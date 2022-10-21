Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Vote on Trussville Springs delayed, council approves resolution to surplus police vehicles
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council delayed the public hearing and consideration of the Trussville Springs PUD amendment per the request of Trussville Springs LLC. The new date for the public hearing and vote has not been determined by the time of publication. Related Story: Trussville council to consider changes in […]
Bham Now
Homewood passes financial agreement supporting Piggly Wiggly redevelopment
A financial tax agreement between the city of Homewood and Piggly Wiggly supporting the construction of a much larger grocery store passed the City Council on October 24th. According to Murray Legg, a representative for Piggly Wiggly, the plan is to move the present Piggly Wiggly to a bigger space on the property and have the current CVS space relocate to the Pig’s current location. The current CVS space would then be demolished for parking.
cahabasun.com
Trussville council regular approaches city business with humor
Trussville City Hall was packed Aug. 9, the night the Trussville City Council decided the fate of the Glendale Farms Preserve development. Richard Epstein walked in 10 minutes before the meeting began, because they are typically sparsely attended, and looked for a seat. “Glad everyone came to see me,” he...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
wbrc.com
WBRC Exclusive: Birmingham Water Works audit shows billing problems started earlier, more widespread than utility admitted
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new audit of the billing problems plaguing the Birmingham Water Works Board finds the backlog of unread meters or unissued bills began much earlier than previously thought, affected more customers than previously publicly acknowledged, and faults the utility’s management for a lack of training, staffing, and knowledge of basic processes in key areas of the billing operations. The audit also alleges the utility’s management may have mislead the Board about the extent of the problem and whether it was solved and warns the issues may still not be solved. The audit also warns that changes are needed to make sure the same problems don’t repeat themselves.
Bham Now
JeffCo is spending over $18M on Grants Mill + Hueytown paving—what you need to know
Jefferson County is hard at work paving two major sections of road, with help from ALDOT and the City of Birmingham—one on Grants Mill Road and one in Hueytown. We spoke with Chris Nicholson, Deputy Director of Roads and Transportation, to bring you all the details. Grants Mill Road...
Acting superintendent of TCS Dr. Frank Costanzo, ‘I believe in working together as a team’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) BOE named Dr. Frank Costanzo, former superintendent of Tuscaloosa County Schools, as acting superintendent of TCS earlier this month. The role of the acting superintendent is different from the interim superintendent. Interim is related to position vacancy, and Costanzo explained there is not a […]
cahabasun.com
‘Death notebook’ saga puts superintendent on leave
News emerged in September that a Hewitt-Trussville High School student was suspended after making terroristic threats, when authorities discovered that he had created a “death notebook” a year earlier, with the names of 37 classmates inside. Since then,Jodie Real and her family’s lives have been turned upside down.
Bham Now
BREAKING: Birmingham amphitheater funding clears first step
Last week, Birmingham erupted in equal parts excitement and frustration with the announcement of a proposed $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham. On Monday, October 24, local leaders reached an agreement with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the amphitheater—clearing the first step in the process.
Bham Now
Birmingham’s Historic Steiner Building sold to local investment group
The Steiner Building, one of Birmingham’s oldest and most iconic buildings, was sold on October 18th for $3,180,000. The four-story, 23,625 square-foot historic, office building at 15 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N in downtown Birmingham was purchased by Steiner Building Partnership. The partnership plans to renovate the entire 2nd floor and a portion of the third floor. The building will be fully leased upon completion of renovations.
Shelby Reporter
Asking for nothing in return
Recently the city of Helena held a luncheon to honor those in the city that volunteer their time to help make it a better place. During the ceremony, Councilmember Hewy Woodman presented the Lifetime Volunteer award. The award is given out every year, and a special coin is given out with the recipient’s image engraved on the back.
vestaviavoice.com
Charles Kessler bringing luxury subdivision near Vestavia Hills
Developer Charles Kessler has plans to build 11 homes, in addition to one already built, on Sicard Hollow Road just outside the limits of Vestavia Hills, to create “Sicard Hollow Farms,” a luxury subdivision. The subdivision will be located at 4401 Sicard Hollow Road and will sit next...
altoday.com
St. Clair County honors Paul Manning on his retirement from county commission
On Thursday, over three hundred attended a retirement party at the St. Clair Arena in Odenville for long-time St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning. Manning lost re-election to long-time rival Stan Bateman in the May Republican primary. Manning was first elected to the county commission in 1978 and has served on the commission in 36 of the last 44 years. Manning, who has a disability, also ran two businesses: a barbecue restaurant and a gas station while he served on the commission.
Bham Now
How one new group can help you become a homeowner—workshop Oct. 27, 5PM in Homewood
The path to homeownership can be a rocky one, especially for historically marginalized groups. To smooth the way, RealtySouth and its affiliates, CanopyTitle and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, have created a new Belonging Council. Their goal: to promote diversity and inclusion among employees and the people they serve so that everyone knows they belong. Keep reading to learn all about it, including a homebuying workshop at La Perla Nayarita in Homewood October 27 at 5PM.
wbrc.com
Neighbors say 311 isn’t helping get rid of blight and neglect in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have a problem in your neighborhood from a missed trash pickup to a pothole, you call Birmingham’s 311. But neighbors in the Riley and Jones Valley neighborhoods said they’ve been calling since April and haven’t gotten much help. Charleen Bledsaw said...
wbrc.com
Anniston City Schools consolidation proposal
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston City Schools is considering consolidating some schools. This was a proposal presented by the district’s superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill during Tuesday’s board meeting. It includes closing Randolph Park and Golden Springs, the final two elementary schools in the district. Those students would...
Shelby Reporter
Calera announces date for Christmas Village and Parade
CALERA — Calera Parks and Recreation has announced an earlier time for the 2022 Calera Christmas Village, which precedes the city’s annual Christmas Parade. The Christmas Village will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Calera Courtyard downtown behind the shops along Alabama 25 and U.S. 31. Public parking for the courtyard is accessible via 17th Avenue.
12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Comeback Town: Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it...
thehomewoodstar.com
2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year
Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0