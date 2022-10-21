Read full article on original website
Related
Your kids deserve affirming and inclusive curricula
Over the past few years, the veil between the “real world” and a safe school space for young people is growing thinner and thinner. More and more, we see parents demanding a hands-on approach in setting educational outcomes. Lately, this has been in the form of protesting at boards of education demanding certain books not […]
Grazia
Pilates Versus Yoga, Which Workout Is Best?
Type 'Pilates vs yoga' into Google and you'll notice a see of content. Why? Well, people seem to struggle to understand the difference between the two. It's such a big search topic that it has its own breakout category on Google - which is why we've gone to the experts to help answer your biggest 'Pilates vs yoga' questions.
psychreg.org
The Importance of Mindfulness, Meditation, and Fitness
Lee Hawker-Lecesne MBPsS, lead therapist and addiction counsellor at The Cabin looks at how as a nation, we are witnessing an exponential growth of mental health problems and how to challenge anxiety, depression, and obesity through mindfulness, meditation, and mental and physical fitness. Physical activity and your mental health. Lifestyle...
Why yoga at home is simple, fun and rewarding
Yoga studios had a tough pandemic. Just as the public’s interest in yoga reached an all-time peak, in-person classes – with all that close bodily proximity and deep breathing – came to an abrupt stop. But a new paradigm emerged almost overnight: coffee tables were pushed aside for yoga mats and this ever-evolving form with its roots in the ascetic practices of medieval India entered the Zoom world. Teachers grappled with video conferencing and online payments, while students figured out how to use the mute button to stop the kids’ Fortnite sessions from interrupting everyone’s savasana.
Comments / 0