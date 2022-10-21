Aboost Wellness was founded in 2020 By Anita Farrelly RN, BSN MBA/HCM. This was the first Mobile IV Vitamins and Hydration service offered in Yavapai County with a mission to care for our community in a different way, blessing our families and friends with energy and restoration. The team of Registered Nurses, under the direction of their medical director, Dr. Clarisa Smith, launched at the start of the COVID pandemic. What started as a business to assist with her mom’s fibromyalgia symptoms, such as chronic pain, dehydration, exhaustion, and brain fog, has evolved into so much more. The team cares for people dealing with low energy, stress, anxiety, muscle tension, dehydration, migraines, nausea, and infections. They also love to boost our local athletes with stamina and endurance so they can love the Prescott outdoor (and indoor) playground with ease.

