3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
Gearing up for The Magic City Classic on October 29? Celebrate your team with these 4 local restaurants
Ready to don your maroon or gold this weekend? If you’re planning your day Birmingham for The Magic City Classic—October 29—this age-old rivalry wouldn’t be complete without dining like a local. We’ve teamed up with Regions Bank to share their four favorite spots that are perfect...
Leeds announces Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys, a cruise-in for a cause, is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Parkway Drive in downtown Leeds. This event is open to all cars, trucks, and bikes. Admission is an unwrapped toy or donation. Bring your unwrapped […]
HTHS theatre steals the spotlight with play written, directed by student
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) Theatre Department presents “Way of the Wanted,” a western murder mystery written and directed by HTHS Senior John Murray. The shows are on Oct. 27 – 29 at 7 p.m. and on Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students, including students […]
Food court for food trucks coming to downtown Birmingham starting Monday
Birmingham attorney and retail developer Eric Guster has a new vision for downtown, a food court specifically designed for food trucks. Guster purchased the property at 1104 3rd Ave. North last year, which used to be a Waffle House, in order to create a space specially designed food trucks to gather and sell to hungry patrons.
wvtm13.com
BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
vestaviavoice.com
Inspiration home comes to Vestavia Hills
This year’s Birmingham Home and Garden “Inspiration Home” is in Vestavia Hills, located at 2211 Chestnut Road. Viewings for this year’s home begin Nov. 3 and are available every Thursday through Sunday in November except during the Thanksgiving holiday. Tickets are $10 and are available at birminghamhomeandgarden.com or at the door. The entirety of the proceeds benefit The Bell Center.
wbrc.com
Atrox Factory sharing safety protocols set in place for haunted attraction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is coming soon and some people are already in the spooky spirit and a popular October activity for horror lovers is haunted houses. Even when all your fears are seemingly coming true, these attractions still need to keep you safe. Atrox Factory in Leeds is...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Shelby Reporter
Calera announces date for Christmas Village and Parade
CALERA — Calera Parks and Recreation has announced an earlier time for the 2022 Calera Christmas Village, which precedes the city’s annual Christmas Parade. The Christmas Village will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Calera Courtyard downtown behind the shops along Alabama 25 and U.S. 31. Public parking for the courtyard is accessible via 17th Avenue.
New Jack’s restaurant opening in Cullman County
Jack’s will open its 169th location in Alabama in Vinemont later this month. The restaurant, located at 680 Patton Drive, has been under construction since June. This location features the chain’s “Southern Charm” design, with a large dining room, interior window for customers to watch biscuits being made, and a porch seating area outside.
12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Bham Now
Unique date ideas in Birmingham ranging from FREE to $50
Want to spice up date night? You’ve come to the right place! We put together the ultimate guide to date ideas in Birmingham with prices ranging from FREE to $50. Read on—the perfect date awaits. FREE date ideas in Birmingham. Low on cash? Check out these great date...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Easy Cheese Straw Cookies (Cheese Happies)
Do you love the taste of homemade Southern-style cheese straws but hate all the fussiness involved with making them?. Whether you’re slicing and baking for perfectly round wafers or using a cookie press or pastry bag for dainty, thin straws, there’s certainly a degree of difficulty involved when making cheese straws.
Bham Now
Explore life in the South through never-before-seen art in new exhibit “I, Too, Am Alabama”—now-Dec. 10
Prepare to be captivated in I, Too, Am Alabama—the latest exhibit spanning the life’s work of prominent southern artist Thornton Dial at the Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts, now-December 10. Read on for a look at the exhibit, including many works that have never been exhibited or published before now.
Bham Now
BREAKING: Birmingham amphitheater funding clears first step
Last week, Birmingham erupted in equal parts excitement and frustration with the announcement of a proposed $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham. On Monday, October 24, local leaders reached an agreement with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the amphitheater—clearing the first step in the process.
wvtm13.com
10-year-old helps create wheelchair accessible Halloween event
BESSEMER, Ala. — Hundreds of children were able to attend an accessible Halloween event on Saturday. The "Rolling Pumpkin Patch" was designed to accommodate children who use walkers or wheelchairs. The event was created in partnership with 10-year-old Lily Dobson, who uses a wheelchair herself, and her family. Jennifer...
Trussville family mourns loss of Blake Abercrombie, ‘his legacy will never be forgotten’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville man passed away after his long battle with Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors (DSRCT). DSRCT is a soft-tissue sarcoma that causes multiple tumors to form in the abdomen and pelvic area, but where it begins is usually unknown. The first case of a DSRCT was recorded in […]
Bham Now
Now the News: $50M amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham, Avondale Park’s Miss Fancy statue update + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! To get your week started off right, we’re bringing you recent buzzy happenings from around the city, including the $50 million amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham, updates on Avondale Park’s Miss Fancy statue and a new food truck court. NEW $50M amphitheater proposed for North...
Here’s how to get an early start on ringing in the 2022 Magic City Classic
The countdown is on for the largest Historically Black College and University football game in the country. In less than a week, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off in the 81st annual Magic City Classic. The historic rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Hornets returns to Birmingham’s Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Christmas Open House featuring University Pickers, The Local Collection Stores
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — With Christmas just around the corner, the deals are beginning at The Outlet Shops of Grand River with a Christmas Open House scheduled for Friday, November 4, through Sunday, November 6, featuring University Pickers and The Local Collection stores. Christmas kickoff to shopping has never been this much […]
