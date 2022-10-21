Pembroke has sold the historic Denrike Building, an office building in Washington, D.C., to Altus Realty, which plans to convert the property into a mixed-use asset. The 11-story building, at 1010 Vermont Avenue NW, will be redeveloped into an 89-unit multifamily building with 4,081 square feet of ground-floor retail, according to ACRES Capital, which closed a $12.85 million loan to fund the acquisition and predevelopment.

1 DAY AGO