Woman pleads to assaulting man in Saginaw County road rage incident
SAGINAW, MI — Last fall, a Lansing woman allegedly conspired with her brother to shoot at a motorist in an act of road rage in Carrollton Township. While she has accepted a plea deal that may keep her from having a felony on her record, her brother — who allegedly was the one to open fire on the man — remains at large.
19-year-old Pontiac man charged with murder of Lyft driver who was shot in back of the head
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to the area of Putnam and Rundell around 5 a.m. Friday, where witnesses led them to a silver Nissan Vera that had struck a utility pole.
Trial date set for James and Jennifer Crumley, parents of Oxford High School shooter
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge has scheduled the trial for Dec. 17, 2023. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting that claimed the lives of four students.
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
94.1 Duke FM
Jackson corrections officer killed in crash
JACKSON, MI — A Michigan Department of Corrections officer has been killed in a motorcycle crash. Forty-nine-year-old Jamie Brockwell of Jackson lost control of his motorcycle on the entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 94 from M-60 in Blackman Township this weekend and struck a guardrail. Brockwell was pronounced dead...
There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting
There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
WILX-TV
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four teenagers were arrested Tuesday in Lansing in connection with an armed robbery. Police said the suspects ranged in age from 17-18. The arrest happened at a home on Grovenburg Street, near Miller Road. A large police presence - including Lansing Police Department officers and Michigan State Police troopers - was seen at the location.
Lansing Township Police recover stolen 1931 convertible
The police department asked anyone to call if they had any information.
Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?
It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
22-year-old woman shot in Lansing
An investigation is now underway following the shooting of a 22-year-old woman on Sunday evening.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flint man charged after TikTok video depicted him abusing child
PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Flint man for child abuse after a TikTok was sent to the department depicting the man dragging the child by the arm and aggressively striking the child in the face. The sheriff’s office was alerted on Friday,...
Shooting spree suspect pleads no contest to felony charges in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – A man accused in a 2020 shooting spree has pleaded no contest to multiple felony charges. At a court hearing Oct. 18, Samuel Boyer, 25, pleaded nolo contendre -- a Latin term for a “no contest” plea where the accused does not admit any guilt -- to single counts of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and armed robbery, according to court records. Two additional felony firearm charges were dismissed as a condition of Boyer’s plea.
52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
WWMTCw
Woman accused of killing Battle Creek man found guilty of second-degree murder
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman accused of killing a Battle Creek man at their shared apartment in 2020 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday. Rose Derrick, 67, was charged with the murder of Walter May after a two-day trial, according to the Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney. Battle...
Police begin homicide investigation after family finds woman dead in home
BATTLE CREEK, MI —Police are looking for information that may help them in their investigation into the homicide of an 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police responded to a home around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, in the 100 block of West Fountain Street. Police said family members had found the woman unresponsive.
Man enters plea in slayings of Detroit-area father, son
A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the slayings of a father and son in their southeastern Michigan home.
WILX-TV
Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is hospitalized after being shot in Lansing Sunday night just before 10 p.m. on Cavanaugh just east of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Police say a 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly she was hurt, but police told News 10 she was stable.
WILX-TV
Michigan parents charged with murder after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan parents were arrested after their 1-year-old child reportedly died from a fentanyl overdose. According to authorities, detectives were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February after a child was found unresponsive. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the child had died from an acute fentanyl overdose.
Three homes struck by gunfire in central Toledo Friday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from another crime-related story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Gunfire struck three separate residences in central Toledo on Friday, according to a report from Toledo police. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to reports of shots fired...
WZZM 13
Elderly woman found dead in Battle Creek home
Officers responded to a home on West Fountain Street where family members found the woman unresponsive. Police are now investigating the case as a murder.
