Read full article on original website
Related
NEXT presents: Hotly contested CD-7 debate
COLORADO, USA — State Sen. Brittany Pettersen (D) is running against former Army Officer Erik Aadland (R) in one of the most competitive congressional races following the retirement of Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D). The two will debate on Next with Kyle Clark Friday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. Aadland...
Indictment against state Sen. Pete Lee dismissed
COLORADO, USA — An indictment against state Sen. Pete Lee has been thrown out by an El Paso District Court judge, who cited erroneous information presented to a grand jury in August. Lee, a Democrat from Colorado Springs, said Judge Eric Bentley dismissed the indictment following an hour-long hearing...
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Embattled Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's Chicken Company Accused Of Benefitting From Unpaid Prison Labor
Herschel Walker’s chicken company stands accused of potentially benefitting from the unpaid labor of drug offenders, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2002, Walker found a company called Renaissance Man Food Services. On the website, it calls out a specific partnership with a company called Simmons Food. “RMFS joins with Simmons Foods to bring quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace,” the website states. According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press that suggests, “Walker’s food distributorship has gotten a boost, through a firm he touts as a principal partner and supplier, from the...
US Border Patrol sends migrants places where no help waits
NEW YORK (AP) — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn’t have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.
The next chapter of America’s post-Roe, pro-weed, tax-the-rich movement is coming
Voters will be weighing in on ballot initiatives ranging from whether noncitizens are allowed to participate in local elections to striking slavery from state constitutions and making it easier to join a labor union.
Alaska Republicans vote to censure McConnell
The Alaska Republican Party on Monday voted to censure Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for what they called spreading “divisive and misleading statements” about their endorsed candidate in Alaska’s Senate race. The state party added that McConnell’s financial support for incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in...
ACLU releases letter showing concern about two voter issues in Allegheny Co.
By: KDKA-TV's Chris DeRosePITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The ACLU of Pennsylvania has asked Allegheny County to take action regarding the potential for two issues involving mail-in ballots for the upcoming election. Voting rights is one of the big issues in this year's campaign and on Tuesday, the ACLU of Pennsylvania sent a letter of concern over these issues to the Allegheny County Division of Elections Manager David Voye.The letter address two issues with mail-in ballots that the ACLU wants addressed.The first issue involves a printing error that saw an unknown number of mail-in ballots missing the voter declaration on the outer envelope...
National testing shows Colorado students are struggling post-pandemic
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — In the first national testing results since the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado fourth and eighth graders showed regression in math proficiency and a slight decline in reading proficiency. The National Assessment of Educational Progress found regression in students nationwide. The results found 36% of fourth graders were...
Aurora City Council to consider plan addressing homelessness
AURORA, Colo. — In recent weeks, Aurora leaders have looked both in and out of state - cities like San Antonio, Houston and Colorado Springs - to better understand how they address homelessness. At an Oct. 17 study session, council discussed their findings between the city, and also touched...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0