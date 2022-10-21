Read full article on original website
WTHI
Busy Terre Haute intersection remains four-way stop as crews make repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy Terre Haute intersection has a temporary change. There was damage to the traffic lights at 25th and Poplar Streets after a weekend crash. Crews are working to fix it. But in the meantime, treat the intersection like a four-way stop. There are temporary...
wamwamfm.com
Area Firefighters Battle Fire for 5 Hours in Washington
Authorities from all area departments were dispatched to an abandoned house and field fire on Maxwell Avenue at 50 North and County Road 1875 West last night behind the Victory Church. According to the police report, the gas company was notified and made aware of a possible gas leak. No...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 17 to October 22
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 17, 2022 to October 22, 2022. Meadow’s Café, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found food items in cooler held past 7 days. Establishments with No Violations. Bar...
vincennespbs.org
Wheatland home destroyed after fire
A Knox County home is a total loss after a fire. It happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon at a home in Wheatland. Fire crews from around the area responded to the fire on the 600th block of E. Old Highway 50. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire;. however,...
UPDATE: Crews continue to work multiple-structure fire in Wheatland
WHEATLAND, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews continue to battle a blaze in Wheatland where multiple structures have been reported to be on fire. The fire is reportedly in the 600 block of E. Old Highway 50. The call for the fire came in just before 5:00 p.m. Tim Yochum, assistant chief of the Steen Township Volunteer […]
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man causes tree line fire and is arrested
BEDFORD – On Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m. a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was en route to a 911 call hang up from Spring Mill State Park campgrounds when he noticed a fire in the 3000 block of Mitchell Road. The fire was in...
WTHI
Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies host a Trunk or Treat!
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is already in the Halloween spirit!. On Sunday, the Moon Lite Drive-In in Terre Haute was packed with hundreds of families all decked out in their best Halloween costumes. This is all part of the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies Annual Trunk or...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
MyWabashValley.com
Awards given to those devoted to mental health
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Each year Hamilton Center recognizes community members and local organizations who have made significant contributions to the cause of mental health. The Hamilton Center awards were presented Tuesday at I.S.U.’s banquet center. Awards were handed out for several categories including volunteer, community and staff....
Update: 3-vehicle crash injures 3 at Third and College
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Three people were injured as the result of a three-vehicle wreck in Terre Haute Monday evening. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and S 3rd Street (US 41). Investigating officers said failure to yield by […]
vincennespbs.org
State Police catch alleged vehicle thief in Sullivan
A Sullivan County woman was arrested last week for driving drunk in a stolen vehicle. Thursday, Indiana State Police were patrolling the city of Sullivan looking for a white Chevy truck that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was found occupied by a woman in the driver’s seat in a...
WTHI
Vandals wreck West Terre Haute park - here's what they did
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers are cleaning up a Vigo County park after it was vandalized. It happened at South 7th Street Park in West Terre Haute. Vandals left explicit language and drawings on different structures. County employees also found flipped portable bathrooms, signs of a fire and stolen picnic tables.
vincennespbs.org
Rivet Students Evacuated
A reported incident caused a Vincennes school to be evacuated this morning. Vincennes Rivet Middle-High school students were evacuated from the school on Barnett Street this morning. Parents were informed of the incident around 9:45-am via an automated phone call from school officials. The statement said that an incident had...
Driver dies in crash involving car, dump truck in Lawrence County
A driver died after colliding with a dump truck Monday on State Road 60 in Lawrence County, police say.
WTHI
Elder abuse report in Rockville lands two behind bars
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police made two arrests after a report of possible elder abuse. It happened on Monday, just before 2:30 P.M. Rockville police pulled a car over with people suspected of elder abuse. The traffic stop happened at College and Elm Streets. The driver, 57-year-old Shane McIntosh, told...
Inside Indiana Business
Covered Bridge Festival brings economic boon to Parke County
It’s the largest festival in Indiana… the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. We have more on the bottom-line impact the festival has on western Indiana.
wbiw.com
Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East
BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
Missing woman accused of husband’s murder in custody
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
