Roughrider Volleyball Closes Season With Two Home Matchups
The Yavapai College volleyball team is set to close out its regular season and six-game homestand this week with matches on Wednesday and Friday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium. The Games. On Wednesday, October 26, the Roughriders host the Arizona Western College Matadors with gametime set for 7 p.m. After...
YC E-Sports Sweeps Competition in Weeks Two and Three
Weeks two and three of the fall NJCAA E-Sports season are in the books and with it came nothing but wins for the Yavapai College Roughriders. The Rocket League team, which competes on Mondays at 4 p.m., comprised of Logan Kunow, Devon Long, Drake Long, Owen Thomas and Patrick Willoughby earned a 3-2 victory over Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in week two and earned a 3-0 victory over Umpqua Community College in week three. The team now sits at 3-0 on the season.
Look Whats In Town -The Do Portugal Circus
Do Portugal Circus is coming to Prescott, Arizona from October 28 – November 6, 2022! It’s where your circus dreams come true. Every show is filled with spectacular sights, amazing experiences, and unforgettable memories!. SHOW DATES & TIMES:. FRIDAY, OCT 28TH | 7:30PM. SATURDAY, OCT 29th | 5PM...
Hey Teens You Dont Miss Out This Wednesday
TEEN SAFETY TABLE COMING TO PRESCOTT VALLEY LIBRARY. The Prescott Valley Police Department is hosting the “Teen Safety Table” on Wednesday, October 26th at the Prescott Valley Library. The table will be staffed from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Our Crime Prevention Officers will be on-site to provide Halloween-themed safety items as well as educational information on various topics, such as suicide prevention, anti-bullying and internet safety. Information about other PVPD programs will be available as well.
ABOOST WELLNESS IS HERE FOR YOU
Aboost Wellness was founded in 2020 By Anita Farrelly RN, BSN MBA/HCM. This was the first Mobile IV Vitamins and Hydration service offered in Yavapai County with a mission to care for our community in a different way, blessing our families and friends with energy and restoration. The team of Registered Nurses, under the direction of their medical director, Dr. Clarisa Smith, launched at the start of the COVID pandemic. What started as a business to assist with her mom’s fibromyalgia symptoms, such as chronic pain, dehydration, exhaustion, and brain fog, has evolved into so much more. The team cares for people dealing with low energy, stress, anxiety, muscle tension, dehydration, migraines, nausea, and infections. They also love to boost our local athletes with stamina and endurance so they can love the Prescott outdoor (and indoor) playground with ease.
Prescott Farmers Market to stay at YRMC-Dignity Health
Prescott Farmers Market to stay at YRMC-Dignity Health for winter season with new hours. On Saturday, November 5, the Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) will invite customers to celebrate its 9th winter market season. The winter market will take place in the same location as the summer market at Dignity Health-YRMC (900 Iron Springs Road, at the corner of Iron Springs and Miller Valley Roads) with the winter hours of 9:30am to 1pm and will continue weekly as weather permits through March 2023. The market will be closed on November 26 and December 24.
Former Prescott Valley Councilman, Vice Mayor Mike Flannery dies
Former Prescott Valley Councilman, Vice Mayor Mike Flannery dies. Former Prescott Valley Town Councilmember and Vice Mayor Mike Flannery died on Saturday, October 22 after a battle with cancer. A three-term councilman, Flannery was appointed to the Council in 1998 before being elected a year later. He was chosen vice...
UPDATE – PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
UPDATE – PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT. Prescott East Highway phase one night work, from HWY 69 to Copper Hill Road, will begin October 30th. For one-night, two-way traffic from HWY 69 to Copper Hill Road will be closed. One lane of traffic into Prescott East Highway from HWY 69 will remain open. Work hours will be from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM. Work will impact drivers exiting Prescott East Highway. Motorists should expect detours, minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction area. Please follow all traffic control devices when traveling through the work zone.
Granite Creek Master Plan Improvements Project
Granite Creek Master Plan Improvements Project – Scheduled to Begin the Week of October 31, 2022. The City of Prescott and their contractor, Asphalt Paving & Supply, are set to begin the Granite Creek Master Plan Improvements Project the week of October 31, 2022. The project consists of improvements to the trail corridor that parallels Granite Creek between Aubrey Street and Granite Creek Park. Trail improvements consist of new lighting, signage, enhanced access points and a compact surface providing safe access for all users. In addition to trail improvements, the project includes cleaning and pruning vegetation in the creek bed, and constructing erosion and flood mitigation measures throughout the corridor. The work in the creek will improve flow and aesthetics while maintaining the creek’s natural riparian habitat.
Shoplifter Caught By Help Of Witnesses
Between June 19, 2022, and October 7, 2022, an adult female subject committed four separate thefts totaling $2,700.00 from Home Depot and Wal-Mart within the Town of Prescott Valley, Arizona. During these four separate thefts, the initial responding Prescott Valley Police Officers, collected the required investigative information, collecting video surveillance evidence, completed a detailed written police report, and shared this information with the Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.
Road Construction For Black Canyon City Now
RUBBERIZED CHIP SEAL (FY 22-23) PROJECT # 2222712. Please be advised that Cactus Asphalt in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing rubberized chip seal and fog seal operations on Old Black Canyon Highway, in Black Canyon City. Construction work will include placing a 1/2’’ chip seal, fog seal and striping. The chip seal is a rapid moving construction method, so public impact should be minimal.
YC Justice Institute Receives Police Training Grant from DOJ
Department of Justice Awards Community Policing Grant to Yavapai College Justice Institute. The United States Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services awarded Yavapai College Justice Institute a $29,455 grant to fund a year of Peace Officer trainings with the national non-profit, Police2Peace. Former Prescott Police Chief and...
