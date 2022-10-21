Read full article on original website
South Carolina offers South Florence's LaNorris Sellers
South Florence star quarterback LaNorris Sellers has received an offer from South Carolina hours after his coach spoke about the lack of interest in the Palmetto State. Sellers, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior, tweeted early Saturday afternoon that he had an offer from the Gamecocks. The Shrine ...
McLeod Children's Hospital raises record breaking $120k in Radiothon event
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — During the 2022 McLeod Children’s Hospital Radiothon, generous supporters throughout the region tuned in and donated $120,054. With the help of Community Broadcasters Stations The Cat 99.3, Star 97.1, Live 95 News Talk 95.3 and Almighty 105.1, listeners heard stories of local families whose children have benefited from the care at McLeod Children's Hospital.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
McLeod Children’s Hospital brings back one of largest fundraisers
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Children’s Hospital has brought back one of the largest fundraisers that raises month for the quality care of children. The 2022 McLeod Children’s Hospital Radiothon began broadcasting on Wednesday on community broadcaster stations The Chat 99.3, Live Talk 95.3, Star 97.1 and Almighty 105.1. All money raised will help support […]
Fish return to Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center lake
PEMBROKE — As the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. prepared for the Annual Fall Festival and Fish Fry, there was an extra special reason for the tri
Scotland Regional Hospice to hold candlelight vigil in November
LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Nov. 17, Northview Harvest Ministries will once again play host to Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service. For the past two years, the ceremony was provided virtually only due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The service will return to its in-person format this year, but a live streaming option will still be provided.
Sign up for the annual Christmas parade
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries for the 2022 Jackson’s Diesel Service Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade. The Christmas celebration begins Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and the final deadline for parade entries will be Nov. 11 before late fees are applied.
African-American walking tour in Lake City visits historic sites
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Saint Teresa Community Outreach and Empowerment gathered in Lake City on Saturday to visit historical sites and celebrate the city’s history. The historic trail and virtual tour took place Saturday afternoon at the Continuum Community Room. The tour included keynote speaker and Lake City philanthropist Darla Moore. “Black history has […]
South Florence, behind Syracuse bound LaNorris Sellers, overwhelms North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - The idea was to start fast. South Florence, the state’s top-ranked AAAA team, did that and never lifted off the gas Friday night. Behind another spectacular performance from senior quarterback LaNorris Sellers, the undefeated Bruins overwhelmed North Myrtle ...
Kershaw Co. Clean Community Commission hosting free tarp giveaway
KERSHAW CO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Clean Community Commission is handing out free tarps Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at several locations in the community. Tarps will be available to citizens on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. The free tarp event will...
Missing child located in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Department has found a missing runaway child, Ty'anna Briggs. The previous story can be read below. She was last seen at 11:00 p.m. on Friday October 21, 2022 in the 1700 block of West Palmetto Street. NEW: McLeod Children's Hospital raises record...
Deputies investigating fight with 15 students at Pee Dee school, charges forthcoming
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight this week at West Florence High School involving 15 students, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said 13 boys and 2 girls were involved in the fight. He...
Developer’s plan for 1,000-plus homes in region runs into opposition
LANCASTER COUNTY , S.C. — A rezoning request for a large property in Lancaster County has been recommended for denial by the planning commission. On Tuesday, the commission voted against a recommendation for approval of a rezoning request for 780.4 acres off Van Wyck Road. It also recommended denial of an accompanying development agreement for the property.
South Carolina food processor to build North Carolina facility, create jobs
LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in North Carolina, creating 440 jobs in a county with one of the state’s highest jobless rates. SO-PAK-CO Inc. and Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday the company’s $85 million investment in a new processing […]
Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman
Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
Midlands rapper sentenced in stolen firearm case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands rapper was sentenced in federal court in a case involving a stolen firearm. Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was arrested in Nov. of 2019 by the Sumter Police Department. Investigators said Johnson was a gang member and rapper who performed under the name...
Florence Police Department network to go down for maintenance Thursday evening
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department network will go down Thursday evening for scheduled maintenance which will affect the department’s non-emergency lines. The maintenance is scheduled from 7 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Friday, according to the police department. Those who need to contact the department for non-emergencies should use the department’s alternate […]
Lil Quan the CEO convicted on federal gun charge from Sumter incident
SUMTER, S.C. — Federal authorities have announced a multi-year sentence on federal charges for a rapper from Sumter. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina, 26-year-old Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, also known as "Lil Quan the CEO" has been sentenced to six years in federal prison and previously pleading guilty to a felony count of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
Marion Rural Fire Department battles multiple fires on Highway 301
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Rural Fire Department battled multiple roadside fires Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page. Crews from Station 20 and 40 responded to fires beside Highway 301, which was shut down for the safety of the workers, according to the fire department. Marion Rural Fire said the South […]
