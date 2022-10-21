Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Sunday night’s loss to the Dolphins came down to one team’s defense being able to catch the football, and one team’s defense not. “You’ve got to compliment the Miami Dolphins,” Tomlin said. “They made the necessary plays to secure victory and we didn’t. Oftentimes when it’s a defensive battle like that developed into, it’s about who catches their interception opportunities and who doesn’t, and that’s the lens in which I see it. The Dolphins caught theirs and we didn’t catch ours, and that’s probably the difference in the game.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO