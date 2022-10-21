Read full article on original website
PennDOT announces weekend closure of I-83 at Paxton Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced today that there will be a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge in November. This closure will span the interstate in Swatara Township and Dauphin County. It is planned to take place at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 all the way through to Monday, Nov. 7 until 6:00 a.m.
Efforts to stop illegal trash dumping ramping up in City of Harrisburg, other parts of Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s a problem plaguing the city of Harrisburg—illegal trash dumping. “It’s a literal and figurative stain on our community and our neighborhoods," said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams. Dauphin County commissioners say the issue goes beyond city limits, affecting many other towns in...
Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
Serious crash closes York County intersection: report
A serious crash has taken place in southern York County, abc27 is reporting. According to York County Regional Police, the crash was reported at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road, which is in the area of the Windsor Commons Shopping Center. That’s a couple of miles...
Man has minor injuries after tractor-trailer crash at Interstate 80 overpass
Milton, Pa. — A passenger in a tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries Saturday after he was ejected in a crash at the overpass at Interstate 80 and Route 254 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton said shortly before 6 a.m. Oct. 22 Ontaria White, 45, of Farmville, Va., was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. White was ejected out the windshield when the tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier on the north shoulder of Route 254 (Broadway Road). ...
Lancaster County house fire leaves two displaced
LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire in Upper Leacock Township, Lancaster County has left two displaced. Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshalls are currently investigating the scene. Additionally, the Red Cross is providing assistance. First responders were sent to the first block of Blaine Avenue at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct....
Driver of tanker truck loaded with milk killed in accident on Interstate 80
Milton, Pa. — A Centre County truck driver was killed Sunday on Interstate 80 when his tanker truck loaded with milk hit a guiderail and overturned in Union County. State police at Milton say Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred shortly after noon on Oct. 23 as Loner attempted to move from the passing lane into the right lane on Interstate...
Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
Interstate 80 closes for crash
Montoursville, Pa. — Interstate 80 eastbound will be down to one lane for several hours while emergency crews work to clean up after a tractor trailer crash, officials say. Drivers should watch for the single lane closure near mile marker 206, in West Buffalo Township, Union County, according to PennDOT. Motorists can expect the right passing lane to be closed approximately seven miles east of Exit 199 (Mile Run exit)....
Police looking for vehicle that struck Cumberland County pedestrian
Carlisle police are looking for the public’s help locating a vehicle and driver involved in a weekend crash that injured a pedestrian. The crash took place around 8:35 p.m. Sunday at North Bedford and East Penn streets, police said. Police said the vehicle — a newer model white SUV,...
Route 30 eastbound reopens after crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:43 a.m.): The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened. PREVIOUSLY: A portion of Route 30 eastbound in Lancaster County is closed after a crash. According to 511PA, the crash has closed all lanes of Route 30 eastbound between the exits to...
York County police K-9 nominated for grant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Regional Police Department K-9 Nova has been nominated for a national grant. Nova was nominated for the 2022 Aftermath K-9 Grant. This is a national annual grant that awards funds to police departments to help maintain and grow their canine units. Grant...
Driver killed when his rig loaded with milk goes off I-80 in central Pa.
MILTON – The driver of a tank truck loaded with milk was killed Sunday in an accident on Interstate 80 in Union County that kept one of the eastbound lanes closed for hours. Pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:15 p.m. accident three miles west of Route 15 was Thomas K. Loner, 70, of Coburn, Centre County.
18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22, in Hanover Borough, York County. According to borough police, an 18-year-old man from Hanover was struck in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at approximately 9:11 p.m while he was attempting to cross the roadway.
Woman accused of threatening Cumberland County churchgoers also accused of burglary, threats in York County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A woman accused of threatening church parishioners in Cumberland County while carrying guns and wearing body armor is facing additional charges in another incident that happened about an hour earlier at a gym in York County. A criminal complaint alleges Amber Espigh, 31, of Harrisburg,...
Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run
The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
FAA investigating an accident involving a plane in York County
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an accident involving a plane in York County. The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. at the Thomasville Airport, near Airport and South Grant roads, in Jackson Township. According to an airport employee,the single-engine plane made a hard landing just shy of the runway....
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
Fire damages home in Penn Township
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
Rush hour crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Spring
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A three-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County for much of Friday morning's rush hour and beyond. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of 222 near the Broadcasting Road interchange in Spring Township. Three people...
