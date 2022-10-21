ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakboro, NC

Stanly News & Press

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS: Gray Stone wins at home; North wins on the road; South falls

In first-round high school volleyball games Saturday, the North Stanly Comets and Gray Stone Knights both earned road victories, while South Stanly lost its opening round match. 2A Playoffs. North Stanly 3, East Gaston 0. After finishing the regular season fourth in the 1A/2A Yadkin Valley Conference, the Comets received...
NORWOOD, NC
Stanly News & Press

North Stanly’s head football coach to retire

The North Stanly football program, having enjoyed the most success on the field in recent years, celebrated the retirement of its football coach Friday night. In a pregame ceremony, Scott Crisco was honored for his time spent as an assistant coach and later as head coach of the Comets. He was presented a framed jersey worn by his son, Noah, when Noah was the starting quarterback for North. Crisco also received a plaque with the team’s motto, “One Team, One Goal,” and the message, “Never underestimate the difference you have made and the lives you have touched.”
NEW LONDON, NC
Stanly News & Press

Sandoval awarded David Underwood MAC Annual Scholarship

Wingate University’s Porter B. Byrum School of Business has awarded Fernanda Sandoval the David Underwood Master of Accounting Annual Scholarship for 2022-2023. Sandoval, who lives in Charlotte, earned her bachelor of arts in accounting at Wingate in May and is in the University’s Master of Accounting (MAC) program.
WINGATE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly Early College employee arrested on child endangerment charges

An employee working with Stanly Early College has been arrested and faces charges referring to crimes alleged in working with children. According to a release from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 14 detectives arrested Lori Thomas Huneycutt, a success coach employed by Stanly Community College (SCC) who worked at the Early College, a high school program on the SCC campus.
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Oct. 19-24, 2022

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. David Wayne Smith (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail Register Sex Offender(f) (F), at 126 S 3rd St, Albemarle, on 10/19/2022. Dominique Lashae Mixon (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 201 South Second Street, Albemarle,...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Pfeiffer graduate studies migraines in Dallas

Mandee Schaub of New London knows the feeling of a migraine all too well. “I’ve had 24/7 headaches since I was 12 years old,” she said. “Every day, all the time.”. Schaub, the daughter of Fauna and Michael Schaub of New London, graduated in May from East Carolina University with a master’s in biomedical science and a concentration in neuroscience.
NEW LONDON, NC
Stanly News & Press

Dollar General opens new Albemarle spot 

Dollar General has opened a store at 2425 W. Main St. in Albemarle. To commemorate the opening of DG’s new Albemarle location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. In partnership with the Kellogg...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

ELECTION 2022: Q&A with New London Candidates

Editor’s Note: For coverage of the primary election, The Stanly News & Press sent questions to each group of candidates. We limited their responses to 200 words per answer. Answers appear as is, with the exception of editing for grammatical/ spelling errors or length. This allows potential voters to see the candidates through their own words and gives equal opportunity for the candidates to respond.
NEW LONDON, NC
Stanly News & Press

ELECTION 2022: Q&A – Candidates for Clerk of Court

Editor’s Note: For coverage of the primary election, The Stanly News & Press sent questions to each group of candidates. We limited their responses to 200 words per answer. Answers appear as is, with the exception of editing for grammatical/ spelling errors or length. This allows potential voters to see the candidates through their own words and gives equal opportunity for the candidates to respond.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police Reports – Oct. 22, 2022

Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Crystal Dawn Efird Williams (W F, 49) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 611 Concord Rd, Albemarle, on 10/22/2022. Kerry Jerome Thomas (B M, 69) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 636 Nc 24-27 Bypass E, Albemarle, on 10/22/2022.
ALBEMARLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Will’s Place addresses funding discussion

As Board of Directors of Will’s Place, we would like to address concerns voiced at the Oct. 2 Stanly County Commissioners meeting and published in the Oct. 13 edition of the SNAP. Truth and trust are supremely important to any organization. These virtues are especially imperative for a nonprofit...
STANLY COUNTY, NC

