The Ocean Could Influence Earthquakes, Scientists Say
The Hikurangi subduction zone is the largest fault in the vicinity of New Zealand, capable of creating 'megathrust' earthquakes that typically rumble at magnitudes 8 and above. New research shows tiny, ancient marine organisms could have a major impact on the next seismic event there. Researchers studying the region have...
Scientists Transformed Pure Water Into a Metal, And There's Footage
Pure water is an almost perfect insulator. Yes, water found in nature conducts electricity – but that's because of the impurities therein, which dissolve into free ions that allow an electric current to flow. Pure water only becomes "metallic" – electronically conductive – at extremely high pressures, beyond our current abilities to produce in a lab.
Phys.org
Researchers discover previously unknown mineralogy of the deep Earth
What is the structure of the Earth? For starters, it consists of several layers: the crust, the upper and lower mantle, and the core. The mantle makes up most of our planet's volume—84%. The lower mantle represents 55% of the Earth's volume—it is also hotter and denser than the upper mantle.
Freethink
Scientists discover animal that doesn’t need oxygen to live
In the time it takes you to read this article, you’re likely to breathe a few dozen times. Some animals don’t breathe as often, and they don’t require nearly as much oxygen. The Loggerhead sea turtle, for example, can take one breath and stay underwater for about 10 hours. Still, it’s long been thought that all animals need to breathe oxygen to stay alive.
The Weather Channel
Scientists Find the Secret Ingredient Behind the Origin of Life Hidden in Water Droplets!
The origin of life on Earth is arguably among the most riveting topics in science. Was it divine intervention that brought us here or a chemical accident, or perhaps a bit of both?. This question has plagued humanity from time immemorial. And while we started off by crediting God with...
ohmymag.co.uk
The Moon is moving away from the Earth and it could have consequences, according to scientists
Is the Moon leaving us? If so, it's doing it at a very steady pace. Thanks to a small device installed during the Appolo missions, we are able to calculate the precise distance between the Earth and its natural satellite. And according to the measurements, the Moon is slowly but surely moving away from us every year.
Phys.org
Researchers discover new monster black hole 'practically in our back yard'
The discovery of a so-called monster black hole that has about 12 times the mass of the sun is detailed in a new Astrophysical Journalresearch submission, whose lead author is Dr. Sukanya Chakrabarti, a physics professor at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). "It is closer to the sun...
Phys.org
Completing Einstein's homework on special relativity in electromagnetism
Albert Einstein, one of the most celebrated modern scientists, proposed the revolutionary theory of special relativity more than a century ago. This theory forms the basis of most of what we understand about the universe, but a part of it has not been experimentally demonstrated until now. Scientists from the...
