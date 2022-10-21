ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin: Game came down to Steelers dropping interceptions, Dolphins catching theirs

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Sunday night’s loss to the Dolphins came down to one team’s defense being able to catch the football, and one team’s defense not. “You’ve got to compliment the Miami Dolphins,” Tomlin said. “They made the necessary plays to secure victory and we didn’t. Oftentimes when it’s a defensive battle like that developed into, it’s about who catches their interception opportunities and who doesn’t, and that’s the lens in which I see it. The Dolphins caught theirs and we didn’t catch ours, and that’s probably the difference in the game.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
NBC Sports

WATCH: Zappe throws TD pass immediately after replacing Jones

The New England Patriots started Mac Jones at quarterback in Monday night's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears, but he didn't even make it through the first half. After struggling to pick up yards and throwing an interception, Jones was benched early in the second quarter and replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: If you can’t hold onto the football, you can’t play for us

The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a lead they never relinquished. Goff would throw another pick and fumble twice in the fourth quarter and running back Jamaal Williams also lost a fumble in the final 15 minutes.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Why are Tom Brady, Bucs struggling? Rex Ryan gets right to the point

You knew Rex Ryan wouldn't pass up an opportunity to analyze Tom Brady's downfall. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second consecutive loss Sunday, a shocking 21-3 defeat to a Carolina Panthers team that essentially waved the white flag on its season by trading star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Bucs now have as many losses through seven games (four) as they had in the entire 2021 regular season.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss

Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Willis diagnoses what went wrong for 49ers' defense vs. Chiefs

The 49ers' (3-4) Week 7 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday did not go the way fans might have hoped. In the 44-23 loss, San Francisco's defense was shredded by Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense throughout all four quarters. Legendary 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, who was on hand for the 2012 team reunion, revealed what he saw after the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Why Eagles' Christian McCaffrey trade pursuit broke down

The Eagles are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team and they look like legit Super Bowl contenders heading into Week 8. But Howie Roseman is always looking for upgrades, and ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline it sounds like he was poking around a potential mega-upgrade... but wasn't willing to pay what it would've cost.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Kenny Pickett and Terry Bradshaw have one specific thing in common, so far

The Kenny Pickett era has had highs and lows, ups and downs. He passes the eyeball test, which is good. But he has thrown more than a few interceptions, which is not. As noted by NFL Research, Pickett’s seven interceptions make him the only Steelers rookie quarterback to throw at least five picks in his first four games since a player named Terry Bradshaw. Who went on to win four Super Bowls.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Nathaniel Hackett: Russell Wilson “trending” in direction of playing

The Broncos played without quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday, due to a partial hamstring tear. Will he be back on Sunday in London, against the Jaguars?. “He’s trending in that direction,” coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on Monday. “He did everything he could to try to be there, but it was just a little early with that short week. So hopefully, we’ll see him out there and if not, we’ll be smart with him too.”
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Joe Burrow goes off as Bengals beat Falcons

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had one of the finest games of his NFL career today against the Falcons, throwing the ball with ease and racking up huge passing numbers as the Bengals led from start to finish. Burrow completed 34 of 42 passes for 481 yards, with three touchdowns and...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Coleman release opens 49ers roster spot as Verrett decision looms

The 49ers made a timely roster move Tuesday with the release of running back Tevin Coleman, freeing up roster space to potentially activate cornerback Jason Verrett. After spending the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons with the 49ers, Coleman played for the New York Jets last season before signing to San Francisco's practice squad on Sept. 21 of this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How McCaffrey performed in 22-snap 49ers debut against Chiefs

SANTA CLARA -- Coach Kyle Shanahan quickly figured out how to utilize new running back Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. But while the 49ers were clearly outmatched on the field, McCaffrey showed there is much...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

NFL Trade Deadline 2022: Rumors, reports and expected moves ahead of November 1

Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week:
NBC Sports

NFC East not making things easy on the Eagles

As the Eagles enjoyed their Week 7 bye week, the rest of the NFC East made things a little tighter. The Giants, Cowboys and Commanders all won on Sunday. Still, the Eagles are in the driver’s seat of the NFC East, which happens to be the best division in football.
HOME, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Jets acquire running back James Robinson from Jaguars

The New York Jets have a new running back. On the same day the team announced that dynamic rookie Breece Hall was lost for the season with a torn ACL, the Jets filled the void in their backfield by reportedly acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy