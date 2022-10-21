Read full article on original website
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as poor data stir speculation of Fed rate hike pause
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied on Tuesday after dismal data on home prices, consumer confidence and manufacturing fueled market speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon slow its campaign to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. U.S. home prices fell more than expected in August, the...
FOREX-Dollar sags as bets build for less hawkish Fed
TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The dollar wallowed near a three-week low versus major peers on Wednesday as more signs of economic weakness in the United States fanned speculation about a less hawkish Federal Reserve. Sterling hung close to the six-week peak reached on Tuesday after new British Prime Minister...
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Services sector, up 2.2%. Within that group, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.8% and 6.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 2.0% on the day, and down 26.24% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 49.51% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 52.91% year-to-date. BBWI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
UPS adjusted profit rises on higher parcel delivery prices
United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter adjusted profit as higher delivery prices offset softening e-commerce demand. Oct 25 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter adjusted profit as higher delivery prices offset softening e-commerce demand. The world's largest...
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Play This "Fed Bounce" for Dividends Surging 73%+
Utility dividends haven't been this generous in years. Thank you, stock market selloff!. These yield machines have been expensive for a while. Today, utility stocks are finally cheap--and their dividends are finally high enough to get our attention!. That makes right now our time to buy. The Federal Reserve created...
The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Stocks Hand Over Fist
The stock market may look dour right now, but there's a good reason to rejoice. This year's sharp decline has been broad based and caused the share prices of numerous companies to fall to multi-year lows. This means that the baby has essentially been thrown out with the bathwater, and good companies are also seeing their valuations pummeled without good reason.
China Stock Market May Find Traction On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, surrendering almost 65 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 2,975-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat...
Why Heidrick & Struggles Stock Fell as Much as 20% in Morning Trading Today
Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ: HSII), an executive recruiter and temporary-help provider, fell sharply at the open on Tuesday, dropping as much as 20% at one point. Although the stock managed to claw back more than half of that loss by midday, it was still off in the high single digits by 1 p.m. ET today. The big news came after the close on Monday, when the company reported third-quarter earnings.
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
BlackRock Keeps Soaking Up Wall Street's Cash
This has been a year that most investors would like to forget. It has been marred by high volatility across assets, driven by inflationary pressures, central banks aggressively raising interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty. Volatility has weighed on companies like BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), which makes money as its clients make...
3M Stock (NYSE:MMM): Investors Should Focus on Q3’s Bright Spots
The 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), being a manufacturing business, has been at the receiving end of a punishing year due to supply-chain constraints and elevated consumer prices. The company performed surprisingly well during its most recently reported quarter, so I am bullish on 3M stock despite the market's unenthused response.
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Surges 11%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) shares ended the last trading session 11% higher at $7.46. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from the...
Why Lucid Stock Jumped Today
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has been moving forward with its plans for future growth, and made another announcement today in that regard. That's helped the stock jump 9% as of 3:45 p.m. ET. So what. Yesterday, Lucid announced a new vice president and managing director of Lucid Middle East to...
Why Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Cardano Are Rocketing Higher Today
Today's moves in equity and cryptocurrency markets are providing a nice bout of bullish sentiment for investors who have been beaten down for most of 2022. As of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) had surged 11.7%, 4.9%, and 13.3%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. These moves come amid expectations that the Federal Reserve could tone down its pace of interest rate hikes sooner than expected, as well as some stronger-than-expected earnings reports from large-cap companies this week.
Bonds Still Worthy of Attention
With aggregate bond benchmarks sporting deep double-digit year-to-date losses thanks to the Federal Reserve's interest rate-hiking regime, it's not surprising that many advisors and investors are pondering the need to allocate to fixed income. That's a relevant near-term concern, but on the other hand, it's risky to ignore an asset...
Swiss Market Ends Sharply Higher On Strong Earnings News
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a strong note on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues and reacting to some buoyant earnings updates. The benchmark SMI, which stayed firm right through the session, ended with a gain of 177.81 points or 1.68% at 10,773.34, near the day's high. Logitech,...
Alphabet Inc. Q3 Income Declines, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $13.91 billion, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $18.94 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on average had...
