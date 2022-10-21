ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Case You Missed It: Top Stories from the Week (Oct. 17-21)

By Christina Clark
Hour Detroit Magazine
Hour Detroit Magazine
 4 days ago

Where to see fall foliage in Michigan

Come mid- and late-October, Michigan’s highways, byways, and back roads blaze with bright orange, red, and yellow hues — behold their majesty along these five scenic fall foliage tours .

Grand marshals are announced for this year’s America’s Thanksgiving Parade

Jalen Rose, an ABC/ESPN sports analyst and former basketball player, and Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit Branch NAACP, will serve as the marshals .

Michigan Science Center welcomes new Level Up exhibit

The 8,000-square-foot prototype exhibit, Level Up , opened on Oct. 19 and features five interactive game rooms, each of which teaches different skills that come in handy for everyday life, along with the temporary exhibition, Electric Playhouse Travels.

Gilbert Family Foundation Starts Thriving Neighborhood Fund to support non-profits

The $500,000 fund came through a partnership between The Gilbert Family Foundation and Strategic Staffing Solutions and will “help amplify the work” of non-profits already working in the city.

Eloise Asylum in Westland opens as haunted attraction

The long-abandoned Eloise Psychiatric Hospital has re-opened as a haunted attraction for the Halloween season. Guests will relive the facility’s history as they make their way through a maze of sets blended into the building’s structure. A portion of ticket sales go to support a local homeless shelter.

The Belle Isle Conservatory in Detroit to close for renovations

The Conservatory will close in mid-November for a $10 million update on the building’s glass and steel dome, which includes replacing the glass panels and cleaning the steel beams. The facility will remain closed through May of next year.

A Grand Rapids drummer had the chance to perform with The Killers

During The Killers’ show earlier this month at Little Caesars Arena, Scott Hickok’s dream came true when he was called up to the stage to play a song with them .

$9 million project on Woodward Avenue begins

Work began on Monday to remove a lane of vehicle traffic on either side to construct a bike lane. The project will also make it easier for pedestrians to cross Woodward Avenue.

Barack Obama is coming to Detroit at the end of the month.

The former president will attend a rally on Oct. 29 , 10 days before the Nov. 8 election.

