palmcoastobserver.com
Local teacher brings new sweets to Palm Coast
Joining Palm Coast's ever-growing restaurant scene is a sweet treat the whole family will enjoy: homemade ice cream. Sweet Melissa's Homemade Ice Cream, to be precise. The small family-owned shop is located at 160 Cypress Point Parkway in City Market Place. Melissa Herndon, the face behind the name, owns the store with her husband, Wilson.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Palm Coast Walking Trail to be Renamed After Shirley Chisholm
PALM COAST, Fla. - The walking trail along Pine Lake Parkway in Palm Coast is set to be renamed after local icon Shirley Chisholm, according to a release from the Democratic Women's Club of Flagler County. Chisholm broke down barriers in the federal government both as a woman and as a black person, and she lived the final years of her life in Palm Coast.
flaglerlive.com
Housing Market in Flagler and Palm Coast Beginning to Feel Sharp Pain of Rising Interest Rates
Housing prices in the United States rose almost 60 percent between 2012 and 2019, then another 45 percent between 2020 and the middle of this year. Now, with interest rates more than doubling to 7 percent in a year, the longest housing boom since the crash of 2007-08 is ending. The signs are everywhere, across the country, in the Florida and in Flagler County.
News4Jax.com
Clay County leaders exploring huge waterfront shopping district, other projects to boost tourism
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County leaders are eyeing major improvements to their tourism industry that could bring everything from a huge waterfront shopping district in Green Cove Springs to a major convention center and outdoor parks. A real estate expert said that could transform the real estate market...
villages-news.com
Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages
A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages. The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The complex will...
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
palmcoastobserver.com
The Harborside development will go before Palm Coast City Council with a recommendation to deny from planning and zoning
After more than two hours of review, the Palm Coast planning and zoning board voted 6-0 to deny a request to alter a planned unit development for Harborside Inn and Marina at their Oct. 19 meeting. The development is located at the intersection of Palm Harbor Parkway and Clubhouse Drive...
click orlando
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
villages-news.com
Renovation work to begin in January at new Skechers store in The Villages
Renovation work is expected to begin in January at a new Skechers store in The Villages. The shoe retailer is preparing to move into the former home of Pier 1 Imports, which closed its doors at Rolling Acres Plaza in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bids for the project...
Trucktoberfest: Increased fines, towing costs will accompany unsanctioned Daytona Beach event
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to roll into Daytona Beach this weekend for Trucktoberfest. It’s a pop-up, unsanctioned event, and the type the sheriff’s office said they’ve had problems with in the past. Signs have been put up alerting...
villages-news.com
Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages
Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach family struggling to get help from FEMA
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's almost been a month since Hurricane Ian made its landfall, and many central Florida residents are still trying to recover from the damage that was left by the storm. What You Need To Know. Many Daytona Beach homeowners impacted by Ian still have furniture...
flaglerlive.com
Cody’s Corner Is Again the Scene of a Fatal Crash as 44-Year-Old Woman is Killed in T-Bone
Cody’s Corner, the intersection of State Road 11 and County Road 304 in southwest Flagler County, was again the scene of a fatal crash Sunday afternoon as a 44-year-old woman lost her life in a t-bone collision. The crash took place at 4:45 p.m. F.S.E., an Orlando pharmacist, was...
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Dollar General employee poured bleach in co-worker's drink
DELAND, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A DeLand Dollar General employee has been accused of pouring bleach into his coworker's drink. Jerome Ellis, 48, has been charged with poisoning and tampering with evidence. Volusia County deputies were called to the Dollar General on North...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona's Tristen Nash Dies at 26, Two Days Before Local Music Performance
According to sources close to the family, Tristen Nash, a musician slated to perform at Saturday’s Flo.wav Fest in Palm Coast, has died at age 26. In addition to his music career, Nash is known for being the son of iconic WWE wrestler Kevin Nash. No cause of death has been listed as of Thursday evening.
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activity
State inspectors cited a Green Cove Springs restaurant for 18 violations, including five high priority, during an inspection on Oct. 21. Dalton’s Sports Grill, 2808 Henley Road, received a high priority violation, the most severe, for roach activity.
Action News Jax
Caught on body-cam video: Flagler County Sheriff pulls over felon from Palatka for DUI
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palatka man with a previous felony conviction was pulled over by Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly on Monday morning after he appeared to be driving under the influence, according to a release from FCSO. Arthur James Cole, 33, was booked into the Flagler County...
click orlando
Orlando woman killed in rear-end crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck from behind in a crash near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 along U.S. Highway 92 in...
Disaster SNAP benefits extends to Pinellas, Manatee counties in second phase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families opens the second phase of D-SNAP, people in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties are now eligible to apply.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Downtown Diner temporarily closed after health inspection failure
The Ocala Downtown Diner was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The eatery, which is located at 816 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala, was closed on Friday, October 21 after a failed...
