Read full article on original website
Related
America's housing prices are facing a stunning downfall with the West Coast facing the fastest drops of up to 10% including San Jose and San Francisco - and experts say that trend will now spread to the Northeast
The housing market in the United States has reached a stunning downfall from highs seen in the immediate aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a study from the American Enterprise Institute that was published by Fortune Magazine, the West Coast is experiencing rapid housing price drops in cities including the crime-ridden San Francisco and Portland, Oregon.
Comments / 0