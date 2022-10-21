Read full article on original website
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October. Officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin at about 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Lucas Dr. and U.S. Highway 69 according to a Facebook post from the Beaumont Police Department.
Nederland Police chase ends in wreck on south side of Beaumont Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — A driver led Nederland Police officers on a chase into Beaumont Tuesday morning before it ended in a wreck on the south side of the city. Officers from Nederland chased a driver into Beaumont according to Nederland Police chief Gary Porter. The chase, involving what appeared...
Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend's daughter at gunpoint, firing at deputies facing felony charges
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend's daughter at gunpoint and shooting at Chambers County deputies is facing multiple charges. It happened on October 23, 2022. Deputies responded to the area of Interstate 10 westbound near Jenkins Road after receiving a call about a kidnapping around 10 a.m.
kjas.com
Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash
A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control, struck and struck the cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
Speed played role in single-vehicle Orange County wreck that killed 31-year-old man
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A 31-year-old man from Orange was killed in a single vehicle wreck along FM1136 south of Mauriceville early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the wreck that happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. Tyler Michael...
Port Arthur News
Box truck crashes into Ford Escape on I-10, killing area motorist Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT — At 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department officers responded to Interstate 10 Northbound and Southbound at Laurel in reference to a fatality crash. The Beaumont Police Traffic Unit responded and is investigating the crash. Preliminary information gathered from the scene reveal the operator of a box truck,...
No injuries reported after Beaumont ISD school bus, car crash Tuesday afternoon
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after a Beaumont Independent School District bus and a passenger vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Iola Street and Westmoreland Avenue. The bus was carrying Beaumont United High School students, according to BISD spokesperson Adam Thibodeaux.
Sour Lake Police urging residents to take keys, valuable items out of vehicles amid recent thefts
SOUR LAKE, Texas — Police are encouraging Sour Lake residents to be cautious and vigilant amid crimes targeting area vehicles. Within the past week, two vehicles have been stolen in Sour Lake, according to a Sour Lake Police Department release. A burglary of a vehicle was also reported. Both...
Vidor man killed in Tuesday morning wreck involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 at Laurel
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man was killed early Tuesday morning in a major multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 10 at Laurel St. in Beaumont. Several vehicles were involved in the fatal wreck which happened just before 6 a.m. and shut down the interstate according to a spokesperson with the Beaumont Police Department.
Orange Leader
No foul play expected in death of man found after mobile home fire; authorities identify victim
Authorities have released the name of a man who was found dead in a mobile home following an early morning fire Saturday. Larry Glenn Stimac, 70, was identified as the occupant of the home. Orange County Sheriff’s Captain Joey Jacobs released the man’s name on Monday and said the death...
fox4beaumont.com
Investigators release name of man found dead in Orange County home following fire
ORANGE COUNTY — Orange County investigators are releasing the name of a man found dead in his home after first responders put out a fire they say appears to be accidental. They found the body of Larry Glenn Stimac, 70, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Fiery crash involving 18 wheeler injures SUV driver in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — UPDATE: JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and an SUV on Farm-to-Market Road 365 at Labelle Road that injured the SUV driver. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 9:30 a.m., the driver...
dallasexpress.com
Man Charged in Deputy’s Death Indicted for Weapons Violation
A man who police say caused the death of a sheriff’s deputy last July in Fannet, a city in Jefferson County, has also been indicted for a weapons violation. Details presented in court alleged that the suspect, 38-year-old Micheal David Miller, was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a turn while driving his Toyota SUV on a rural road. This caused the vehicle to leave the road and land in a drainage ditch, striking off-duty Deputy James Lee, who was riding a lawnmower.
KFDM-TV
DPS releases name of driver killed when pickup veers off FM 1136 and crashes into woods
ORANGE COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash in which a man driving a pickup truck veered off FM 1136, north of Linscomb in Orange County, and crashed into a wooded area, according to information DPS Lt. Chuck Havard provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
Suspects vandalize Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD stadium and multi-million dollar turf, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — An area school district is working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after an act of vandalism left a recently renovated field ruined and officials frustrated. The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District waited a long time to have brand-new turf installed at the Battlin'...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Beaumont. The officials reported that a car and a 18-wheeler were involved in the crash that happened in the 13500 block of Texas Highway 365.
'We do not retaliate': LCM CISD superintendent shares message with students after stadium was vandalized
ORANGE, Texas — Officials and students from a Southeast Texas school district are working with law enforcement to get justice after suspects defaced turf and other facilities at a stadium. Students have come forward to help the Orange County Sheriff’s Office find out who defaced the Battlin' Bear Stadium....
KFDM-TV
Woman in Chambers County caught on video running off after taking package from porch
CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County deputies are asking for your help to identify a woman caught on home surveillance video taking a package. The woman can be seen walking up to a home in Chambers County, picking up the package and then running off with it. She was wearing...
kogt.com
Accident on FM1136 Claims Life
DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
KFDM-TV
Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year
BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
12NewsNow
