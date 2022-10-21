ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Fox Brings Apocalyptic Glamour in Acid-Washed Leather Corset & Platforms to Variety’s New York Party

By Amina Ayoud
 4 days ago
Julia Fox made another fashion statement at Variety’s New York Party. The actress arrived at the event, held at the American Bar in New York City on Thursday, wearing an apocalyptic style.

The model styled a green zip-up corset made of acid-washed leather and top lined with shearling. The sculpted garment was worn underneath a brown leather jacket and a matching pair of leather pants – both following the acid-washed aesthetic.

Fox’s pants featured a long and wide distressed hem made of a grey fabric that eclipsed her shoes. The “Uncut Gems” actress carried a black and brown raw leather bag.

Although they weren’t visible, her shoes had chunky platforms heels that shaped the hem of her pants.

The “PVT Chat” actress ‘ formal footwear usually includes pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Manolo Blahnik. More recently, she’s been elevating her outfits with dramatic heels and boots.

Even before the night began Fox shared her makeup process for the event with her followers on TikTok. Taking her viewers through the process, the star shared a raw look at her process, using her fingers for most of the makeup application, all while wearing a black bra.

Fox brought back her brows for one night and one night only, flattening her bleached ones down, drawing on arched brown ones instead. For hair, Fox oiled her strands up, opting for a wet look that was styled down and parted in the middle.

In recent years, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show. Fox often wears designs from Alexander Wang, Dior, and Jean Paul Gaultier.

PHOTOS : Check out some of Julia Fox’s most sleek fashion moments over the years .

