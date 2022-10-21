ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Vote on Trussville Springs delayed, council approves resolution to surplus police vehicles

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council delayed the public hearing and consideration of the Trussville Springs PUD amendment per the request of Trussville Springs LLC. The new date for the public hearing and vote has not been determined by the time of publication. Related Story: Trussville council to consider changes in […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

Homewood passes financial agreement supporting Piggly Wiggly redevelopment

A financial tax agreement between the city of Homewood and Piggly Wiggly supporting the construction of a much larger grocery store passed the City Council on October 24th. According to Murray Legg, a representative for Piggly Wiggly, the plan is to move the present Piggly Wiggly to a bigger space on the property and have the current CVS space relocate to the Pig’s current location. The current CVS space would then be demolished for parking.
HOMEWOOD, AL
cahabasun.com

Trussville council regular approaches city business with humor

Trussville City Hall was packed Aug. 9, the night the Trussville City Council decided the fate of the Glendale Farms Preserve development. Richard Epstein walked in 10 minutes before the meeting began, because they are typically sparsely attended, and looked for a seat. “Glad everyone came to see me,” he...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

WBRC Exclusive: Birmingham Water Works audit shows billing problems started earlier, more widespread than utility admitted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new audit of the billing problems plaguing the Birmingham Water Works Board finds the backlog of unread meters or unissued bills began much earlier than previously thought, affected more customers than previously publicly acknowledged, and faults the utility’s management for a lack of training, staffing, and knowledge of basic processes in key areas of the billing operations. The audit also alleges the utility’s management may have mislead the Board about the extent of the problem and whether it was solved and warns the issues may still not be solved. The audit also warns that changes are needed to make sure the same problems don’t repeat themselves.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Acting superintendent of TCS Dr. Frank Costanzo, ‘I believe in working together as a team’

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) BOE named Dr. Frank Costanzo, former superintendent of Tuscaloosa County Schools, as acting superintendent of TCS earlier this month. The role of the acting superintendent is different from the interim superintendent. Interim is related to position vacancy, and Costanzo explained there is not a […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
cahabasun.com

‘Death notebook’ saga puts superintendent on leave

News emerged in September that a Hewitt-Trussville High School student was suspended after making terroristic threats, when authorities discovered that he had created a “death notebook” a year earlier, with the names of 37 classmates inside. Since then,Jodie Real and her family’s lives have been turned upside down.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: Birmingham amphitheater funding clears first step

Last week, Birmingham erupted in equal parts excitement and frustration with the announcement of a proposed $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham. On Monday, October 24, local leaders reached an agreement with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the amphitheater—clearing the first step in the process.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham’s Historic Steiner Building sold to local investment group

The Steiner Building, one of Birmingham’s oldest and most iconic buildings, was sold on October 18th for $3,180,000. The four-story, 23,625 square-foot historic, office building at 15 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N in downtown Birmingham was purchased by Steiner Building Partnership. The partnership plans to renovate the entire 2nd floor and a portion of the third floor. The building will be fully leased upon completion of renovations.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Asking for nothing in return

Recently the city of Helena held a luncheon to honor those in the city that volunteer their time to help make it a better place. During the ceremony, Councilmember Hewy Woodman presented the Lifetime Volunteer award. The award is given out every year, and a special coin is given out with the recipient’s image engraved on the back.
HELENA, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Charles Kessler bringing luxury subdivision near Vestavia Hills

Developer Charles Kessler has plans to build 11 homes, in addition to one already built, on Sicard Hollow Road just outside the limits of Vestavia Hills, to create “Sicard Hollow Farms,” a luxury subdivision. The subdivision will be located at 4401 Sicard Hollow Road and will sit next...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
altoday.com

St. Clair County honors Paul Manning on his retirement from county commission

On Thursday, over three hundred attended a retirement party at the St. Clair Arena in Odenville for long-time St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning. Manning lost re-election to long-time rival Stan Bateman in the May Republican primary. Manning was first elected to the county commission in 1978 and has served on the commission in 36 of the last 44 years. Manning, who has a disability, also ran two businesses: a barbecue restaurant and a gas station while he served on the commission.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

How one new group can help you become a homeowner—workshop Oct. 27, 5PM in Homewood

The path to homeownership can be a rocky one, especially for historically marginalized groups. To smooth the way, RealtySouth and its affiliates, CanopyTitle and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, have created a new Belonging Council. Their goal: to promote diversity and inclusion among employees and the people they serve so that everyone knows they belong. Keep reading to learn all about it, including a homebuying workshop at La Perla Nayarita in Homewood October 27 at 5PM.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Anniston City Schools consolidation proposal

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston City Schools is considering consolidating some schools. This was a proposal presented by the district’s superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill during Tuesday’s board meeting. It includes closing Randolph Park and Golden Springs, the final two elementary schools in the district. Those students would...
ANNISTON, AL
Shelby Reporter

Calera announces date for Christmas Village and Parade

CALERA — Calera Parks and Recreation has announced an earlier time for the 2022 Calera Christmas Village, which precedes the city’s annual Christmas Parade. The Christmas Village will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Calera Courtyard downtown behind the shops along Alabama 25 and U.S. 31. Public parking for the courtyard is accessible via 17th Avenue.
CALERA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year

Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
HOMEWOOD, AL
