Durham County, NC

WRAL News

3 injured when car hits man near Thales Academy in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a crash near Thales Academy Raleigh where at least one person was hit by a car. Police said a man was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were also taken to the hospital, though their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

North Raleigh apartment fire displaces 4 people; 1 unit severely damaged

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon fire severely damaged one apartment and led to a brief road closure in north Raleigh. Lyn Road was closed for about an hour after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex just west of Creedmoor Road. Another apartment sustained smoke damage.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham home damaged in fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A Durham home was damaged in a fire, according to firefighters. This happened Thursday just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Clarion Drive. Firefighters said when they got to the scene, the fire was coming from a side door. Officials said 36 firefighters, from both...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Roxboro police: Man dead after shooting, apparent argument

ROXBORO, N.C. — A Roxboro man died of a gunshot wound after an apparent argument, Roxboro police said. Police arrived to find Tyrone Reed, 40, dead from a gunshot wound on Pointer Street near Brater Street. “Continued acts of violence are stealing loved ones from our community,” Roxboro Police...
ROXBORO, NC
WRAL News

Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man injured in Durham stabbing: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed Friday, police confirmed. Officers responded after the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nation Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking that anyone with information about this stabbing...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

When is trick-or-treat this year? Monday, Oct. 31

RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's note: This is our friendly annual reminder that kids go trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. Every year, I ask that and end up having to look it up online to determine what day trick or treating is happening in my area. As with every year, Go Ask Mom has you covered!
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place

CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Police: 6 people, at least 2 children, injured in Oxford shooting

OXFORD, N.C. — The Oxford Police Department is investigating a shooting that left 6 people injured. On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., Oxford police said officers responded to the area of Piedmont Ave in reference to shots fired. At arrival officers were directed by persons on scene to six victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
OXFORD, NC
