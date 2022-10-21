ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Witchy Movie Marathon in Jacksonville

 4 days ago

October 21, 2022

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, October 22, 2022 the Jacksonville library will hold a Witchy Movie Marathon starting at 10:00 am. Witchy Movie Marathon is for teens & adults – Saturday, October 22nd at 10am! Bring your lunch or snacks and watch some “witchy” movies! Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.

