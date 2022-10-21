ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heartless neighbor threatens to kill dogs in letter — and reveals exactly how

By Ben Cost
 4 days ago

They were literally threatened with death by chocolate.

An Australian family is on high alert after an anonymous neighbor threatened to poison their dogs with chocolate. A video detailing the creepy correspondence is going viral as the petrified fam waits for the pooch-hating terrorist to strike.

Brisbane couple Anthony and Jessica Tuite had reportedly received an anonymous note threatening to kill their two dogs — a black Great Dane called Barney and a brown Dane-ridgeback crossbreed named Donnie — because they were too noisy, 7News reported. The would-be Lassie assassin had also included several pieces of chocolate, which is toxic to dogs , ostensibly to show they were serious about carrying out their threat.

“If the barking of your dogs does not stop, the chocolate in this envelope will be thrown over your fence in greater amounts … which will kill them,” read the menacing letter. “You have been warned nicely many times by people … but you do nothing.”

Barney, a black Great Dane belonging to Anthony and Jessica Tuite, was threatened with death by chocolate.
7News
Donnie, the Tuites’ brown Great Dane-ridgeback crossbreed, was also threatened.
7News
The sender had reportedly included pieces of chocolate to demonstrate that they were ready to throw the toxin to the dogs.
7News

Jessica told 7News that the threat filled her with “instant panic.” “These dogs are our family …. please, please don’t hurt my dogs,” pleaded the distraught pet parent, adding that her pups are usually well-behaved and “only bark when someone comes into their yard,” because it’s their job.

Fortunately, the couple’s other neighbors flocked to their defense. “That’s just immoral,” declared neighbor and homeowner’s representative Phill Keleman. “You just don’t make those threats. You just kind of say, ‘Hey listen, how do we work together to make it better?’”

The Tuites have since reported the chocolatey intimidation to police, although it’s unclear if authorities have launched an investigation.

