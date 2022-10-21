The North Stanly football program, having enjoyed the most success on the field in recent years, celebrated the retirement of its football coach Friday night. In a pregame ceremony, Scott Crisco was honored for his time spent as an assistant coach and later as head coach of the Comets. He was presented a framed jersey worn by his son, Noah, when Noah was the starting quarterback for North. Crisco also received a plaque with the team’s motto, “One Team, One Goal,” and the message, “Never underestimate the difference you have made and the lives you have touched.”

NEW LONDON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO