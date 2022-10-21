ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas for two-nights next spring

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Smokey Robinson is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The acclaimed singer-songwriter recently announced his two valley shows, slated for Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Michigan native is set to...
DIY Halloween make-up remover to combat breakouts

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Halloween is right around the corner, and some of you may be planning face paint and spooky makeup galore. The hard part, though is taking it all off. Joining us now with some tips is the CEO of Beauty Kitchen, Heather Marianna.
The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails is celebrating Halloween weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need a haircut, but you also want to celebrate Halloween? The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails has you covered. The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, inside The Cosmopolitan, is hosting a themed Halloween weekend celebration with live performances. Live performances include:. The 442s: Friday, Oct....
4th annual 'Happy Hippie' harvest run coming to Gilcrease Orchard

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The 4th annual 'Happy Hippie' harvest run will be at the Gilcrease Orchard on Saturday, November 5th. The run supports the orchard, as well as the local blind runner community, created to raise money and awareness in a creative and fun way. The majority of...
Neon Museum to host event celebrating Las Vegas architecture and design

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum will host a four-day event this week that will celebrate the architecture and design elements found around Las Vegas. Called "Duck Duck Shed," the event will recognize iconic architecture that has had a worldwide impact, particularly in hospitality, according to the museum.
Lee Canyon bike park wrapping up successful 'soft opening' season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lee Canyon is wrapping up its very first bike park season before gearing up for winter. The resort converted a ski lift to accommodate mountain bikes this summer, allowing bicyclists a new way to get away from the heat. They say the last two months...
Lucky guest hits $288K jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left a Las Vegas Strip resort with more than a quarter of a million dollars on Monday. A Caesars Entertainment spokespersonj says the guest hit a mega progressive jackpot on Crazy-4 poker at Flamingo Las Vegas. That person, whose name was not...
Get your car cooler-weather ready

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The price of everything is rising, and the last thing you need is car troubles caused by the cold. Here with some tips to get your car cooler weather-ready is the owner of universal motorcars, Victor Botnari.
