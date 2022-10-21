ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Page Six

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s mansion in Georgia once faced foreclosure

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s mansion in Alpharetta, Ga., once faced foreclosure but the debt was eventually settled, according to records exclusively obtained by Page Six. In 2014, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, now 44, was sent a fieri facias letter, which threatens that a state officer — usually a sheriff — may “take control of a piece of property and sell it in order to satisfy the owner’s debt or tax obligations.” The lien owed at the time was $10,567.67. Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermann, had been living in their lavish home for just two years. Real estate records show that the more than...
ALPHARETTA, GA
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Sally, Kyle, and Chloe receive troubling news

Sally and Chloe lose their jobsSoap Hub screenshot. Spoilers for The Young and the Restless indicate that three Genoa City residents will be on the receiving end of shocking news during the next two weeks. Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will all be blown away by what comes their way and their lives will be altered. Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is in her Ice Princess mode and making some quick decisions.

