of Perry Township passed away on October 21st, 2022 at The Grove in Harmony. Birdie was born on June 21st, 1930 in Ellwood City to the late Umberto and Josephine (Maggi) Carosi Sr.. He attended Lincoln High School, and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Birdie worked for U.S. Steel, and Elcast as a shift supervisor, and later for Del-Mar Golf Course as a grounds supervisor and starter. He was an avid bowler and golfer, who enjoyed working with his hands, whether it be in the kitchen cooking, or outside gardening and woodworking. He was member of the Divine Grace Parish.

ELLWOOD CITY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO