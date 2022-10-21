ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

National 4-H Council Relocating to DC’s Metropolitan Square

After selling its longtime headquarters last year, National 4-H Council will move from its current home in Chevy Chase, Md., to the Metropolitan Square building in Washington, D.C., next spring. America’s largest youth development organization inked a 15,000-square-foot lease with Boston Properties at 655 15th Street, where it will take...
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

ACRES Lends $13M For Office-to-Resi Conversion of Historic DC Property

Pembroke has sold the historic Denrike Building, an office building in Washington, D.C., to Altus Realty, which plans to convert the property into a mixed-use asset. The 11-story building, at 1010 Vermont Avenue NW, will be redeveloped into an 89-unit multifamily building with 4,081 square feet of ground-floor retail, according to ACRES Capital, which closed a $12.85 million loan to fund the acquisition and predevelopment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy