Jefferson County, TX

MySanAntonio

Here's where to celebrate Halloween in Southeast Texas

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With Halloween quickly approaching, Southeast Texas has kicked spooky season into high gear with dozens of events planned for the next few days. From costume contests to trunk-or-treats and movie nights, check out the mostly free events the region...
TEXAS STATE
12NewsNow

Murder suspect arrested in death of Beaumont minister found 'badly burned' after house fire

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October. Officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin at about 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Lucas Dr. and U.S. Highway 69 according to a Facebook post from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Jefferson County race for County Judge is underway

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County voters will decide whether to stay the course with the top elected official or make a change. Incumbent Republican County Judge Jeff Branick is running for his fourth term. He faces opposition from the former longtime County Clerk, Democrat Carolyn Leblanc-Guidry. Mello Styles caught...
kjas.com

Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash

A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control, struck and struck the cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Tokyo Steak House unveils new dining area at Dowlen location

Tokyo Steak House and Sushi Bar unveiled a newly-renovated dining area at one of its Beaumont locations. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Monday that it added two new party rooms at the Dowlen Road location. The extra seating is designed to accommodate up to 30 people, per the Facebook page.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

'Chief Paul Lemoine Day': Former Port Neches Police chief has day named after him for his dedication to city

PORT NECHES, Texas — In honor of his decades of service and dedication to the city, a now former Port Neches Police chief had a day named after him. Paul Lemoine's last day as chief of the Port Neches Police Department was Friday, October 21, 2022. To show appreciation for all he has done, a proclamation was made making October 21 Chief Paul Lemoine Day.
PORT NECHES, TX
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Photos and Video: Sulphur Quality Inn Burns Down, Arrest Made

Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.
SULPHUR, LA
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

St. Anne's Halloween Carnival returns Oct. 29

Following a three-year hiatus, St. Anne Catholic School’s Halloween Carnival is returning, so bring out the kiddos for free fare and festivities, and – on your way out – grab some canned goods from the cupboard for a donation drive benefitting the local food bank. Prior to...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes

ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Funeral arrangements set for beloved Beaumont woman with deep Texas history

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the community are mourning the loss of a beloved Beaumont native whose history can be traced back to the first settlers in Jefferson County. Rosine McFaddin Wilson died on Wednesday, October 19 2022 after a brief illness, according to her obituary. Not only is Wilson a fifth-generation Texas, but she is also a descendant of two signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence and two veterans of the Battle of San Jacinto.
BEAUMONT, TX
