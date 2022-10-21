ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fairfield Sun Times

Hospitals Get Richer While Americans Carry the Load

We can generally agree that preying on someone who is sick and injured for excessive financial gain is bad form. Sadly, that’s business as usual for many hospitals across America. Recently, the New York Times called out Providence Health System, a 51-hospital chain, and one of the country’s largest...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Flawed Medicare physician payment system threatens patient access

Access to primary and specialized care is critical to improving patient outcomes and keeping communities healthy, safe and productive. That access is particularly important for older Americans and disabled individuals on Medicare, who often face unique barriers to care and live with higher rates of chronic health conditions requiring specialized treatments and services.
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
GOBankingRates

Do SNAP EBT Cards Expire?

Whether or not your Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card has an expiration date depends on your state. According to the U.S. Department of...
Joel Eisenberg

Crisis: Nursing Homes Permanently Closing Throughout the United States

Financial issues facing the nursing home industry have effectuated a national crisis. Pleas to Congress have been largely ineffective. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:American Health Care Association, Modern Healthcare, Google.com, and KeloLand.com.
Benzinga

IRS Now Requires Tax Returns & ITIN for Non-US Residents

Are you making over $600 from your online sales? You may owe money to the IRS!. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) took a controversial decision at the beginning of 2022, bringing a new regulation for online sellers. This regulation affects anyone who makes over $600 per year by selling goods and services through popular e-commerce platforms such as eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Airbnb. Plus, they now must share their Social Security Number (SSN) with the e-commerce giants.
KHQ Right Now

IRS makes child tax credit payment errors

The IRS made some errors when it comes to child tax credit payments. The IRS sent more than $1 billion in child tax credit to millions of taxpayers who should not have received them.
CNN

Food stamps benefits to jump 12.5% starting in October due to inflation

CNN — Come October, it will be a little easier for food stamp recipients to afford groceries. Their monthly benefits are going up 12.5%, or $104 for a family of four, thanks to soaring inflation, according to the US Department of Agriculture. That brings the maximum benefit for this size household to $939 a month, up from $835.

