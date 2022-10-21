ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmer, Dixon feud over familiar issues in final gubernatorial debate

Differences between Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on abortion, guns and schools were on display in their second and final debate before the November election — although the fierce rivals also found something nice to say about each other. It was about 45 minutes in...
Michigan's Proposal 1 is an effort to deal with term limits complaints

Proposal One on the November ballot is an attempt to deal with two complaints about the Legislature. The first, is that too many lawmakers are too inexperienced to effectively do the jobs they were elected to do. The second complaint is lawmakers currently don’t have to disclose their finances, which...
Stateside: Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

Today on Stateside, Debbie Mikula of the Michigan Library Association joined to discuss a recent increase in complaints to libraries concerning the material in books and their suitability for children. Then, a feature from Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North podcast explored some of the recent efforts by scientists to combat the issue of invasive mussels in the Great Lakes. Plus, another IPR feature dove into the world of Michigan’s largest native fruit, the paw paw. To wrap up, an author from Waterloo Township, Michigan, dished on her first book, Out of Esau: A Novel.
Stateside Podcast: Meet the Oxford High School mom running for office

Emily Busch is the Democratic candidate running for state representative in Michigan's 66th District. She's also mom to a survivor of the Oxford High School shooting. On today's podcast, we speak with Emily about the day of the shooting, the growing discord among Oxford families, and her pathway to politics. We hear how Emily's campaign navigates divisive politics in a community still finding a way through its grief and anger.
Michigan continues extra funding for food assistance programs

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that additional funding for Michigan food assistance programs will continue through October. Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Electronic Benefits Transfer will get at least an additional $95 dollars this month. The payments began to blunt the effects of job loss...
Michigan officials warn of scams connected to Camp Lejeune settlement

Michigan officials are warning service members about potential scams related to lawsuits over contaminated drinking water on a Marine base in North Carolina. A recent federal law made it easier for those stationed at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 and dealing with certain health issues to sue. Reports have...
Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan

Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
