Hartsville, SC

wpde.com

McLeod Children's Hospital raises record breaking $120k in Radiothon event

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — During the 2022 McLeod Children’s Hospital Radiothon, generous supporters throughout the region tuned in and donated $120,054. With the help of Community Broadcasters Stations The Cat 99.3, Star 97.1, Live 95 News Talk 95.3 and Almighty 105.1, listeners heard stories of local families whose children have benefited from the care at McLeod Children's Hospital.
FLORENCE, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

McLeod Children’s Hospital brings back one of largest fundraisers

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Children’s Hospital has brought back one of the largest fundraisers that raises month for the quality care of children. The 2022 McLeod Children’s Hospital Radiothon began broadcasting on Wednesday on community broadcaster stations The Chat 99.3, Live Talk 95.3, Star 97.1 and Almighty 105.1. All money raised will help support […]
FLORENCE, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Regional Hospice to hold candlelight vigil in November

LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Nov. 17, Northview Harvest Ministries will once again play host to Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service. For the past two years, the ceremony was provided virtually only due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The service will return to its in-person format this year, but a live streaming option will still be provided.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Sign up for the annual Christmas parade

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries for the 2022 Jackson’s Diesel Service Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade. The Christmas celebration begins Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and the final deadline for parade entries will be Nov. 11 before late fees are applied.
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

African-American walking tour in Lake City visits historic sites

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Saint Teresa Community Outreach and Empowerment gathered in Lake City on Saturday to visit historical sites and celebrate the city’s history. The historic trail and virtual tour took place Saturday afternoon at the Continuum Community Room. The tour included keynote speaker and Lake City philanthropist Darla Moore. “Black history has […]
LAKE CITY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Kershaw Co. Clean Community Commission hosting free tarp giveaway

KERSHAW CO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Clean Community Commission is handing out free tarps Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at several locations in the community. Tarps will be available to citizens on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. The free tarp event will...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Missing child located in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Department has found a missing runaway child, Ty'anna Briggs. The previous story can be read below. She was last seen at 11:00 p.m. on Friday October 21, 2022 in the 1700 block of West Palmetto Street. NEW: McLeod Children's Hospital raises record...
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman

Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
MAYESVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands rapper sentenced in stolen firearm case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands rapper was sentenced in federal court in a case involving a stolen firearm. Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was arrested in Nov. of 2019 by the Sumter Police Department. Investigators said Johnson was a gang member and rapper who performed under the name...
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

Florence Police Department network to go down for maintenance Thursday evening

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department network will go down Thursday evening for scheduled maintenance which will affect the department’s non-emergency lines. The maintenance is scheduled from 7 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday, according to the police department. Those who need to contact the department for non-emergencies should use the department’s alternate […]
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Lil Quan the CEO convicted on federal gun charge from Sumter incident

SUMTER, S.C. — Federal authorities have announced a multi-year sentence on federal charges for a rapper from Sumter. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina, 26-year-old Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, also known as "Lil Quan the CEO" has been sentenced to six years in federal prison and previously pleading guilty to a felony count of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Marion Rural Fire Department battles multiple fires on Highway 301

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Rural Fire Department battled multiple roadside fires Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page. Crews from Station 20 and 40 responded to fires beside Highway 301, which was shut down for the safety of the workers, according to the fire department. Marion Rural Fire said the South […]
MARION, SC

