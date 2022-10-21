Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas for two-nights next spring
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Smokey Robinson is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The acclaimed singer-songwriter recently announced his two valley shows, slated for Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Michigan native is set to...
news3lv.com
Criss Angel performs magic show for students at Henderson International School
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Magic is in the air today, thanks to Criss Angel. The performer held a magic show at Henderson International School on Tuesday. Pre-school students through 2nd graders were treated to kid-friendly illusions and tricks. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights, Silver Knights detail plans...
news3lv.com
Via Brasil 14 year anniversary benefitting local charities
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Three nights of fun, all to support local charities. Joining me now with more is Anna Via Brasil from Via Brasil Steakhouse, Aynalem Getahun from Angels of Las Vegas, and Kathy Roller from Miracle Flights.
news3lv.com
DIY Halloween make-up remover to combat breakouts
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Halloween is right around the corner, and some of you may be planning face paint and spooky makeup galore. The hard part, though is taking it all off. Joining us now with some tips is the CEO of Beauty Kitchen, Heather Marianna.
news3lv.com
The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails is celebrating Halloween weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need a haircut, but you also want to celebrate Halloween? The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails has you covered. The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, inside The Cosmopolitan, is hosting a themed Halloween weekend celebration with live performances. Live performances include:. The 442s: Friday, Oct....
news3lv.com
4th annual 'Happy Hippie' harvest run coming to Gilcrease Orchard
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The 4th annual 'Happy Hippie' harvest run will be at the Gilcrease Orchard on Saturday, November 5th. The run supports the orchard, as well as the local blind runner community, created to raise money and awareness in a creative and fun way. The majority of...
news3lv.com
Neon Museum to host event celebrating Las Vegas architecture and design
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum will host a four-day event this week that will celebrate the architecture and design elements found around Las Vegas. Called "Duck Duck Shed," the event will recognize iconic architecture that has had a worldwide impact, particularly in hospitality, according to the museum.
news3lv.com
Brand strategist talks future of music festivals after 'When We Were Young'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The music festival "When We Were Young" got off to a rough start after canceling Saturday's shows due to high winds, but there were still two more days featuring 65 bands on five stages. Troy Gallo, director of brand strategy at Braintrust, joined us to...
news3lv.com
Cronut-creator Dominique Ansel celebrates opening new bakery at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Acclaimed pastry chef Dominique Ansel is celebrating the opening of his new bakery on the Las Vegas Strip. The James Bears Award-winner officially opened the doors to Dominique Ansel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace on Friday. Ansel is widely known for creating the "cronut," a...
news3lv.com
Music festival attendees worry upcoming events will be disastrous
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been less than six months since Lovers and Friends Music Festival attendees spoke to News 3 about what they described as a disastrous event. "We literally had to sit up against the porta potty's just to get shade." "We were basically in survival mode...
news3lv.com
Lee Canyon bike park wrapping up successful 'soft opening' season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lee Canyon is wrapping up its very first bike park season before gearing up for winter. The resort converted a ski lift to accommodate mountain bikes this summer, allowing bicyclists a new way to get away from the heat. They say the last two months...
news3lv.com
Lucky guest hits $288K jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left a Las Vegas Strip resort with more than a quarter of a million dollars on Monday. A Caesars Entertainment spokespersonj says the guest hit a mega progressive jackpot on Crazy-4 poker at Flamingo Las Vegas. That person, whose name was not...
news3lv.com
Entertainment critic Derek Sante looks at 'Black Adam,' new season of 'Acapulco'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With cooler weather in Las Vegas, why not stay in and catch a new movie or show?. This week, entertainment critic Derek Sante has a look at "Black Adam," the newest DC Comics superhero movie starring Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson. On the streaming side, Ethan...
news3lv.com
All-American Rejects surprise fans with free show after canceled festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The When We Were Young Fest had to be canceled on Saturday due to the high winds, but that didn't stop some of the bands from performing at other venues. The All-American Rejects put on a free show for fans downtown in the Arts District at Soul Belly BBQ.
news3lv.com
DEA Las Vegas dedicate new building in honor of late special agent
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The DEA's Las Vegas District Office has now been dedicated in the name of the late Don Ware. Ware was severely wounded by drug traffickers in 1975 while working on a case in Mexico. After numerous surgeries to save his life, Ware returned to duty...
news3lv.com
2nd annual 'Neon Dog Walk' fundraiser rescheduled due to weather conditions
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada SPCA's 2nd Annual Neon Dog Walk will now take place next week after the event was forced to be postponed due to high winds. The event will now take place on Saturday, November 5, at its new time, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
news3lv.com
Rock band made of active-duty soldiers performs at Henderson high school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some active-duty soldiers showed off a second talent in Southern Nevada last week. The "As You Were" band, a musical outreach company, performed for students at Foothill High School in Henderson on Friday. The band is made up of active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Knox,...
news3lv.com
Get your car cooler-weather ready
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The price of everything is rising, and the last thing you need is car troubles caused by the cold. Here with some tips to get your car cooler weather-ready is the owner of universal motorcars, Victor Botnari.
news3lv.com
Submissions now open for annual Walker Furniture 'Home For The Holidays' program
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Know a deserving family in need? Now is your chance to help out this holiday season. Walker Furniture will again be hosting its 29th annual 'Home For The Holidays' program, which assists families and individuals in need in Clark County. The store will be accepting...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas groups partner to collect groceries, fight food insecurity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With inflation through the roof, a Las Vegas charity event did its part to fight hunger. Families had the chance to pick up groceries at Sunday's event, hosted on Polaris Avenue not far from Allegiant Stadium. Anyone could pull up to get food, no matter...
Comments / 0