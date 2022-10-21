Read full article on original website
BB61
3d ago
this dem will not vote for any dem. shr supported all the riots, burning and looting that went on.
4
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel faces GOP challenger Matthew DePerno: What to know
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel faces Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the race to become the state's top law enforcement officer, a close contest marked by a looming criminal investigation and personal attacks. Nessel, a Democrat, is running on another four years focused on civil rights, consumer protection and public safety. DePerno, who rose to prominence through touting unfounded election conspiracies, blasts Nessel for some of her office's failures while suggesting he can declare Critical Race...
How to watch Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon debate again Tuesday
Republican Tudor Dixon and incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are meeting for the second of two debates Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. This event comes less than two weeks since their last debate, a heated encounter where neither candidate pulled punches, and is two weeks before voters head to the polls on Election Day.
McMorrow’s viral moment drives cash windfall for Michigan state legislator
The Democrat is using her newfound prominence to direct funds toward flipping state legislatures.
Proposal 2 in Michigan: What voter rights would change if it passed?
The second proposal Michiganders will see deals with voter rights and making it easier for citizens to vote in Michigan.
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
RNC sues Kalamazoo over delayed request for election records
KALAMAZOO, MI – The Republican National Committee is suing the city of Kalamazoo, alleging they violated the Freedom of Information Act. The RNC filed a request Sept. 12, under the Freedom of Information Act for various records related to 2022 elections and policies in Kalamazoo, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19 in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
Election 2022: Everything you need to know before casting your vote
State executive offices, U.S. and state House seats, and state Senate seats are up for election in Michigan in 2022.
Karamo questions Benson's fitness for office after Michigan poll challenger lawsuit; Benson to appea
Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo claimed victory Friday after a Michigan Court of Claims ruled against current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson — though Karamo was not directly involved in the lawsuit. Five people who worked as Republican poll challengers during this year’s primary election, plus Republican...
GOP influencers DeVos, Haworth criticize tax incentives at policy forum
GRAND RAPIDS — Some of the state’s most significant Republican donors criticized the use of tax incentives to lure automotive companies to the state at a panel discussion Thursday in Grand Rapids. The annual West Michigan Policy Forum hosted by conservative leaders took place Thursday at the Amway...
Poll: Oakland County voters favoring Democratic candidates, but Slotkin-Barrett race tight
DETROIT – Voters in Oakland County appear to be favoring Democratic candidates for the upcoming election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll, but the numbers are fairly close. Results from a survey of Michigan voters in the state’s 7th Congressional District conducted between Oct. 18-20, found that voters...
Claims of abortions and transitions for minors overtake Michigan ballot politics
The politicking over a high-profile Michigan abortion ballot measure has been overtaken in the final weeks before the election by claims that it could open the door to allowing minors to get abortions or even undergo gender transition procedures without parental consent. Proponents of Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive...
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
What’s shown and hidden in Whitmer’s and Dixon’s financial disclosures
Michigan voters can finally see tax returns for both of the state’s major gubernatorial candidates. As recently as Oct. 7, Republican candidate Tudor Dixon wouldn’t commit to releasing tax returns. But they’ve since appeared on her campaign website without fanfare. Filing jointly with her husband, Aaron Dixon,...
Michigan judge rules election manual invalid
LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Michigan judge has stated that state election officials cannot use a manual that outlines the rights and duties of election challengers and poll watchers. Court of Claims Justice Brock Swartzle’s order said that the manual does not follow state election law. The...
New polling, GV experts sound alarm over democratic stability ahead of midterm elections
Approaching the midterm elections on Nov. 8, new polling data from Lansing-based EPIC-MRA found that fear over the implications of the upcoming elections for American democracy continues to run high among Michigan voters. In a poll conducted between Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, EPIC-MRA found that 64% of those surveyed...
Michigan Midterm election: See a sample ballot before you vote Nov. 8
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Before you head to the polls for the Nov. 8 general election, you can check your ballot. All Michigan voters will vote for the next governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Voters will also decide on three proposals focused on term limits, election access, and abortion rights.
Michigan's Proposal 1 is an effort to deal with term limits complaints
Proposal One on the November ballot is an attempt to deal with two complaints about the Legislature. The first, is that too many lawmakers are too inexperienced to effectively do the jobs they were elected to do. The second complaint is lawmakers currently don’t have to disclose their finances, which...
Michigan absentee voting surges in GOP-leaning counties, slower in Detroit
More than 770,000 voters have returned an absentee ballot, an increase of 340,000 over 2018. Some of the biggest increases in are in Republican leaning counties. The rise is less profound in Detroit, a Democratic hotspot. Michigan is on pace to set a record for absentee voting in a gubernatorial...
Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?
#VelshiAcrossAmerica is back -- visiting some of the swingiest states these midterms, where not only the balance of power, but the future of American democracy is at stake. This week, ‘Velshi’ is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about political and civic engagement. In a state where illegal militias and bizarre ‘groomer’ accusations soil the process, “people really want to engage with their statewide officials in a way that maybe we haven’t seen in the past,” says college student Lily Guiney. And that gets complicated. “We are having organized bullying of students by parent groups that aren’t even in these local communities – showing up en masse at school board meetings; creating absolute chaos and scaring children. It’s just –it’s crazy,” says parent Kelly Dillaha. GM engineer Art Reyes also worries about lack of civic engagement at the top trickling down. “Can’t build a truck if I’m so worried about what the guy next to me is thinking about politics that I’m passing him a bad part.” As Lolita Poplar, a naval commander and high school teacher reminds us, “Our children are watching.”Oct. 23, 2022.
Online, mail-in voter registration for Michigan’s midterm election ends today
Today, October 24, is the last day for Michiganders to register to vote online or by mail for the Nov. 8 general election. Eligible Michigan citizens can register online at the Secretary of State website until midnight tonight, or by mail if their application is postmarked with today’s date. After today, residents can still register to vote in person at their local clerk’s office until 8 p.m. on election day.
