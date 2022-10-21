ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WETM 18 News

NY SNAP households to get maximum food benefits in October: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get the maximum level of food benefits this October, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Each household, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will also get a supplemental allotment in October. Supplemental food benefits are expected to continue through […]
waer.org

SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
Daily News

Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either

Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
thedelphianau.com

The New York City Rent Increase Is Concerning

New York City just got more expensive. Due to the United States’s housing shortage, rent prices are skyrocketing all across the country. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the. Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act in order to ensure citizens of the city could afford rent. The act forced...
NY1

Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October

People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
PIX11

Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced expanded initiatives for the New York City subway stations and public safety. These changes will include heightened police presence, mental health crisis intervention training and more. This change comes a day after a man was randomly pushed […]
brooklynheightsblog.com

Brooklyn Women’s Exchange Open on Montague

The Brooklyn Women’s Exchange is open for business in its new location at 137 Montague Street, below the UPS Store, between Henry and Clinton (see photo above). The interior has plenty of room for the Exchange’s inventory of handcrafted items, including housewares and decorative items, children’s and adults’ clothing, toys, greeting cards, and condiments, as well as children’s books and books of local interest.
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1200 and 1202 Decatur Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1200 and 1202 Decatur Street, a pair of four-story residential buildings in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Ariel Shalom under Threefold LLC, the structures yield a combined 16 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are six units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $187,330.
Daily News

Mayor Adams says he’d be ‘extremely pleased’ if ‘no one uses’ Randalls Island migrant tent that cost NYC $650K to build

Mayor Adams acknowledged Friday that his administration has admitted far fewer migrants than expected at its controversial tent camp on Randalls Island — but contended that’s actually a sign of success. The facility, which cost city taxpayers at least $650,000 to build, has welcomed less than a dozen migrants since it opened Wednesday. The Daily News only spotted five migrants going through ...
Shore News Network

Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’

NEW YORK, NY – If you’re one of those people who don’t say thank you when somebody opens the door for you, you might want to change your ways, especially if you live in New York City. If you like to call people out for not saying thank you, you might want to think again before you do it next time. The NYPD arrested 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, who stabbed and killed a 37-year-old man inside a Brooklyn smoke shop in September, who called him out for not saying thank you to a man holding a door open for him Kharef The post Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 353 Miller Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 353 Miller Avenue, a five-story residential building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by BTE Design Services, the structure yields 14,578 square feet and 15 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $187,330.
Pitchfork

The Exploitation of New York Drill Hits a Disturbing New Low

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. The “Notti Bop” represents the worst of New York drill. Since drill became New York rap’s dominant mode in the mid 2010s, it’s...
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Killed New York Father At McDonald’s To Run Multi-Million Dollar Business

A New York businessman dodged multiple murder attempts. His son then came up with a successful plan to kill him at McDonald's over the family business. On Wednesday, after six weeks of trial, a federal jury in Brooklyn convicted Anthony Zottola, Sr. and Himen Ross of murder-for-hire conspiracy and murder-for-hire in the October 4, 2018 killing of 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola.
