Delaware State

Delaware LIVE News

Benefits Committee extends retiree health plans for 1 year

Acting under emergency powers, the State Employment Benefit Committee voted Monday to continue state retiree health plans as they are through 2023. Rates will remain the same as they were for this year. That move did not stop retirees and their ringleaders from laying into the committee in a public comment session after the vote. Thomas Pledgie told the committee ... Read More
delawarepublic.org

Science and tech companies planting roots in Delaware, receive grants from Strategic Fund for R&D

Two science based companies are laying down deeper roots in New Castle County with multi-million dollar investments in research and development expansions. Vaccine design and development company UVAX has called Newark home since forming in 2018. Now, it’s investing $8 million to relocate to and renovate a new lab - a move that will allow the company to add 63 people to its 5 member staff.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WHYY

Delaware court stops plan to move retiree health coverage to Highmark’s Medicare Advantage

A Delaware judge has stopped the privatization of state retirees’ healthcare plans after retired workers protested outside state government buildings and filed a lawsuit. “During the stay, Defendants shall take all necessary and proper steps to ensure that the healthcare insurance and benefits available to State retirees prior to October 3, 2022, or in which they were enrolled prior to that time, remain in full force and effect,” Judge Calvin Scott’s order said.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

More access: Delaware connects school libraries

The Delaware Division of Libraries is investing $1 million in school libraries across the state. The funding will give students more access to a statewide network of books and other learning materials. Officials gathered at William Penn High School in New Castle Tuesday to announce the funding to connect schools...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Delaware school board files EPA complaint over lead in students’ water

The Delaware Division of Public Health found lead in 22 Delaware schools, including facilities in the Red Clay Consolidated School District. At their meeting earlier this week, Red Clay school board members approved filing a complaint with the EPA over what they say was the state’s slowness in delivering the results of its federally funded testing to school leaders and parents.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's unemployment rate drops last month, but the job growth also declines

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down in September. "The unemployment rate fell to 4.3% from 4.5% in August. So that was a good decline in the unemployment rate. A year ago the unemployment rate was 5%, so we've declined 0.7% over the year. So we're on a good trend of downward unemployment rate numbers," said Tom Dougherty with the Department of Labor.
DELAWARE STATE
William Davis

Survey Finds Delaware Voters Overwhelmingly Favor Legalizing Cannabis

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Nearly three out of four Democrats in Delaware voted in favor of the cannabis legalization measure that the state's Democratic governor rejected earlier this year, and a sizable majority of people in Delaware agree with this stance.
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Announces Retirement of Major Matthew Cox

The Delaware State Police announces the retirement of Major Matthew Cox on October 21, 2022. Major Cox is a Delaware State Police 60th DSP Recruit Class member that was hired on January 26, 1990. His retirement comes after accomplishing a dedicated career of over 32 years as a faithful public servant to the citizens of Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Cooperative electric supplier announces that work is underway on solar projects in Delaware, Virginia

EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) announced the start of construction on 22.5 megawatts of local solar projects representing the first phase of projects across the ODEC member service territories in Virginia and Delaware. The total portfolio will add approximately 50 megawatts to several ODEC member...
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Voice

Laurel Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana Through US Mail: DOJ

Federal officials have sentenced a Maryland man to nearly two decades in prison for distributing kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana through the US mail. Laurel resident Michael Fisher, 47, also known as Mark Wilson, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned from California to Maryland.
LAUREL, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election

Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end the same day, meaning all 21 state Senate seats and 41 state House seats are up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed. Three of the state’s executive ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

New poll shows Delaware Dems slated for another dominant Election Day

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Four years ago, Delaware Democrats took control of all nine statewide elected positions. That includes all three congressional seats, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and insurance commissioner. A new poll from the University of Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
