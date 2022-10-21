Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor & Industry announces $1.2 million in grants
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pa. Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced on Monday, the availability of $1.2 million in grant money for healthcare apprenticeships. According to the Secretary of L&I, Jennifer Barrier, this grant money is to give support to Nursing Pathway Apprenticeship Industry Partnership programs throughout Pa.
Benefits Committee extends retiree health plans for 1 year
Acting under emergency powers, the State Employment Benefit Committee voted Monday to continue state retiree health plans as they are through 2023. Rates will remain the same as they were for this year. That move did not stop retirees and their ringleaders from laying into the committee in a public comment session after the vote. Thomas Pledgie told the committee ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Science and tech companies planting roots in Delaware, receive grants from Strategic Fund for R&D
Two science based companies are laying down deeper roots in New Castle County with multi-million dollar investments in research and development expansions. Vaccine design and development company UVAX has called Newark home since forming in 2018. Now, it’s investing $8 million to relocate to and renovate a new lab - a move that will allow the company to add 63 people to its 5 member staff.
delawarepublic.org
General Assembly cancels plan to discuss Medicare Advantage oversight in special session
Delaware’s General Assembly will not convene for a special session Wednesday to discuss the controversial plan to transfer retired state employees from Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan administered by Highmark Delaware. Lawmakers were scheduled to reconvene to consider a bill that would have provided additional oversight of the...
Delaware court stops plan to move retiree health coverage to Highmark’s Medicare Advantage
A Delaware judge has stopped the privatization of state retirees’ healthcare plans after retired workers protested outside state government buildings and filed a lawsuit. “During the stay, Defendants shall take all necessary and proper steps to ensure that the healthcare insurance and benefits available to State retirees prior to October 3, 2022, or in which they were enrolled prior to that time, remain in full force and effect,” Judge Calvin Scott’s order said.
How one Delaware school district provides medical, behavioral care for K-5 students
When Marlee Zettlemoyer’s family moved from Florida to northern Delaware in September 2021, her parents couldn’t schedule her for a physical required to start kindergarten. “We were calling locally all over basically the state of Delaware, and there were no doctors that were available,” recalled Marlee’s mother Amanda,...
delawarepublic.org
More access: Delaware connects school libraries
The Delaware Division of Libraries is investing $1 million in school libraries across the state. The funding will give students more access to a statewide network of books and other learning materials. Officials gathered at William Penn High School in New Castle Tuesday to announce the funding to connect schools...
Delaware school board files EPA complaint over lead in students’ water
The Delaware Division of Public Health found lead in 22 Delaware schools, including facilities in the Red Clay Consolidated School District. At their meeting earlier this week, Red Clay school board members approved filing a complaint with the EPA over what they say was the state’s slowness in delivering the results of its federally funded testing to school leaders and parents.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's unemployment rate drops last month, but the job growth also declines
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down in September. "The unemployment rate fell to 4.3% from 4.5% in August. So that was a good decline in the unemployment rate. A year ago the unemployment rate was 5%, so we've declined 0.7% over the year. So we're on a good trend of downward unemployment rate numbers," said Tom Dougherty with the Department of Labor.
Survey Finds Delaware Voters Overwhelmingly Favor Legalizing Cannabis
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Nearly three out of four Democrats in Delaware voted in favor of the cannabis legalization measure that the state's Democratic governor rejected earlier this year, and a sizable majority of people in Delaware agree with this stance.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Announces Retirement of Major Matthew Cox
The Delaware State Police announces the retirement of Major Matthew Cox on October 21, 2022. Major Cox is a Delaware State Police 60th DSP Recruit Class member that was hired on January 26, 1990. His retirement comes after accomplishing a dedicated career of over 32 years as a faithful public servant to the citizens of Delaware.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Cooperative electric supplier announces that work is underway on solar projects in Delaware, Virginia
EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) announced the start of construction on 22.5 megawatts of local solar projects representing the first phase of projects across the ODEC member service territories in Virginia and Delaware. The total portfolio will add approximately 50 megawatts to several ODEC member...
WRGB
Four arrested, including credit union employee in ID theft ring, say police
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Bethlehem police say they have arrested 4 people, one an employee of a credit union as part of what they are calling an identity theft ring. According to investigators, the suspects are accused of using fake documents to open loans and steal money at various SEFCU branches.
Laurel Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana Through US Mail: DOJ
Federal officials have sentenced a Maryland man to nearly two decades in prison for distributing kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana through the US mail. Laurel resident Michael Fisher, 47, also known as Mark Wilson, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned from California to Maryland.
Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election
Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end the same day, meaning all 21 state Senate seats and 41 state House seats are up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed. Three of the state’s executive ... Read More
New poll shows Delaware Dems slated for another dominant Election Day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Four years ago, Delaware Democrats took control of all nine statewide elected positions. That includes all three congressional seats, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and insurance commissioner. A new poll from the University of Delaware...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In New Jersey
We all want to be safe and sound and knowing what you are up against is a huge part of that. The FBI releases a report of crime across the country, and that report gets granular enough to see what's going on in individual cities in New Jersey. These are the 10 most dangerous places to be in our state.
Delaware Valley poison control experts caution against eating wild mushrooms after recent hospitalizations
Fall season can be a great time to get outside and forage for mushrooms, but it can come with some risks. “It is easy to underestimate misidentifying a poisonous mushroom for an edible mushroom,” said Dr. Robert Bassett. Bassett is associate medical director of the region’s Poison Control Center...
marijuanamoment.net
Delaware Voters Strongly Support Marijuana Legalization Despite Governor’s Veto, Poll Finds
A strong majority of Delaware voters support legalizing marijuana—including nearly three in four Democrats who back the reform that the state’s Democratic governor vetoed earlier this year. The survey from the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication, which was released on Thursday, found that 60 percent of...
