Georgetown County, SC

abcnews4.com

Shot fired during altercation between employees at downtown Charleston business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are investigating a shooting that took place in downtown Charleston on Tuesday, the department tells ABC News 4. Officers responded to a business on Queen Street just after 5 p.m. after a pair of employees got into an argument, police say. Investigators determined that at least one gunshot was fired during the altercation; however, no one was injured.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

James Island man fires warning shots at suspect to leave his property, deputies say

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call regarding shots fired on Saturday, October 22nd, at 1:30 a.m. Deputies say a James Island homeowner previously reported to CCSO a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his home. He told deputies an unknown man exited his truck and began scoping out his garage.
JAMES ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed Friday night on Interstate 95 in Florence County, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened Friday at about 9:40 p.m. near mile-marker 163 when a 2012 Honda Civic traveling north hit and killed a pedestrian, Miller said. […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Homeless Housing press conference to be held Tuesday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday October 25, at 11 a.m. The Walking Welfare Movement is holding a press conference regarding homeless housing. Small nonprofit servants have provided clean, safe, structured programs, and outreach assistance. These organizations get a minimum of 16 calls a day. Many of the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Restoration project in full swing at Mother Emanuel AME Church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A labor of love. Renovations are underway to restore Charleston’s historic Mother Emanuel AME Church. Tuesday signified the beginning of the restoration project with the raising of the attic's new beams. “This is a great historic day here for us,” said Rev. Eric Manning,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Family of man once suspected in Drexel disappearance demands apology

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Another family impacted by the Brittanee Drexel case was inside the courtroom Wednesday morning during the plea hearing. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and murdering the 17-year-old back in April 2009 when she was in Myrtle Beach on Spring Break. RELATED COVERAGE |...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

The Coastal Carolina Fair returns on Thursday

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — “Two days ago, this was an open, empty fairgrounds. And by tonight or tomorrow, it’s going to be an amusement park just like Disneyland,” says fair vendor Bill Prowant of Prowant Specialty Company from Ohio. Prowant is marveling at the quick pace...
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Horry County Fire Rescue saves dog from fire in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a call for a structure fire on the 2000 block of Hagan Rd. in Loris just before 6 p.m. on Saturday. According to a post from the department, an outside fire extended to a camper. The fire was...
LORIS, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston City Council to discuss rental registration at Tuesday meeting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston City Council is expected to discuss the beginnings of a rental registry at its Tuesday meeting. City leaders will cast their vote on a rental registration program targeting the Cannonborough Elliotborough neighborhood in downtown Charleston. If it passes, people with two or more...
CHARLESTON, SC

