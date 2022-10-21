ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Land Conservancy to plant trees in communities near Riverline

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
The Land Conservancy announced the launch of a program on Tuesday that will help plant trees in the communities near The Riverline.

With the help of a $75,000 grant from the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee, a variety of trees can now be planted near The Riverline.

"It can be very inspiring to talk about and accomplish tree plantings. But one of the more challenging aspects of urban forestry is ensuring that the trees that are planted are cared for in their early years so that they'll thrive," Executive Director of the Land Conservancy Nancy Smith said.

The newly planted trees are expected to provide cooling to the nearby neighborhoods in the summer and help connect communities with The Riverline as well.

