numberfire.com

Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) out for remainder of Week 7

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will not return to Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger took a scary hit to the face that resulted in an eye injury and was in visible pain as he was carted to the locker room. The team ruled him out after half time. Hopefully the exciting rookie will be able to avoid a serious injury.
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) out for Week 7

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told NFL Network's Stacey Dales that wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. What It Means:. Dotson appeared to suffer a setback in practice this week to the hamstring injury he sustained...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well

Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) out for remainder of Week 7

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) will not return to the team's Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys. St. Brown was slow to get up from a short catch in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and causing the on-field official to flag him for a potential concussion. After testing in the blue medical tent, he was ruled out for the remainder of today's game against the Cowboys.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Colts to start Sam Ehlinger at quarterback in Week 8 and beyond

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday that the team plans on starting Sam Ehlinger as their quarterback for the rest of the season, starting in their Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. Reich announced Monday that the team's original starter, Matt Ryan, suffered a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

DK Metcalf (knee) ruled out for Seahawks for rest of Week 7

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Metcalf is dealing with a knee injury, and he was carted to the locker room. Almost immediately, the team has ruled him out for the remainder of the afternoon. Tyler Lockett, Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge should see higher target shares now.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Packers' Sammy Watkins (hamstring) available in Week 7

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will be available for the team's Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders. Watkins, fresh off of the injured reserve, will be active for the team's tilt with the Commanders this afternoon after missing the past four weeks with a hamstring injury. The Packers need additional playmakers in the passing game, so Watkins' return should be a welcomed one.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Update: Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) to miss 'some time'

Further testing revealed that Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams stepped up in a big way for the Chargers in the first half of the season as teammate Keenan Allen recovered from a lingering hamstring injury, but unfortunately suffered a high ankle sprain in Allen's first game back from the injury. The Chargers are headed into their Week 8 bye for now, but Williams is now likely to miss multiple weeks and is a candidate to be placed on the injured reserve.
numberfire.com

Titans' Ryan Tannehill injured; Malik Willis takes over in Week 7

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured in the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts and was replaced with backup Malik Willis. Tannehill took a big hit in the third quarter of Sunday's game and limped off of the field, leaving the Titans to put rookie Malik Willis in at quarterback. He spent some time in the medical tent, but emerged shortly thereafter with a wrap around his ankle.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Update: Titans' Ryan Tannehill returns to Week 7 contest

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill missed just one play after sustaining a leg injury, and took back over from rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the play.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Julio Jones (knee) limited participant in Tampa Bay's Tuesday practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) logged a limited practice on Tuesday. After a missed practice, Jones was able to register a limited session on Tuesday. Expect Scotty Miller to play more on 11 formation plays if Jones is inactive versus a Baltimore Ravens' unit ranked 27th (31.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Cam Akers (personal) likely to remain out for Rams Week 8

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (personal) is unlikely to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Week 8, per head coach Sean McVay. McVay said the Rams are discussing potential trades for Akers, but he expects the 2020 second-rounder to remain inactive for another game. Darrell Henderson will lead the backfield versus the 49ers in a tough matchup and Malcolm Brown is expected to be the primary backup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

​3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 8

The famous quote that everyone remembers from the movie Forrest Gump is “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” It’s close enough to the real thing, but the actual line uttered by Tom Hanks’s titular character is “Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates…” and so on.
WASHINGTON STATE
numberfire.com

Nelson Agholor (hamstring) active for Pats in Week 7

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is active for the team's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor missed the Patriots' Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury, but is officially active for tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor is projected to...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Isiah Pacheco to start for Chiefs in Week 7

Ian Rapoport reports that running back Isiah Pacheco is expected get the start in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 game against the San Francisco 49ers. In what could be a big shakeup in one of the best offenses in the league, the Chiefs reportedly gave rookie running back Isiah Pacheco the reps with the first team in practice this week and are expected to let the young back start against the 49ers. Pacheco had played behind former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the early parts of the season, but will now seemingly get a chance to change that this week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Patriots replace Mac Jones with Bailey Zappe in Week 7

The New England Patriots have replaced quarterback Mac Jones with backup Bailey Zappe in their Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. Jones started the evening off slowly before throwing an interception to Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. Zappe will take over for the time being, but this might be a drive-by-drive situation.
numberfire.com

Cole Turner (concussion) won't return for Commanders in Week 7

Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner will not return Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Turner went up for a high pass from Taylor Heinicke when the tight end's head slammed to the ground. He suffered a concussion on the play, and he will now be forced to miss the rest of the afternoon, if not more. With Logan Thomas also out, John Bates is next man up.
WASHINGTON, DC

