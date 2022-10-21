The Vikings were off this weekend, but it was still a productive Sunday of football for them. The Packers lost their third consecutive game, expanding Minnesota's lead in the NFC North. As an added bonus, the Buccaneers, 49ers, and Falcons also fell to 3-4, which could be relevant for seeding purposes or if the Vikings fall off and end up in the wild card mix at the end of the year.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO