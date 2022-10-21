Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
walls102.com
Downtown fire contained in Mendota; mostly smoke damage
MENDOTA – Multiple Fire Departments rushed to downtown Mendota Monday morning for a report of smoke in a multi-story building. Mendota and Troy Grove Fire were initially called to the 700 Block of Washington Street around 7:45 AM after resident in an adjacent apartment building called 911. Peru and Earlville Fire Departments assisted at the scene, where crews quickly contained the fire to a small portion of a room on the ground floor. The building was vacant and damage was limited to heavy smoke. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to the Mendota Fire Department.
walls102.com
Bowling for the Cure raises $23,000 for Cops4Cancer
PERU – The Illinois Valley Super Bowl held their annual Bowling for the Cure Saturday. For the first time in years, the response was so high that they had to hold two sessions of the event. This year they raised $23,000 for Cops4Cancer, surpassing the 2021 total of $22,000.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire under investigation leaves 1 displaced, pets dead
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house has been demolished after a fire caused thousands of dollars in damages Tuesday morning, leaving one person displaced and three dogs dead. The fire’s cause has yet to be determined. According to a press release by Peoria Fire & Rescue, firefighters and...
napervillelocal.com
$10.5M Mansion With 8 Fireplaces, Pool, Fire Pit, More In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — This stately Naperville mansion is stunning just to behold, with its striking Tudor design and turret-style accents. Inside, you’ll find a host of luxurious amenities, including eight fireplaces, a spa with an indoor resistance pool, a sauna and more. Outside, you have your own private...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire heavily damages Peoria Heights home
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Firefighters say one home suffered catastrophic damage, and two others suffered exterior damage after a fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 AM on East Rouse Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from all sides of the home,...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Illinois
If you're a fan of crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
WSPY NEWS
Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft
Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
WSPY NEWS
East Moline man arrested from Sannauk Forest Preserve
An East Moline man was arrested Saturday evening from the Sannauk Forest Preserve on Route 34 between Sandwich and Somonauk. DeKalb County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michael J. Schram and charged him with being a child sex offender in a public place. Police say the arrest happened after a routine patrol of the forest preserve which is operated by DeKalb County.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Central Illinois Proud
Festival of Lights under new leadership this year
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When the East Peoria Festival of Lights opens next month, it will be under new leadership. East Peoria’s new Director of Tourism and Special Events Kory Brown will begin chairing the Festival of Lights this year. Doug McCarty, who oversaw the Festival of Lights for the past eight years, has transitioned from working for the city into private sector employment.
walls102.com
Bureau County man found dead, Ohio man in custody
OHIO, IL – A 69-year-old village of Ohio man is dead and another is in the Bureau County Jail after an incident Sunday. Around 6 PM the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Railroad Street in Ohio for what was said to be a 10-month-old child taken by a non-custodial parent. Nearby, authorities claim, lay the body of the victim near the intersection of West Railroad and Elm Streets. Deputies located a person of interest, who they say is 31-year-old Matthew J. Pairadee, in the basement of his residence in the 200 block of East Long Street. A search warrant was obtained after Pairadee allegedly barricaded himself in and refused to come out. After several hours of negotiations with Bureau County and Illinois State Police negotiators, chemical agents were deployed and he was taken into custody. Pairadee is being held at the Bureau County Jail pending charges. The name of the deceased man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
walls102.com
Bond set for man accused of shooting, standoff in Sheridan
SHERIDAN – Bond has been set for the man facing multiple charges after a shooting and hours-long standoff in the village of Sheridan on Saturday. The LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss announced that 55-year-old Jeffery L. Plique has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Authorities claim that Plique fired a gun multiple times, including a shot that struck a 63-year-old man in the leg Saturday morning. He then allegedly barricaded himself in his residence for nearly twelve hours before surrendering to authorities. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail and is being held on a $3 million dollar bond. The shooting victim was taken to a Rockford hospital in stable condition.
1470 WMBD
Teen shot Friday night in Central Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager was injured after he was shot Friday evening in Central Peoria. Peoria Police were called to an area near Hanssler Place and Broadway around 6:00 p.m. for a ten round ShotSpotter alert, followed by a three-round alert. The teen, officials say, was taken to...
walls102.com
One person hospitalized after Sheridan shooting; standoff
SHERIDAN – An early morning shooting and hours-long standoff drew a significant police presence to the village of Sheridan Saturday. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s claim that around 7:30 AM they were called to the community for a report of a 63-year-old man shot in the leg. Witnesses said the suspect, who allegedly shot the man, fired off several more rounds and then fled on a riding lawnmower. The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, reportedly barricaded himself in his residence in Sheridan for nearly twelve hours before surrendering to authorities. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, with additional charges expected. The shooting victim was taken to a Rockford hospital in stable condition. LaSalle County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the Sheridan Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police & State Police Crime Scene, Illinois Conservation Police, and other local police agencies.
walls102.com
Bridge to close near Triumph
TRIUMPH – A bridge on North 4050th Road in Ophir Township near Triumph will be closed for repairs beginning Wednesday. The bridge is located between East 6th and East 7th Road. The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, November 2nd. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.
walls102.com
“Active Investigation” cancels classes at Ohio Community Schools
OHIO, IL – Students and staff of Ohio Community Schools in Bureau County are not in session today due to what the district describes as an ongoing investigation that is utilizing school property. The district made the announcement last night that all activities and Pre-K were cancelled.
Central Illinois Proud
Overnight shooting leads to 21st homicide in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for the shooter in another homicide investigation. On Saturday, at approximately 2:36 a.m., officers responded to the neighborhood on W. Seibold Street between S. Idaho and S. Oregon Streets on two ShotSpotter alerts. One indicated 12 rounds were fired, while the other indicated four were fired.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
Man arrested in DeKalb County for domestic battery, child endangerment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Aurora man was arrested in DeKalb County Sunday after a domestic violence call. Deputies responded to a house in the 500 block of N. Loves Road in Cortland around 4:15 a.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation was conducted on the scene, and 32-year-old Darrius T. […]
Central Illinois Proud
One man dead after shooting in Peoria Monday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A male victim was found dead near W. Johnson St. and S. Richard Pryor Pl. in Peoria around 7:30p.m. on Monday night. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria believes the shooting happened somewhere else and the victim drove to the intersection near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
