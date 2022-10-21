ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) out for remainder of Week 7

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will not return to Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger took a scary hit to the face that resulted in an eye injury and was in visible pain as he was carted to the locker room. The team ruled him out after half time. Hopefully the exciting rookie will be able to avoid a serious injury.
numberfire.com

Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) out for Week 7

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told NFL Network's Stacey Dales that wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. What It Means:. Dotson appeared to suffer a setback in practice this week to the hamstring injury he sustained...
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Reacts To Playing Different Position Sunday

Some misguided scouts finally got their wish when the Baltimore Ravens moved Lamar Jackson to running back. During the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC North showdown against the Cleveland Browns, Jackson stood behind tight end Mark Andrews, who lined up under center on a fourth-and-short. Andrews pitched the ball to...
CBS Baltimore

Ravens' Gus Edwards dedicates big game to teammate Jaylon Ferguson, who died last June

BALTIMORE - Ravens running back Gus Edwards was inspired in his return to the backfield in more than a year.Edwards honored the late Jaylon Ferguson, a teammate who died in Baltimore on June 21. He wore the numbers 4 and 5 on his athletic tape - the jersey number worn by Ferguson since joining the Ravens in 2019 - during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.Ferguson's death was later declared to be caused by the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, and the death was ruled to be accidental.Edwards received the game ball following Sunday's win...
numberfire.com

Colts' Matt Ryan (shoulder) out for Week 8; Sam Ehlinger to start

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday that Sam Ehlinger will start in place of Matt Ryan (shoulder) in the team's Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. What It Means:. Ryan suffered a shoulder sprain in the Colts' loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 and will...
numberfire.com

Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well

Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
Yardbarker

Browns Confirm TE David Njoku Has High Ankle Sprain

Schefter adds that Njoku won’t need surgery but will miss around two to five weeks. Njoku, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns. The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option in...
FOX Sports

Chargers WR Keenan Allen active against Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen is active for the Los Angeles Chargers game against the Seattle Seahawks. The receiver has missed the past five games because of a hamstring injury. Even though the Chargers have a bye next week, Allen had a productive week of practices and participated in individual and team drills on Friday.
numberfire.com

Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf receives negative X-rays on knee

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's X-rays on his knee came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll. Metcalf made an early exit from Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Chargers and he's scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday back in Seattle. The negative X-rays are encouraging, but Metcalf may still be forced to miss some time. Marquise Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown game since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er. D'Wayne Eskridge played more snaps as well, but Goodwin was Geno Smith's preferred replacement for Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver behind Lockett.
numberfire.com

Update: Titans' Ryan Tannehill returns to Week 7 contest

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill missed just one play after sustaining a leg injury, and took back over from rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the play.
numberfire.com

Titans' Ryan Tannehill injured; Malik Willis takes over in Week 7

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured in the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts and was replaced with backup Malik Willis. Tannehill took a big hit in the third quarter of Sunday's game and limped off of the field, leaving the Titans to put rookie Malik Willis in at quarterback. He spent some time in the medical tent, but emerged shortly thereafter with a wrap around his ankle.
numberfire.com

Packers' Sammy Watkins (hamstring) available in Week 7

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will be available for the team's Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders. Watkins, fresh off of the injured reserve, will be active for the team's tilt with the Commanders this afternoon after missing the past four weeks with a hamstring injury. The Packers need additional playmakers in the passing game, so Watkins' return should be a welcomed one.
numberfire.com

Update: Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) to miss 'some time'

Further testing revealed that Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams stepped up in a big way for the Chargers in the first half of the season as teammate Keenan Allen recovered from a lingering hamstring injury, but unfortunately suffered a high ankle sprain in Allen's first game back from the injury. The Chargers are headed into their Week 8 bye for now, but Williams is now likely to miss multiple weeks and is a candidate to be placed on the injured reserve.
numberfire.com

Julio Jones (knee) limited participant in Tampa Bay's Tuesday practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) logged a limited practice on Tuesday. After a missed practice, Jones was able to register a limited session on Tuesday. Expect Scotty Miller to play more on 11 formation plays if Jones is inactive versus a Baltimore Ravens' unit ranked 27th (31.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com

DK Metcalf (knee) ruled out for Seahawks for rest of Week 7

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Metcalf is dealing with a knee injury, and he was carted to the locker room. Almost immediately, the team has ruled him out for the remainder of the afternoon. Tyler Lockett, Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge should see higher target shares now.
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Mark Andrews (knee) DNP on Tuesday

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (knee) did not practice on Tuesday. After a knee injury forced Andrews to miss two practices last week, Baltimore's star tight end sat out on Tuesday. In a potential matchup against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense allowing 11.5 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, expect Isaiah Likely to see more volume if Andrews is unable to suit up on Thursday night.
numberfire.com

Cam Akers (personal) likely to remain out for Rams Week 8

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (personal) is unlikely to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Week 8, per head coach Sean McVay. McVay said the Rams are discussing potential trades for Akers, but he expects the 2020 second-rounder to remain inactive for another game. Darrell Henderson will lead the backfield versus the 49ers in a tough matchup and Malcolm Brown is expected to be the primary backup.
