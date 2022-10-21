ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

WILX-TV

Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
JACKSON, MI
94.1 Duke FM

Jackson corrections officer killed in crash

JACKSON, MI — A Michigan Department of Corrections officer has been killed in a motorcycle crash. Forty-nine-year-old Jamie Brockwell of Jackson lost control of his motorcycle on the entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 94 from M-60 in Blackman Township this weekend and struck a guardrail. Brockwell was pronounced dead...
JACKSON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting

There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday in Lansing in connection with an armed robbery. Police said the suspects ranged in age from 17-18. The arrest happened at a home on Grovenburg Street, near Miller Road. A large police presence - including Lansing Police Department officers and Michigan State Police troopers - was seen at the location.
LANSING, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?

It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
FLINT, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County

JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
TOLEDO, OH
WILX-TV

Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is hospitalized after being shot in Lansing Sunday night just before 10 p.m. on Cavanaugh just east of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Police say a 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly she was hurt, but police told News 10 she was stable.
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

