Dylan Windler (ankle) still out Sunday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler will not play SUnday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Windler continues to deal with the effects of his sprained right ankle, and as a result, he will sit out his third straight game to start the season.
Lakers list LeBron James (foot) as probable for Wednesday's game against Denver
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been listed as probable in every game so far this season with foot soreness. In a matchup versus a Denver unit ranked 28th in defensive rating, our models project James to score 45.0 FanDuel points.
Anthony Davis (back) probable for Lakers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis is probable to play on Wednesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In an opportunity against a Denver unit allowing a 121.2 defensive rating, our modes project Davis to score 44.1 FanDuel points.
Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) out for remainder of Week 7
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will not return to Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger took a scary hit to the face that resulted in an eye injury and was in visible pain as he was carted to the locker room. The team ruled him out after half time. Hopefully the exciting rookie will be able to avoid a serious injury.
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
Heat's Max Strus making first 2022-23 start Monday versus Raptors
The Miami Heat will start Max Strus in Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Strus will make his first start of the season in Monday's game as Caleb Martin serves out his one-game suspension. Strus has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected to score 21.8...
Clippers starting Terance Mann for Paul George (illness) on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is starting in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will make his first start this season after Paul George was made inactive with an illness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Mann to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton (adductor) questionable on Wednesday
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Melton's status is currently in question with recent right adductor tightness. Expect Shake Milton to see more minutes off the bench against a Toronto Raptors' team ranked 11th in defensive rating (107.8) if Melton is ruled out.
Jose Alvarado starting in Pelcians' Tuesday contest for Herbert Jones (knee)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his first appearance in New Orleans' starting lineup after Herbert Jones was ruled out with a knee injury. Alvarado's projection includes 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) out on Tuesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. As expected, Hardaway has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Pelicans on Tuesday. Josh Green could see more minutes with Hardaway sidelined. Green's Tuesday...
Josh Giddey (ankle) won't play Tuesday for Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Giddey left Sunday's contest early due to an ankle injury and did not return. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action entirely for Tuesday night's game. Aaron Wiggins could enter the starting lineup on the wing.
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 10/24/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) ruled out for Thunder on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander is still dealing with a left hip contusion. As a result, he will miss his second consecutive game after sitting out Sunday as well. Tre Mann is set to start another contest at point guard.
Hawks upcoming 5-game road trip to provide early season litmus test
The Atlanta Hawks (2-1) are set to begin a 5-game road trip in Detroit and are looking to show the rest of the league that they are ready to once again be a contender in the Eastern Conf.
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) questionable on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr.'s status is currently in question for lumbar spine injury management purposes. Expect Jeff Green to see a boost in playing time versus a Lakers' unit allowing a 103.4 defensive rating if Porter Jr. is ruled out.
Toronto's Scottie Barnes (ankle) questionable for Wednesday's contest versus 76ers
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. After a one-game absence with a right ankle sprain. Barnes' availability remains in limbo on Wednesday. Expect Precious Achiuwa to see more minutes if Barnes is ruled out against a Philly unit allowing a 114.7 defensive rating.
Aleksej Pokusevski in Thunder second unit Sunday, Kenrich Williams starting
Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Aleksej Pokusevski is not in the starting lineup on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder started Poku and Kenrich Williams in the season opener, then Jeremiah Robinson-Earl replaced Williams on Saturday. For the second leg of the back-to-back, it'll be the third grouping of Williams and Robinson-Earl while Poku takes a seat.
Daily Fantasy Basketball Podcast: The Daily Iso, Tuesday 10/25/22
With several impactful injuries, where should you be looking for value on tonight's four-game slate? The Daily Iso breaks down the slate going position by position to cover options at different price tiers. Each episode of The Daily Iso is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, and TuneIn....
Otto Porter (hamstring) still out Monday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Porter continues to deal with his strained left hamstring. It's unclear when the veteran will be ready to make his team debut this season. In 63 games last season for Golden State, Porter...
