By: KDKA-TV's Chris DeRosePITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The ACLU of Pennsylvania has asked Allegheny County to take action regarding the potential for two issues involving mail-in ballots for the upcoming election. Voting rights is one of the big issues in this year's campaign and on Tuesday, the ACLU of Pennsylvania sent a letter of concern over these issues to the Allegheny County Division of Elections Manager David Voye.The letter address two issues with mail-in ballots that the ACLU wants addressed.The first issue involves a printing error that saw an unknown number of mail-in ballots missing the voter declaration on the outer envelope...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO