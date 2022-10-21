ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Trayce Jackson-Davis earns preseason All-American nod from Associated Press

Indiana men’s basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Associated Press preseason All-American team, according to an AP release Monday. The nod is Jackson-Davis' sixth honor of the 2022-23 preseason, on top of Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and All-American honors from CBS Sports, Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, College Hoops Today and The Almanac.
