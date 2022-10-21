Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Double-murder suspect in 2021 Christmas-time slayings arrested in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A double-murder suspect is in custody following a police chase involving K-9s from the North Charleston Police Department and air support from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, NCPD announced late Monday afternoon. The police department received a tip that Rashiean Washington, 26, was in...
abcnews4.com
Shot fired during altercation between employees at downtown Charleston business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are investigating a shooting that took place in downtown Charleston on Tuesday, the department tells ABC News 4. Officers responded to a business on Queen Street just after 5 p.m. after a pair of employees got into an argument, police say. Investigators determined that at least one gunshot was fired during the altercation; however, no one was injured.
abcnews4.com
James Island man fires warning shots at suspect to leave his property, deputies say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call regarding shots fired on Saturday, October 22nd, at 1:30 a.m. Deputies say a James Island homeowner previously reported to CCSO a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his home. He told deputies an unknown man exited his truck and began scoping out his garage.
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
abcnews4.com
16-year-old girl arrested in fatal Spruill Avenue shooting Sunday: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a 16-year-old has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting on Spruill Avenue Sunday evening. The juvenile was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police said. She was arrested around 10 p.m. Sunday.
abcnews4.com
Tear gas used to capture barricaded man that shot at officers with gun, fireworks: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police have arrested a barricaded suspect, and worked to put out a fire at the home where the incident took place. Officers responded to the scene in the area of Long Leaf Circle for a domestic violence call that had been reported. When officers...
abcnews4.com
FBI: Brittanee's killer gave specific details that led to her body being recovered
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Last spring, law enforcement says they had Raymond Moody cornered, and he confessed to the killing of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel. Moody told police he and his girlfriend, Angel Vause, picked up Drexel on the Myrtle Beach strip to "party." Moody says Drexel got into the car.
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: Mt. Pleasant Community Service Officers living out childhood dreams
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Today we're meeting three young men who are on patrol for Mt. Pleasant Police. They're not "full-time officers" quite yet, but they're serving the community through the revamped Community Service Officer program. They have the uniforms and patrol cars. “It’s really a dream come...
abcnews4.com
Fatal shooting of 18-year-old still under investigation 12 years later: CCSO
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are searching for answers in a 12-year-old shooting case. Deputies are asking anyone with information on a fatal shooting in 2010 to come forward to close the case and bring justice to the victim's family. Deputies responded to Pythian Castle Hall...
abcnews4.com
CCSO deputies recognized after saving fellow detention deputy from choking
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two Charleston County Sheriff's Office detention deputies are being recognized for saving the life of a fellow deputy who was choking. A deputy was in the break room when she began choking on a piece of candy, officials explained. Detention Deputy Mary Clarey realized...
abcnews4.com
Lanes back open on Ravenel Bridge after 3-car crash sends 1 person to hospital, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (3:20pm): The crash has been cleared, and all lanes are now open. A crash in the northbound lanes approaching the Ravenel Bridge is causing delays for commuters Tuesday afternoon. The two inside lanes are currently blocked. The crash happened at 2:24 p.m., according to...
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-95 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed Friday night on Interstate 95 in Florence County, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened Friday at about 9:40 p.m. near mile-marker 163 when a 2012 Honda Civic traveling north hit and killed a pedestrian, Miller said. […]
abcnews4.com
Homeless Housing press conference to be held Tuesday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday October 25, at 11 a.m. The Walking Welfare Movement is holding a press conference regarding homeless housing. Small nonprofit servants have provided clean, safe, structured programs, and outreach assistance. These organizations get a minimum of 16 calls a day. Many of the...
abcnews4.com
Restoration project in full swing at Mother Emanuel AME Church
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A labor of love. Renovations are underway to restore Charleston’s historic Mother Emanuel AME Church. Tuesday signified the beginning of the restoration project with the raising of the attic's new beams. “This is a great historic day here for us,” said Rev. Eric Manning,...
WMBF
Family of man once suspected in Drexel disappearance demands apology
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Another family impacted by the Brittanee Drexel case was inside the courtroom Wednesday morning during the plea hearing. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering the 17-year-old back in April 2009 when she was in Myrtle Beach on Spring Break. RELATED COVERAGE |...
abcnews4.com
The Coastal Carolina Fair returns on Thursday
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — “Two days ago, this was an open, empty fairgrounds. And by tonight or tomorrow, it’s going to be an amusement park just like Disneyland,” says fair vendor Bill Prowant of Prowant Specialty Company from Ohio. Prowant is marveling at the quick pace...
abcnews4.com
Horry County Fire Rescue saves dog from fire in Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call for a structure fire on the 2000 block of Hagan Rd. in Loris just before 6 p.m. on Saturday. According to a post from the department, an outside fire extended to a camper. The fire was...
abcnews4.com
Carolina Ice Palace to host Open House & public skate this weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 29th, the Carolina ice Palace will host their Open House from 2-6 p.m. The public will be able to learn more about their primary organizations, their classes including learning how to skate and how to play hockey. A free public skate will...
abcnews4.com
Charleston City Council to discuss rental registration at Tuesday meeting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston City Council is expected to discuss the beginnings of a rental registry at its Tuesday meeting. City leaders will cast their vote on a rental registration program targeting the Cannonborough Elliotborough neighborhood in downtown Charleston. If it passes, people with two or more...
Comments / 0