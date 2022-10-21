Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North Carolina
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback play
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown Charlotte
Stanly News & Press
VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS: Gray Stone wins at home; North wins on the road; South falls
In first-round high school volleyball games Saturday, the North Stanly Comets and Gray Stone Knights both earned road victories, while South Stanly lost its opening round match. 2A Playoffs. North Stanly 3, East Gaston 0. After finishing the regular season fourth in the 1A/2A Yadkin Valley Conference, the Comets received...
Stanly News & Press
North Stanly’s head football coach to retire
The North Stanly football program, having enjoyed the most success on the field in recent years, celebrated the retirement of its football coach Friday night. In a pregame ceremony, Scott Crisco was honored for his time spent as an assistant coach and later as head coach of the Comets. He was presented a framed jersey worn by his son, Noah, when Noah was the starting quarterback for North. Crisco also received a plaque with the team’s motto, “One Team, One Goal,” and the message, “Never underestimate the difference you have made and the lives you have touched.”
Stanly News & Press
Sandoval awarded David Underwood MAC Annual Scholarship
Wingate University’s Porter B. Byrum School of Business has awarded Fernanda Sandoval the David Underwood Master of Accounting Annual Scholarship for 2022-2023. Sandoval, who lives in Charlotte, earned her bachelor of arts in accounting at Wingate in May and is in the University’s Master of Accounting (MAC) program.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly Early College employee arrested on child endangerment charges
An employee working with Stanly Early College has been arrested and faces charges referring to crimes alleged in working with children. According to a release from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 14 detectives arrested Lori Thomas Huneycutt, a success coach employed by Stanly Community College (SCC) who worked at the Early College, a high school program on the SCC campus.
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Gaston County man got a $2 million treat while watching ‘Halloween’
RALEIGH – Joshua King of Gastonia received a treat, not a trick, when his “Halloween” movie night with his son got interrupted by a $2 million lottery prize. “We both just started crying,” King said. “I was honestly laughing and crying at the same time.”
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Oct. 19-24, 2022
Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. David Wayne Smith (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail Register Sex Offender(f) (F), at 126 S 3rd St, Albemarle, on 10/19/2022. Dominique Lashae Mixon (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 201 South Second Street, Albemarle,...
Stanly News & Press
Pfeiffer graduate studies migraines in Dallas
Mandee Schaub of New London knows the feeling of a migraine all too well. “I’ve had 24/7 headaches since I was 12 years old,” she said. “Every day, all the time.”. Schaub, the daughter of Fauna and Michael Schaub of New London, graduated in May from East Carolina University with a master’s in biomedical science and a concentration in neuroscience.
Stanly News & Press
Dollar General opens new Albemarle spot
Dollar General has opened a store at 2425 W. Main St. in Albemarle. To commemorate the opening of DG’s new Albemarle location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. In partnership with the Kellogg...
Stanly News & Press
ELECTION 2022: Q&A with New London Candidates
Editor’s Note: For coverage of the primary election, The Stanly News & Press sent questions to each group of candidates. We limited their responses to 200 words per answer. Answers appear as is, with the exception of editing for grammatical/ spelling errors or length. This allows potential voters to see the candidates through their own words and gives equal opportunity for the candidates to respond.
Stanly News & Press
ELECTION 2022: Q&A – Candidates for Clerk of Court
Editor’s Note: For coverage of the primary election, The Stanly News & Press sent questions to each group of candidates. We limited their responses to 200 words per answer. Answers appear as is, with the exception of editing for grammatical/ spelling errors or length. This allows potential voters to see the candidates through their own words and gives equal opportunity for the candidates to respond.
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police Reports – Oct. 22, 2022
Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Crystal Dawn Efird Williams (W F, 49) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 611 Concord Rd, Albemarle, on 10/22/2022. Kerry Jerome Thomas (B M, 69) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 636 Nc 24-27 Bypass E, Albemarle, on 10/22/2022.
Stanly News & Press
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Will’s Place addresses funding discussion
As Board of Directors of Will’s Place, we would like to address concerns voiced at the Oct. 2 Stanly County Commissioners meeting and published in the Oct. 13 edition of the SNAP. Truth and trust are supremely important to any organization. These virtues are especially imperative for a nonprofit...
