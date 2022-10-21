Read full article on original website
Dubuque council discussion on Five Flags improvements delayed again
Further Dubuque City Council discussion on the future of the Five Flags Center will not continue until early next year. Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said city staff members are requesting that a planned council work session to discuss improvement options for the venue be moved from Oct. 24 to sometime in early 2023. The rescheduling is needed to give staff more time to research and provide updated costs for potential improvements to the facility.
Police investigating altercation outside Dubuque school
Police are investigating an altercation involving several people outside of a Dubuque school Friday morning. Dubuque Police said the physical altercation involving several adults and students happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. outside the Alta Vista Campus. Police and school staff intervened, separated the parties involved and dispersed the crowd. No major injuries were reported at the time of the incident.
Early Voting Deadlines Coming Up
You have until 5pm today to sign up for early voter registration by mail. New voters who miss the deadline can register in-person at the auditor’s office before Election Day or on Election Day at their respective polling place. In-person registration can be done at the Dubuque County Elections Office at the courthouse, on Central Avenue between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eligible voters can register to vote or update registration online through the Iowa Department of Transportation. Voters may also vote early during office hours from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the elections office prior to November 7th.
Rollover Crash In Jo Daviess County
Authorities in Jo Daviess County say one person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday outside of Galena. 50 year old Marcia Rager of Galena was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Rager was traveling east on West Stagecoach Trail, about a quarter-mile northeast of West Heller Lane, around 8:40am when she lost control of her vehicle due to slippery road conditions. The vehicle overturned as it traveled down a steep embankment. Authorities say they are investigating the crash.
Bicyclist Injured In Collision With Vehicle
Police say a bicyclist was injured in a collision with a vehicle Saturday in Dubuque. 24 year old Kevin Gardner of Dubuque was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. According to police, Gardner was riding north on Washington Street around 5pm when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Ninth Street and struck a vehicle driven by 34 year old Dustin Bowling. Gardner was cited with failure to obey traffic signs.
2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday in Dubuque. 47 year old Amelia Strickland of Dubuque and a 6 year old passenger were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment on Sunday around 4:30 pm. Police report that 30 year old Lauren Hall of Chandler, Arizona was traveling north on White street when she tried to make a left turn onto 18th, striking Strickland’s vehicle and pushing it into a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
Dubuque Man Arrested in Asbury For Domestic Assault
Dubuque County officials arrested 25 year old Brandon Finley of Dubuque on Sunday in Asbury on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Reports say Finley assaulted 24 year old Madeleine Finley in the presence of their 4-year-old child.
Fatality In Incident Started in Dubuque, Ended in Green County in Wisconsin
A suspect is dead after an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy on Saturday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. According to the Department of Justice, the deputy responded to a vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon that began in Grant County after an armed robbery in Dubuque. A car was stolen which triggered a high-speed chase through Southwest Wisconsin. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a spike strip and the DOJ says the driver of the vehicle drove in the direction of the deputy. The deputy discharged a firearm. The DOJ says the vehicle later crashed in Green County, where the driver got out and ran away. As law enforcement searched for the person, a gunshot was heard. The suspect was found near Highway 11, just west of County Highway M near Browntown. Highway 11 was closed in both directions much of Saturday night. First responders tried to save the person, but the person died at the scene. The DOJ says a firearm was recovered at the scene. According to a report, no law enforcement officers were hurt. The deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office has been put on administrative leave. The Department of Criminal Investigation will investigate and turn over its findings to the Lafayette County District Attorney for review.
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Prison For Threat On Facebook
A Dubuque man was sentenced to five years in prison related to a Facebook post about driving by a school with a semiautomatic rifle, which he later said was a joke. 42 year old David Hanson Jr. was given the sentence Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of threat of terrorism. A man contacted Dubuque police May 31st after coming across an alarming post by Hanson on Facebook on a page called “I Hate People.” A report says the post originated from Dubuque and stated, “time to drive by the school with my AR-15, full clip. ” Hanson admitted to writing the post and said he did it as a “joke.” In court, Hanson apologized for his actions.
Another Woman Arrested For Role In Fight Involving Knife
Police say another woman has been arrested for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife. 21 year old Ciane Dominguez of Dubuque was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot and probation violation. 25 year old Carteasia Carpenter, 30 year old Cartrice Carpenter and 22 year old Mycal Hall were previously arrested on charges of participation in a riot in relation to the disturbance. Reports say that Dominguez, the Carpenters and Hall were involved in a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main.
Dubuque Man Appealing Murder Conviction
A Dubuque man recently sentenced to life in prison for murdering a woman last year is appealing his case. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque was given the mandatory sentence of life in prison on October 14th in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after previously being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. Fishler’s attorneys, Steven Drahozal and Leigha Lattner, filed a notice of appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court. Briefs outlining Fishler’s argument for appeal have not yet been filed. Williamson was found dead on July 15th, 2021, inside her home on Clarke Drive, lying just inside her back door with a roll of carpet over her head. Autopsy results concluded that Williamson died of blunt-force injuries to her head.
