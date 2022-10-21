He's going to prison for Trump, and Trump's out golfing somewhere. How the heck can you commit a federal crime to support a rich person, and he will not even fund your defense?!
January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔
