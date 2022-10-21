Read full article on original website
How Penn State’s Mike Yurcich Helped Ohio State Land CJ Stroud
Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich spent just one season on Ohio State's coaching staff, but it certainly was eventful. He helped the Buckeyes to the 2019 Big Ten title, coached quarterback Justin Fields to third in the Heisman Trophy voting and helped recruit CJ Stroud. In fact, as Ohio...
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rising After Packers Win?
The Washington Commanders are searching for their third straight win this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. With a win, the Commanders will move back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, even though the odds are still long in the rough NFC East. Compared to...
Can Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job Over Carson Wentz?
Now that two quarterbacks have started for the Washington Commanders this season, the door is open for a controversy down the line. Especially after Taylor Heinicke led the 2-4 Commanders to a win after trailing 14-3 early in the game. Carson Wentz started out strong this season, but his last...
Brandin Cooks A ‘Trade Target’; Should Houston Texans Deal WR?
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks has long been the center of trade talks - or, at least, trade gossip - and his name is once again surfacing to the top of the rumor mill with the NFL trade deadline slated for Nov. 1. We have written in this space...
Russell Wilson’s Biggest Problem Revealed by Analytics
The Denver Broncos are struggling because the offense is struggling. The floundering can be placed right at the feet of Russell Wilson. There is no doubt that Wilson has not been himself throwing the football. There are opinions as to why he is not performing to his standard. By way...
Report: Chiefs Making Major Changes in Starting Backfield
The Kansas City Chiefs' run game got off to a hot start this season but in recent weeks, things haven't been nearly as smooth in the backfield. As a result, some changes are being made as the team heads into a Week 7 outing against the San Francisco 49ers. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, rookie running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to be the team's starting running back on Sunday.
Texans vs. Raiders Notebook: Dameon Pierce and Davis Mills Steady, but Run Defense Gashed in Loss
The Houston Texans came into Week 7 rested and filled with momentum after picking up their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 9. But in Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, the Texans' momentum didn't hold up for all four quarters, as Houston stumbled to a 38-20 loss.
Falcons ‘Outsmarted’ Colts in Trade of Benched QB Matt Ryan? Here’s the Truth
In many corners of the NFL world, your Atlanta Falcons are being congratulated for hoodwinking the Indianapolis Colts in the trade that sent quarterback Matt Ryan out of town after 14 years. Those back pats are based on a lie. Ryan has been benched in Indianapolis in favor of young...
Sean McVay: WR Van Jefferson ‘Brings the Big Play Element’ to Rams Offense
It is no secret that the Los Angeles Rams have struggled mightily on offense so far, which is a stark contrast to where they were a year ago with one of the best offenses in the NFL. Of course, a plethora of injuries along the offensive line certainly doesn't help,...
Seahawks Surge Past Chargers In Los Angeles Despite Metcalf Injury
Coming off of a big division win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Seattle Seahawks entered their Sunday matchup in Los Angeles against the Chargers, looking to start a winning streak. And after yet another explosive offensive outburst, that is exactly what happened, as the Seahawks surged past the...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Looking Ahead to Vikings’ Matchup With Cardinals
The Vikings were off this weekend, but it was still a productive Sunday of football for them. The Packers lost their third consecutive game, expanding Minnesota's lead in the NFC North. As an added bonus, the Buccaneers, 49ers, and Falcons also fell to 3-4, which could be relevant for seeding purposes or if the Vikings fall off and end up in the wild card mix at the end of the year.
Josh McDaniels: CB Room Prepares Like Starters
The injury bug is showing signs of its mid-season form, as the Las Vegas Raiders are challenged yet again with replacing a frequent starter, this time being in the secondary. Cornerback Nate Hobbs was placed on the Injured/Reserve list during the bye week when it was revealed he would be missing time with a broken hand.
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More
Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
Broncos’ Lack of Coaching Experience is Costing Team Big Time
There's no way to sugarcoat it: The 2-5 Denver Broncos do not have the makings of a playoff team. Despite having a top NFL defense, the injuries continue to plague the Broncos, and, more importantly, the offense is one of the worst in the NFL — as evidenced by the team's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets.
Thunder Outmanned by Timberwolves in Loss
The Oklahoma City Thunder were defeated by the Minnesota Timerwolves by a final score of 116-106 in their first home game of the season. The Thunder, once again, suffered a slow start to begin the game. On the other hand, the Timberwolves started off quickly, as they were dominating in the paint.
Deion Sanders Talks HBCUs Touching the ‘Majority, Not Just the Minority’
The way Deion Sanders leverages his name, image, and likeness to support the HBCU sports landscape should be modeled and appreciated by HBCU sports leaders. There is a direct correlation between his star power, the success of the Jackson State football team, and the rise in HBCU football's popularity. Over...
Anatomy of a Back-Breaking Drive: How Geno Smith, Seahawks Put Away Chargers
Leading 24-14 in the early stages of the third quarter, Geno Smith and the Seahawks looked to be in total command of their Week 7 road matchup with the Chargers. After racing out to an 17-point lead in the first quarter, they had led throughout the first two-plus quarters and dominated in the trenches on both sides of the football.
Thunder Shooting Woes Still Prevalent Early in 2022-23 Season
New season, same problems for Oklahoma City through the first three games. OKC pushed to heighten the shooting prowess on the team this off-season, however through three games the Thunder’s shooting woes are still prevalent. While fixing shooting will no doubt take time, the team will still need to...
Dolphins Honoring 1972 Team as Achievement Gets Progressively Better
Halftime of the Miami Dolphins' Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers won't be the first time the organization has honored its 1972 team for achieving the only perfect season in NFL history. But each new celebration comes with two undeniable aspects, one sad, one really good. The sad part,...
Thunder One of Four NBA Teams Still Searching for Win
Ahead of what is likely to be a competitive back-to-back versus the Los Angeles Clippers, the Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves as one of the four teams left in the NBA without a win. The Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings, all for various reasons, also continue to...
