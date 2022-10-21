ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Details announced for 2022 Johnson City Christmas Parade

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The theme, date and time have been announced for the 2022 Johnson City Christmas Parade.

A release from the Blue Plum Organization states the parade will start at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 3.

This year’s theme will be “Christmas Around the World.”

“One of the things that makes the Johnson City parade so special is that it is an event that brings everyone – our families, friends and local businesses – all together to celebrate the holidays as well as the wonderful community we call home,” said parade director and Blue Plum member Jennifer Clements in the release.

Groups and individuals who would like to create a float for the parade and encouraged to do so. All floats must be registered by Monday, Nov. 21. To register, click here.

Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place floats.

The parade starts on East Tennessee State University’s campus, goes onto University Parkway and then W State of Franklin. From there, the parade turns left onto Buffalo Street and down onto E Main Street, then Colonial Way. The parade ends in the Old Burley Lot at the corner of Legion Street and E State of Franklin.

