communityadvocate.com
Grafton Town Meeting approves turning former farm into park
GRAFTON – A former family farm will become the town’s latest place for passive recreation. During fall Town Meeting on Oct. 17, voters approved $685,777 in funds from the town’s Community Preservation Act to create a park at 95 North St. The park was the one-time farm...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson’s library and Rotarians partner for Pumpkin Stroll
HUDSON – The Hudson Public Library once again picked a “gord-geous” morning for its second annual Pumpkin Stroll. Families visited Liberty Park, located next to the library, on Oct. 22 to view pumpkins decorated by community members. Strollers also mingled among entries in a Meet the Scarecrows contest with hay donated by Balance Rock Farm in Berlin. The Hudson Rotary Club sponsored supplies for both of these activities and provided fun giveaways at the stroll including Frisbees and trick-or-treat bags.
communityadvocate.com
Union Common in Marlborough is a venerable community gathering place
MARLBOROUGH – One of the most used outdoor sites in Marlborough is the Union Common, a downtown green space bordered by Main, High and Bolton streets. The grassy slope lends itself to audience viewing, especially with a stage set up by the city. Hundreds of downtown concerts have been enjoyed here. Strings of lights and picnic tables have been added. A dance floor was hauled in once so spectators could dance to Dom V and the Swing Out Band under tall trees.
communityadvocate.com
MaryLou Strom, 53, of Grafton
– MaryLou Strom, 53 was born in Grafton, MA on April 17, 1969. She was the daughter of Patricia Kasper and William Strom. MaryLou was a resident for 17 years of Grafton and currently a resident of Hudson for the past 9 years. She was a graduate of Shepard Hill...
communityadvocate.com
Plaque honoring Revolutionary War veterans comes to Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – Musket fire rang across the Old Common Cemetery. It was part of a celebration on Oct. 15 dedicating a new plaque to Revolutionary War Patriots by the Massachusetts Society of Sons of the American Revolution. “It’s events like this where we keep the stories alive of those...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough’s Trunk or Treat returns after two-year hiatus
MARLBOROUGH – After a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, costumed kids and their grownups returned to The Campus at Marlborough’s parking lot on Oct. 23 for the third Trunk or Treat. Launched in 2018, this fundraiser is organized by the Marlborough Junior Woman’s Club (MJWC) with support...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury farmers market organizer steps down
SHREWSBURY – Nine years ago, Melisa “Missy” Hollenback had a vision of residents gathered under canopies shopping for fresh produce and enjoying time together. To bring her idea to life, Hollenback attended Select Board meetings, where she advocated for the town to host a farmers market. “It’s...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Library ponders next move in effort to fund expansion
WESTBOROUGH – The future of the Westborough Public Library expansion and renovation may hinge on a citizen’s petition. During its Oct. 20 meeting, the Library Building Committee voted to recommend that the Library Trustees not request a Special Town Meeting but instead “support a citizen’s petition if one should come forward,” according to Library Director Maureen Amyot.
communityadvocate.com
A ‘wicked’ glimpse into Westborough’s history
WESTBOROUGH – For one night, “Sneaks” and Rev. Ebenezer Parkman, “Baby Doll” and Tom Cook came forth from the great beyond to tell their tales of crime, murder and mayhem. With the arrival of twilight on Oct. 20, nearly 80 curious history travelers joined a...
communityadvocate.com
Norman J. Daigle, 91, of Grafton and Auburn
– Norman J. Daigle, 91, passed away peacefully at home on a beautiful fall morning October 20, 2022, reuniting two souls meant for one another as his wife Jean passed away in January of 2022. Norman leaves his son Norman Daigle and his wife Joanne, daughter Debra Rixham and her...
communityadvocate.com
James G. Boniface, 75, of Marlborough
– James G. Boniface (Jimmy), 75, of Marlborough, passed away on October 20, 2022, at his home in Marlborough, following a valiant 3-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Jimmy was the son of Raymond and Helen (MacManus) Boniface and the loving husband of Rose Marie (Collins) Boniface, to whom he was married for 51 years. Jimmy, a high school friend of Rose Marie’s brothers, met when she was 13, became engaged while he was in the Navy, and married soon after his discharge. Best friends and the loves of each other’s lives, they shared each other’s interests, supported each other’s work, and made their family their focus. They were able to enjoy their retired years sailing the New England coast, wintering in Marco Island, and summering in Maine. Last summer they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Cliff House in Ogunquit, Maine where they had spent their honeymoon.
communityadvocate.com
Rimkus: Hudson High class of 1952 celebrates 50th reunion
HUDSON – Eighty members and guests of the Hudson High class of 1952 attended their 50-year reunion Sept. 24 at Marlborough Country Club. Reunion committee head was Doug Emmons, of Pittsboro, N.C., who moved out of town with his family in his junior year, failing to graduate with his class. In a surprise presentation, Emmons received a traditional red cap and gown, and a framed HHS diploma.
communityadvocate.com
Ellen V. Kneeland, 95, of Grafton
Grafton – “Those who give love, gather love”. Ellen V. (Hannon) Kneeland, 95, passed away peacefully October 19, 2022 in the loving care of her children and grandchildren. Since losing her beloved husband in 2016, she has lived alone, but has never been alone. Her devoted children and grandchildren have been her constant companions.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury approves license changes for proposed McGovern collision, fit-up center
SHREWSBURY – McGovern Auto Group is one step closer to bringing a collision and fit-up center to Shrewsbury. The Select Board unanimously voted to approve a revised garage license for the proposed center at 420 Boston Turnpike during a meeting Oct. 11. The changes made to the garage license...
communityadvocate.com
Maria Chaves, 92, of Hudson
Hudson – Maria Jesus (Braga) Chaves, 92, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, at Marlborough Hospital, after a period of declining health. She is reunited in heaven, with her beloved husband of 47 years, Joao Chaves, who predeceased her on November 14, 2003.
communityadvocate.com
Terrence M. McGoldrick, 71, of Westborough
– Terrence “Terry” M. McGoldrick, 71, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2022, surrounded by family. Born on August 22, 1951, in Cambridge, MA to the late Mary E. McGoldrick and Michael M. McGoldrick, Terry grew up in Arlington, MA at what he and his siblings lovingly refer to as “the house on Pheasant Ave”. Terry attended Arlington Catholic High School, received a BA in Economics with honors from Michigan State University, and an MBA in Marketing/Finance from the University of Rochester. Throughout his life, Terry had an immensely successful career holding titles including CEO, CFO, COO and SVP at various companies.
communityadvocate.com
Vincent J. Razzano Jr., 69, of Westborough
– Vincent J. Razzano, Jr., 69, of Westborough, a devoted husband, and local business owner, passed away suddenly Sunday, October 23, 2022, after being stricken ill at home. Vinny was born in Worcester, the son of Vincent J. Razzano, Sr and Evelyn R. (Panarelli) Razzano. Raised in Shrewsbury, Vinny graduated from Shrewsbury High School, class of 1971, and attended post graduate studies at Worcester Boys Trade and Quinsigamond Community College and lived in Shrewsbury until moving to Westborough over 25 years ago. On October 4th, 1975, Vinny married his soulmate and partner, Lynn G. Fortune. They then began a 45-year life of Love, devotion, and friendship.
communityadvocate.com
Marine L. Vincequere, 78, of Shrewsbury
– Marine L. (Pellegrino) Vincequere, 78, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Worcester. Marine is survived by her loving husband of fifty-eight years, Anthony “Butch” Vincequere, Jr.; three sons, Anthony M. Vincequere, III and his wife Robin of Shrewsbury, Scott J. Vincequere of Millbury, and Nicholas D. Vincequere and his wife Christine of Worcester; a brother, James Pellegrino and his wife Christine of Lake Worth, FL; a sister, Janet Vuona and her husband Dick of Shrewsbury; her adored seven grandchildren, Anthony Michael, III, Cole James, Thomas Francis, Mario J., Dominic M., Alyson Marine, and Natalee Lynda; her grand dog, Luna; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Diane Gaffney. Marine was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, James Pellegrino and Dora Manganello, and has been a life-long resident of Shrewsbury.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough football captures the crown at homecoming game
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough High School football team defeated Algonquin Regional High School (ARHS) 34-0 at the Panthers’ homecoming game Oct. 21. “It was a great night for the kids. They [the team] were well prepared and they came out and played with a lot of emotion and I think that carried them throughout the game,” Marlborough Athletic Director Jeff Rudzinsky said.
