A man who police say caused the death of a sheriff’s deputy last July in Fannet, a city in Jefferson County, has also been indicted for a weapons violation. Details presented in court alleged that the suspect, 38-year-old Micheal David Miller, was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a turn while driving his Toyota SUV on a rural road. This caused the vehicle to leave the road and land in a drainage ditch, striking off-duty Deputy James Lee, who was riding a lawnmower.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO