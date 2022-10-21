Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Here's where to celebrate Halloween in Southeast Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With Halloween quickly approaching, Southeast Texas has kicked spooky season into high gear with dozens of events planned for the next few days. From costume contests to trunk-or-treats and movie nights, check out the mostly free events the region...
Gov. Greg Abbott hosting meet and greet in Beaumont Wednesday, Nov. 2
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is hosting a meet and greet in Beaumont as he kicks off the final stretch of his gubernatorial campaign. Gov. Abbott will face off Democratic challenger Beto O' Rourke in the 2022 midterm election on November 8, 2022. Gov. Abbott will be...
Jefferson County voters have ballots voided after leaving poll, forgetting to drop ballot in machine
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Questions are being raised about Jefferson County's new voting machines as early voting for the midterm elections is underway. These concerns come after reports of some voters leaving the polls without dropping their printed ballot into the scanning machine. Jefferson County Judge Candidate Carolyn Guidry...
Murder suspect arrested in death of Beaumont minister found 'badly burned' after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October. Officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin at about 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Lucas Dr. and U.S. Highway 69 according to a Facebook post from the Beaumont Police Department.
Jefferson County Drainage District 6 residents share comments, concerns about flooding in their neighborhoods
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders held a meeting Tuesday to gather input from the community and share information with property owners. They wanted to know what should be done to protect neighborhoods from flooding, which is a big problem in Southeast Texas. The meeting was...
Luke's Bar & Grill in Nederland closing its doors 2 weeks after Beaumont location closed
NEDERLAND, Texas — The Mid-County location of a popular Southeast Texas bar and grill is closing its doors nearly two weeks after its Beaumont location closed without warning. Patrons of Luke's Bar and Girl Mid County were given roughly 14 and a half hours notice that the bar and...
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County race for County Judge is underway
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County voters will decide whether to stay the course with the top elected official or make a change. Incumbent Republican County Judge Jeff Branick is running for his fourth term. He faces opposition from the former longtime County Clerk, Democrat Carolyn Leblanc-Guidry. Mello Styles caught...
kjas.com
Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash
A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control, struck and struck the cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
MySanAntonio
Tokyo Steak House unveils new dining area at Dowlen location
Tokyo Steak House and Sushi Bar unveiled a newly-renovated dining area at one of its Beaumont locations. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page Monday that it added two new party rooms at the Dowlen Road location. The extra seating is designed to accommodate up to 30 people, per the Facebook page.
Nederland Police chase ends in wreck on south side of Beaumont Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — A driver led Nederland Police officers on a chase into Beaumont Tuesday morning before it ended in a wreck on the south side of the city. Officers from Nederland chased a driver into Beaumont according to Nederland Police chief Gary Porter. The chase, involving what appeared...
'We do not retaliate': LCM CISD superintendent shares message with students after stadium was vandalized
ORANGE, Texas — Officials and students from a Southeast Texas school district are working with law enforcement to get justice after suspects defaced turf and other facilities at a stadium. Students have come forward to help the Orange County Sheriff’s Office find out who defaced the Battlin' Bear Stadium....
12newsnow.com
Nederland High School faces Port Neches-Groves in the 'Mid-County Madness' edition of Band of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — The week ten voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week matches the Nederland High School band against the Port Neches-Groves High School band in the "Mid-County Madness" edition. Make sure your voice is heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday. Watch...
'Chief Paul Lemoine Day': Former Port Neches Police chief has day named after him for his dedication to city
PORT NECHES, Texas — In honor of his decades of service and dedication to the city, a now former Port Neches Police chief had a day named after him. Paul Lemoine's last day as chief of the Port Neches Police Department was Friday, October 21, 2022. To show appreciation for all he has done, a proclamation was made making October 21 Chief Paul Lemoine Day.
Photos and Video: Sulphur Quality Inn Burns Down, Arrest Made
Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.
'It's been a great career': Reception held to honor Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine amid retirement
PORT NECHES, Texas — Many gathered in Port Neches to honor and thank a man who served the Southeast Texas community for more than 30 years. Friday, October 21, 2022, is Chief Paul Lemoine’s last day with the Port Neches Police Department. He has served the city of Port Neches for more than 36 years.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
St. Anne's Halloween Carnival returns Oct. 29
Following a three-year hiatus, St. Anne Catholic School’s Halloween Carnival is returning, so bring out the kiddos for free fare and festivities, and – on your way out – grab some canned goods from the cupboard for a donation drive benefitting the local food bank. Prior to...
Speed played role in single-vehicle Orange County wreck that killed 31-year-old man
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A 31-year-old man from Orange was killed in a single vehicle wreck along FM1136 south of Mauriceville early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the wreck that happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. Tyler Michael...
Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes
ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Beaumont woman with deep Texas history
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the community are mourning the loss of a beloved Beaumont native whose history can be traced back to the first settlers in Jefferson County. Rosine McFaddin Wilson died on Wednesday, October 19 2022 after a brief illness, according to her obituary. Not only is Wilson a fifth-generation Texas, but she is also a descendant of two signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence and two veterans of the Battle of San Jacinto.
Vidor man killed in Tuesday morning wreck involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 at Laurel
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man was killed early Tuesday morning in a major multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 10 at Laurel St. in Beaumont. Several vehicles were involved in the fatal wreck which happened just before 6 a.m. and shut down the interstate according to a spokesperson with the Beaumont Police Department.
