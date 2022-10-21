ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
impact89fm.org

Michigan State 3, Long Island 1

EAST LANSING – Michigan State opened its home series against the Long Island University Sharks Friday night. After a tightly-contested first period, the Spartans opened up the scoring in the second and closed out a 3-1 win to start the weekend. “For us, it doesn’t matter if it’s non-conference...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy