Port Arthur, TX

Murder suspect arrested in death of Beaumont minister found 'badly burned' after house fire

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October. Officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin at about 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Lucas Dr. and U.S. Highway 69 according to a Facebook post from the Beaumont Police Department.
Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash

A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control, struck and struck the cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
Box truck crashes into Ford Escape on I-10, killing area motorist Tuesday morning

BEAUMONT — At 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department officers responded to Interstate 10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash. The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit responded and is investigating the crash. Preliminary information gathered from the scene reveal the operator of a box truck,...
Man Charged in Deputy’s Death Indicted for Weapons Violation

A man who police say caused the death of a sheriff’s deputy last July in Fannet, a city in Jefferson County, has also been indicted for a weapons violation. Details presented in court alleged that the suspect, 38-year-old Micheal David Miller, was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a turn while driving his Toyota SUV on a rural road. This caused the vehicle to leave the road and land in a drainage ditch, striking off-duty Deputy James Lee, who was riding a lawnmower.
Accident on FM1136 Claims Life

DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year

BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
