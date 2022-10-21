ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Local teacher brings new sweets to Palm Coast

Joining Palm Coast's ever-growing restaurant scene is a sweet treat the whole family will enjoy: homemade ice cream. Sweet Melissa's Homemade Ice Cream, to be precise. The small family-owned shop is located at 160 Cypress Point Parkway in City Market Place. Melissa Herndon, the face behind the name, owns the store with her husband, Wilson.
PALM COAST, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Palm Coast Walking Trail to be Renamed After Shirley Chisholm

PALM COAST, Fla. - The walking trail along Pine Lake Parkway in Palm Coast is set to be renamed after local icon Shirley Chisholm, according to a release from the Democratic Women's Club of Flagler County. Chisholm broke down barriers in the federal government both as a woman and as a black person, and she lived the final years of her life in Palm Coast.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Housing Market in Flagler and Palm Coast Beginning to Feel Sharp Pain of Rising Interest Rates

Housing prices in the United States rose almost 60 percent between 2012 and 2019, then another 45 percent between 2020 and the middle of this year. Now, with interest rates more than doubling to 7 percent in a year, the longest housing boom since the crash of 2007-08 is ending. The signs are everywhere, across the country, in the Florida and in Flagler County.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Major indoor pickleball complex to be built within The Villages

A major indoor pickleball complex will be constructed within The Villages. The Pickleball Club, LLC has entered into a purchase agreement on a 4.69-acre parcel at 11750 NE 62nd Terrace, which is located near the Hampton Inn on County Road 466, across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The complex will...
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
ORMOND BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages

Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
mynews13.com

Daytona Beach family struggling to get help from FEMA

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's almost been a month since Hurricane Ian made its landfall, and many central Florida residents are still trying to recover from the damage that was left by the storm. What You Need To Know. Many Daytona Beach homeowners impacted by Ian still have furniture...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Downtown Diner temporarily closed after health inspection failure

The Ocala Downtown Diner was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The eatery, which is located at 816 S Magnolia Avenue in Ocala, was closed on Friday, October 21 after a failed...
OCALA, FL

