Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Jury Selection Officially Underway In Trump Criminal TrialTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Related
NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through […]
waer.org
SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit
New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either
Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
thedelphianau.com
The New York City Rent Increase Is Concerning
New York City just got more expensive. Due to the United States’s housing shortage, rent prices are skyrocketing all across the country. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the. Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act in order to ensure citizens of the city could afford rent. The act forced...
NY1
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October
People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced expanded initiatives for the New York City subway stations and public safety. These changes will include heightened police presence, mental health crisis intervention training and more. This change comes a day after a man was randomly pushed […]
Adams mulls housing asylum seekers in cruise ships amid questions about cost and environmental toll
A Carnival cruise ship passes by the Manhattan skyline in October 2022. The company denies it's in talks with City Hall to house asylum seekers aboard a ship. A six-month contract to house victims of Hurricane Katrina cost $236 million. A single idling cruise ship creates as much diesel exhaust as 34,400 idling tractor trailers. [ more › ]
brooklynheightsblog.com
Brooklyn Women’s Exchange Open on Montague
The Brooklyn Women’s Exchange is open for business in its new location at 137 Montague Street, below the UPS Store, between Henry and Clinton (see photo above). The interior has plenty of room for the Exchange’s inventory of handcrafted items, including housewares and decorative items, children’s and adults’ clothing, toys, greeting cards, and condiments, as well as children’s books and books of local interest.
Hochul, Adams announce more cops will patrol New York City subway system
A NYPD officer looks out of a subway car in New York City on April 13, 2022, one day after people were injured during a rush-hour shooting in Brooklyn. Their strategy to improve subway safety will also install more cameras in the subway system, create programs for homeless New Yorkers with mental illnesses, and crack down on fare evasion. [ more › ]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1200 and 1202 Decatur Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1200 and 1202 Decatur Street, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Ariel Shalom under Threefold LLC, the structures yield a combined 16 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $187,330.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Prosecutors allege Bushwick developers cashed in on tax breaks while overcharging tenants
BUSHWICK — Manhattan prosecutors allege that a group of six developers ripped off taxpayers, overcharging Bushwick tenants while cashing in on a controversial, now lapsed, state tax break for developments that are supposed to include income-restricted affordable units. According to an indictment announced Wednesday, the developers violated the terms...
Mayor Adams says he’d be ‘extremely pleased’ if ‘no one uses’ Randalls Island migrant tent that cost NYC $650K to build
Mayor Adams acknowledged Friday that his administration has admitted far fewer migrants than expected at its controversial tent camp on Randalls Island — but contended that’s actually a sign of success. The facility, which cost city taxpayers at least $650,000 to build, has welcomed less than a dozen migrants since it opened Wednesday. The Daily News only spotted five migrants going through ...
fox5ny.com
Exclusive: Subway attack victim credits Gwen Stefani for survival
NEW YORK - Crime and violence in New York City's subways has been a growing problem in 2022, leaving behind a trail of victims, some of whose lives have been forever changed. FOX 5 NY spoke to one of those victims. She is a 22-year-old woman from Brooklyn we are not naming.
Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’
NEW YORK, NY – If you’re one of those people who don’t say thank you when somebody opens the door for you, you might want to change your ways, especially if you live in New York City. If you like to call people out for not saying thank you, you might want to think again before you do it next time. The NYPD arrested 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, who stabbed and killed a 37-year-old man inside a Brooklyn smoke shop in September, who called him out for not saying thank you to a man holding a door open for him Kharef The post Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams unveil plan to keep subway system safe: Cops, cameras and care
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new plan Saturday to increase safety across the New York City transit system in the wake of nine subway deaths so far this year.
Elite NYC private schools make parents sign 'anti-racist' commitment, attend 'anti-racist training'
New York City private schools are requiring parents, in addition to students, to learn about "anti-racism" and "diversity, equity and inclusion."
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 353 Miller Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 353 Miller Avenue, a five-story residential building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by BTE Design Services, the structure yields 14,578 square feet and 15 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $187,330.
brickunderground.com
I'm moving out and my landlord asked me to sign a release form. What's the deal?
I’m moving out of my apartment and the management company asked me to sign a release form. It states that I agree to move out on time and once my security deposit is returned, I waive my right to file any claims against the management company. Is it ok to sign this?
The Exploitation of New York Drill Hits a Disturbing New Low
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. The “Notti Bop” represents the worst of New York drill. Since drill became New York rap’s dominant mode in the mid 2010s, it’s...
Hudson Valley Man Killed New York Father At McDonald’s To Run Multi-Million Dollar Business
A New York businessman dodged multiple murder attempts. His son then came up with a successful plan to kill him at McDonald's over the family business. On Wednesday, after six weeks of trial, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Anthony Zottola, Sr. and Himen Ross of murder-for-hire conspiracy and murder-for-hire in the October 4, 2018 killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.
Comments / 0